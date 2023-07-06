The true story that inspired the plot of Hotstar show ‘School of Lies’

Ever since Disney+ Hotstar said goodbye to IPL streaming, the streaming platform had been looking for better ways to draw the audience back. This led to the announcement of several shows and movies including one of the most-anticipated series titled School Of Lies, which is said to be a story inspired from true events.

The web series received a great response from the audience after its release on 2 June, and became one of Disney+ Hotstar’s most-watched shows as well. The fact that School Of Lies is a story based on a true events attracted more and more viewers who could not stop talking about the show online. Let’s dig deep and see which real-life incident inspired the story of the show.

Which true story inspired director Avinash Arun to create School Of Lies

The trailer of the web show asserted that the series is based on a true incident. However, the makers have not mentioned which case from India or abroad inspired the story behind School Of Lies. During an interview with Hindustan Times, Avinash Arun revealed, “I have always been curious about the world of boarding school. I had read one or two articles about some incidents in boarding schools and what all I had seen in my school days. We have tried to build a story around it.”

School of Lies has been shot in St. Lawrence school in Ooty. However, the story is based out of a fictional place named Dalton town. The makers took this creative step to avoid any controversies.

The plot of the Disney+ Hotstar show

The plot of School of Lies pivots around the disappearance of a 12-year-old boy named Shakti. His sudden absence from a boarding school invites chaos. The search for the boy leads to a chain of events where concealed and frightening truths are revealed within the school and about the kid’s parents.

The cast of School Of Lies

Nimrit Kaur plays the character of Nandita Mehra, the student counsellor. Aamir Bashir essays the role of schoolmaster Samuel “Sam” Singh. Vir Pachisia essays the role of Shakti Salgaonkar and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan essays the role of Trisha, Shakti’s mother. Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Varin Roopani, Shakti Anand, Sonali Kulkarni, Adrija Sinha, Nitin Goel, Vijay Kumar Dogra, Jitendra Joshi and Divyansh Dwivedi are also a part of the show.

A riveting case in India that could have inspired the story

Spoilers ahead, but by the last episode of the show, the investigation exposes a problematic web of child abuse within the school. A quick search on Google and you will find a 2019 case popping up in your suggestion. This case could be the true story that inspired the story of School Of Lies. Vasu Yadav, a 12-year-old boarding school student, was brutally tortured by two 19-year-old seniors. The boy was taken to the hospital quite late by the staff which led to his death. The staff also tried to hide the incident by burying the body and not informing the police.

