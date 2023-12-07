American kid shows like The Archies that got a Hindi retouch

American shows have always been picked up by Indian markets and remade into shows that can be enjoyed by the local public. The Archies, for example, is one of the many shows that have gotten an Indian remake recently. This practice, however, has been a very old ritual in the entertainment industry where several American shows including the popular kids shows have gotten an Indian twist.
Successful American series are remade as Indian shows because they leverage the popularity of the original content. Audiences are often drawn to stories and formats that they are already familiar with, and adapting well-received American shows helps capitalise on the shows existing global popularity, which is also the case with The Archies. The Netflix film which stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda in the lead roles, and is a Hindi remake of The Archie Show, an American musical animated sitcom television series based on The Archie Comics.
The reason behind such a constant growth in Indian remakes of foreign shows is also because of the globalisation of the entertainment industry. There is an increased exchange of content between different countries and adapting successful shows from one market to another allows for the sharing of creative ideas and storytelling techniques. Remaking a successful show can also be more cost-effective than creating entirely new content from scratch. Remade Indian shows are part of a strategic decision driven by the desire to provide content that resonates with a larger audience and meets the demand for a diverse range of programming, which is why we have so many Hindi shows like these. If you liked the remake of The Archies, here are a few more kid shows that have a Hindi adaptation worth a watch.
Check out the Indian show remakes of popular kid shows
Created by: Joan Ganz Cooney, Lloyd Morrisett, Jim Henson
Cast: Jim Henson, Frank Oz, Caroll Spinney, Sonia Manzano, Martin P. Robinson, Jerry Nelson, Roscoe Orman, Kevin Clash
Release date: 10 November 1969 – present
No. of episodes: 4666 episodes
Indian remake: Galli Galli Sim Sim
Synopsis: Sesame Street is a beloved children’s television program that was designed to use the power of television to educate and entertain young children. Set in a fictional urban neighbourhood, Sesame Street features Muppet characters created by Jim Henson including iconic characters like Big Bird, Elmo, Oscar the Grouch, Bert and Ernie, Cookie Monster, and many others, who engage in educational and entertaining skits and interact with the human characters.
More about the show: As of 2022, this kids show has won 222 Emmy Awards and 11 Grammy Awards, which is more than any other children’s show.
Created by: Howard Leeds
Cast: Tiffany Brissette, Dick Christie, Marla Pennington, Jerry Supiran, Emily Schulman
Release date: 7 September 1985 – 20 May 1989
No. of episodes: 96 episodes
Indian remake: Karishma Kaa Karishma
Synopsis: Ted Lawson (played by Dick Christie) is an engineer who works for a company that creates high-tech robots. Inspired by his work, he decides to secretly build an android at home. The result is V.I.C.I. (Voice Input Child Identicant), a lifelike robot designed to look like a ten-year-old girl. The sitcom explores the challenges the Lawson family faces in trying to pass off V.I.C.I. aka Victoria (Tiffany Brissette) as a real girl while keeping her true nature a secret.
More about the show: Despite being a popular show among viewers, Small Wonders was tagged as one of the worst sitcoms of all time by critics.
Created by: Michael Poryes, Susan Sherman
Cast: Raven-Symoné, Orlando Brown, Kyle Massey, Anneliese van der Pol, T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh
Release date: 17 January 2003 – 10 November 2007
No. of episodes: 100 episodes
Indian remake: Palak Pe Jhalak
Synopsis: The show follows the life of Raven Baxter (played by Raven-Symoné), a teenager who possesses psychic abilities that allow her to glimpse into the future. The central plot revolves around Raven’s attempts to navigate her everyday life while dealing with the challenges that her psychic visions present.
More about the show: The series was shot in front of a live studio audience in a set on a sound stage in Los Angeles.
