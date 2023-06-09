All you need to know about ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3: Registration form, dates and more

The business reality show that revolutionised Indian television is coming back with its third season. Sony LIV and Sony TV have already announced Shark Tank India season 3 and the registrations have kickstarted. Do you have a great business idea? We’ll tell you how to bring it to the sharks.

Borrowed from the West, no one saw the massive success of Shark Tank coming. But it created and broke TRP records, and how! Getting young India’s best and brightest businessmen and businesswomen on the panel, this show has created a unique platform for everyone in India who a business idea. While the first two seasons saw many new businesses and famous brands on the show, fans are excited to see what season 3 has in store. Here’s a step by step guide on how you can register for Shark Tank India season 3.

All you need to know about Shark Tank India season 3 on Sony TV and Sony LIV

How to register

Step 1: Online application

You will need to download the SonyLIV app or log on to sonyliv.com at first and fill out the Shark Tank India season 3 registration form. On the form, you need to add a description of your business idea, mentioning why is it unique and the potential you think it has. Also, you need to be 18 years and above and a citizen of India in order to be eligible for the show.

Step 2: Create a pitch

For the next step, you will need to upload a three-minute video pitch, and answer a detailed questionnaire to convince the team regarding why they should be investing in your business idea. In this step, you need to put across what sets you and your business apart and why you are destined for success. This pitch will decide whether or not your idea will be on the show.

Step 3: Auditions

After you have cleared the first two rounds, there’ll be a rigorous audition process. In this round, you will be presenting your business idea to the Shark Tank India team, after which, they will assess your potential and select the best candidates. The auditions will be conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Step 4: Executive pitching

After the third step, the selected entrepreneurs will have to pitch their business ideas to a panel of business experts and representatives of the company. The final selection will be done on the basis of this and all the previous rounds.

Step 5: Entering Shark Tank

In this final round, the selected entrepreneurs will enter the show and face the final panel of the Shark Tank judges, where they will make offers based on your final pitch.

Judges on Shark Tank India season 3

As per the official website, the judges of this season have not been announced yet. But taking a look at the last two seasons, we can surely expect an interesting panel. While most of the judges from season 1 returned to season 2, Ashneer Grover of BharatPe and Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth did not make a come back. Season 2 also saw Amit Jain of CarDekho join the panel of sharks on Sony LIV.

