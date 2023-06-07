facebook
The new ‘it’ girl in town: A look at Sharvari Wagh’s movies and TV shows
07 Jun 2023 01:00 PM

The new ‘it’ girl in town: A look at Sharvari Wagh’s movies and TV shows

Sreetama Basu

Ever since the nepotism debate started gaining momentum, star kids and outsiders often got into discussions about the difficulty level of getting a good film in Bollywood. While many talented actors find it difficult to land in a project, making a debut in a Yash Raj movie is a different league altogether. But Sharvari Wagh did it and how! Here’s looking at all of Sharvari Wagh’s movies and TV shows.

Anushka Sharma had done it once in 2008, as an outsider with no Bollywood connection. She started her career with a Yash Raj movie and then there was Sharvari Wagh. Will she become Katrina Kaif’s sister in law? That we have to wait and find out. But will she become the next big thing in Bollywood? We want to say YES! Signing the right kind of projects, and slaying with her fashion game, Wagh looks like she’s on her way to make a mark in the movie industry. Here are all of Sharvari Wagh’s movies and TV shows, with many more to come, that prove her mettle as an actor.

Sharvari Wagh movies and TV shows

The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye


Wagh forayed into the acting space with this web series in 2020. Starring alongside Sunny Kaushal and created by Kabir Khan, this is the true story of the Indian soldiers from the Azad Hind Fauj, who marched for more than 3,000 kms from Singapore to Delhi to fight against the British for their country. Led by one of the greatest freedom fighters of all times Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the troop might have been smaller in size, but not in spirit.

Bunty Aur Babli 2


The list of Sharvari Wagh’s movies and TV shows is not complete without the mention of the obvious. It’s not easy to be cast in the sequel of an iconic movie that set a new benchmark for Bollywood in the 2000s. But Sharvari Wagh simply killed it in her role as the new Babli, who along with the new Bunty, are the new con couple in town, conning the rich by copying the signature moves of the original Bunty and Babli. Wagh won the Filmfare and the IIFA Awards that year for the best debut.

Maharaja

Sharvari Wagh has been roped in to play the female lead in another Yash Raj movie. If several reports are to be believed, starring alongside Wagh will be Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in his debut Bollywood movie. Being helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the story of the film is still under wraps.

Munjha

The man behind the advent of horror comedy as a genre in India, Dinesh Vijan is going to make a third standalone film after the success of Stree and Roohi, titled Munjha. While Munjha was supposed to be a pre-pandemic project, it got delayed indefinitely. Reports suggest that the movie has gone on floors and Sharvari Wagh is going to play the solo lead.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Whose daughter is Sharvari Wagh?

Answer: Sharvari Wagh's parents are Shailesh Wagh, a builder and Namrata Wagh, an architect.

Question: What is the age of Sharvari Wagh?

Answer: Born on 14 June 1996, Sharvari Wagh is currently 26 years old.

Question: Why is Sharvari famous?

Answer: Sharvari Wagh is the granddaughter of Manohar Joshi, the 13th Speaker of the Lok Sabha and a former chief minister of Maharastra and a stalwart of the Shiv Sena. At 16, she began working as a model. She took part in the Clean and Clear Fresh Face competition in 2013 and won.

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