Created by: Danny Kallis and Jim Geoghan
Cast: Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse, Brenda Song, Ashley Tisdale, Phill Lewis, Kim Rhodes
Release date: 18 March 2005 – 1 September 2008
No. of episodes: 87 episodes
Indian remake: The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir
Synopsis: The series revolves around the lives of two twin brothers, Zack (Dylan Sprouse) and Cody Martin (Cole Sprouse), who live in a hotel called the Tipton Hotel, where their mother, Carey Martin (played by Kim Rhodes), works as a lounge singer. The Tipton Hotel is managed by Mr Moseby (played by Phill Lewis), who often tries to stop the boys from creating trouble in the hotel owned by London Tipton (played by Brenda Song), with the help of Maddie Fitzpatrick (played by Ashley Tisdale).
More about the show: This was the third Disney Original series to have more than 65 episodes after That’s So Raven and Kim Possible.
Created by: Eileen Heisler, DeAnn Heline
Cast: Patricia Heaton, Neil Flynn, Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher, Atticus Shaffer, Chris Kattan
Release date: 30 September 2009 – 22 May 2018
No. of episodes: 215 episodes
Indian remake: Tedi Medi Family
Synopsis: The show revolves around the Heck family, living in the fictional town of Orson, Indiana. The family, headed by parents Frankie (played by Patricia Heaton) and Mike (played by Neil Flynn), consists of three children: Axl (played by Charlie McDermott), Sue (played by Eden Sher), and Brick (played by Atticus Shaffer). The show follows this average, middle-class family as they deal with everyday challenges in life.
More about the show: A spin-off of the series revolving around Eden Sher’s character, Sue Heck, was in the pipeline but the project never got a green flag.
Created by: Phil Baker, Drew Vaupen
Cast: Bridgit Mendler, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Bradley Steven Perry, Mia Talerico, Eric Allan Kramer
Release date: 4 April 2010 – 16 February 2014
No. of episodes: 97 episodes
Indian remake: Best of Luck Nikki
Synopsis: The show centres around the Duncan family including parents Amy (Leigh-Allyn Baker) and Bob (Eric Allan Kramer), along with their four children: PJ (Jason Dolley), Teddy (Bridgit Mendler), Gabe (Bradley Steven Perry) and their experiences as they navigate the challenges and joys of raising a new baby, the youngest, Charlotte “Charlie” (played by Mia Talerico).
More about the show: The series premiered to 4.7 million viewers, which made it the highest-rated series premiere for a Disney Channel Original Series after The Suite Life on Deck in 2008.
Created by: Chris Thompson
Cast: Bella Thorne, Zendaya, Davis Cleveland, Roshon Fegan, Adam Irigoyen, Kenton Duty
Release date: 7 November 2010 – 10 November 2013
No. of episodes: 75 episodes
Indian remake: Shake It Up
Synopsis: The show follows the lives of two best friends, Cece Jones (played by Bella Thorne) and Rocky Blue (played by Zendaya), who wish to fulfil their dream of becoming background dancers on a local television dance show in Chicago called “Shake It Up, Chicago!” The girls along with their friends, including Ty Blue (Roshon Fegan) and Deuce Martinez (Adam Irigoyen), deal with the ups and downs of being teenagers while pursuing their passion for dance.
More about the show: The series follows Hannah Montana, Jonas, and I’m in the Band as Disney’s initial foray into music-oriented series.
-Which shows are the Indian adaptation of K-dramas?
Shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan (2014), Duranga (2022) and Gyaarah Gyaarah (2023) are inspired by hit Korean dramas.
-Which is the biggest TV show in India?
Ramayan remains the most-watched TV show in Indian history.
-Are Indian web series popular internationally?
Shows like Sacred Games (2018), Farzi (2023), and Guns and Gulaabs (2023) are a few shows that are popular internationally.
-Which country is Indian drama famous in?
People in South Asia, the Caribbean, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Western Europe, Southeastern Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, North Africa, Southeast Africa, and francophone Africa watch Indian shows.
All Images: Courtesy IMDb