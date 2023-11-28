Give your first date a K-drama touch with these ideas from popular romantic shows

Complete with shy smiles, fun banter, and swoon-worthy gestures — romantic rendezvous underline most Hallyu shows, and although Kdramas are often deemed too good to be true, these moments translate to the best ideas for the dreamiest first dates. Here’s our pick of the lot.

Romance is the lifeblood of Korean dramas — with some of the most popular titles featuring the dreamiest storylines. Not to mention, tropes like enemies-to-lovers, fake engagements, secret identities, forbidden love, unequal social and economic classes, and holiday entanglements, amongst others. What is at the heart of it all? Trysts — low-key to grand, classic to unconventional. Besides driving the plot forward, these K-drama moments double up as the perfect first date ideas. Here’s a look at the shows and themes we’re picking up on.

Best ideas for first dates, courtesy of popular K-dramas

Amusement Park, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?

In this show, the arrogant, high-functioning Lee Young-joon (played by Park Seo-joon) depends on his capable secretary Kim Mi-soo (played by Park Min-young) to stay at the top of his game. Naturally, when the latter decides to quit after nine years, the former jumps through hoops to convince her to stay. Their relationship gradually takes on a romantic tone, progressing to some of the steamiest moments in K-drama history. An iconic moment in the show? When Young-joon books out an entire amusement park for Mi-soo, having her hop on several rides including her favourite merry-go-round as long and often as she’d like. As far as grand gestures go, this Kdrama date takes the cake — making it the perfect first date idea as well.

Fine Dining Restaurant, Business Proposal

This wildly popular Kdrama begins with a quirky rendezvous — as Go Food CEO Kang Tae-moo (played by Ahn Hyo-seop) begrudgingly heads to a blind date to appease his overbearing grandfather. There he meets his employee Shin Ha-ri (played by Kim Se-jeong) who — unbeknownst to him — is in disguise as her best friend and on a mission to be rejected. However, the former is determined to prevent similar future dates — choosing to propose to her instead. A series of hilarious instances ensue. Despite the unconventionality and hilarity of the conversation, the setting of the date itself — with its dainty tea cups, fine-dining atmosphere, and luxurious sensibilities — is quite classic. A stellar choice for those who like the luxurious things in life.

Takeout, Descendants Of The Sun

In this wildly-popular show, suave South Korean special forces agent Yoo Shi-jin (played by Song Joong-ki) and upstanding Haesung Hospital surgeon Kang Mo-yeon (played by Song Hye-kyo) attempt to pursue a relationship despite their hectic schedules. Things kick off with a rather low-key affair that includes Shi-jin picking up Mo-yeon at the hospital two hours early, taking her home to freshen up, and ordering some food. Although the former insists on a meal out, the latter declares it’s the company that matters. The two then sit down to eat, easily slipping into conversation. If laid back, comfortable, and wallet-friendly is what you’re going for — just like the leads of this Kdrama — this is one of the best date ideas to go with.

Golf, Hometown Cha Cha Cha

In this feel-good show, city-girl dentist Yoon Hye-jun (played by Shin Min-a) and small-town jack-of-all-trades Hong Doo-sik (played by Kim Seon-ho) lock horns after the former moves to the latter’s seaside home to set up a practice. However, over time, the two fall in love. One of their most memorable dates involves them heading to a golf course to meet Hye-jun’s wealthy, city-dwelling friends. Despite not being competitive by nature, Doo-sik brought his best to the game and put on quite the stellar show for his girlfriend. Needless to say, she was quite impressed. If you’re athletic, this first date idea will play to your strengths — just like it did for the lead of this Kdrama.

Arcade, Suspicious Partner

In this popular courtroom show, prosecutor Noh Ji-wook (played by Ji Chang-wook) and his trainee Eun Bong-hee (played by Nam Ji-hyun) often lock horns. However, a mysterious murder case — complete with near-death experiences and seedy political and legal figures — brings them closer together, paving the way for a relationship. On one of their earliest dates — initiated by Bong-hee — they spend the day at an arcade, allowing their respective competitive sides to shine. While she excels at every game, he struggles to impress her. Along the way, they banter and laugh together. If both you and your partner enjoy tapping your respective inner child — just like the leads of this Kdrama — you can’t go wrong with this date idea.

Camping, Forecasting Love And The Weather

This unique show is set in the South Korean Meteorological Administration office — where newly-appointed director Jin Ha-kyung (played by Park Min-young) who plays by the rules falls in love with her unconventional and intelligent subordinate Lee Shi-woo (played by Song Kang). The two navigate both, the weather and their relationship — which involves heading outdoors for a cosy camping date. Once out, they turn off their phones, cook together, and take a lot of pictures. If this doesn’t spell dreamy, we don’t know what does.

Which of these Kdrama inspired ideas will you be adding to your date rotation?

– What is the No. 1 Korean romantic drama?

Some of the best romantic K-dramas to watch are Crash Landing on You, Legend of the Blue Sea, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Heirs, Boys Over Flowers and Goblin.

– Which K-dramas are about online dating?

Nothing Serious, Somebody, Love Alarm are a few popular K-dramas that explore online dating.