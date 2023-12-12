facebook
Home > Entertainment > Streaming > Single’s Inferno season 3: All details about release date, cast and where to watch
<i>Single’s Inferno</i> season 3: All details about release date, cast and where to watch
Entertainment
12 Dec 2023 11:13 PM

Single’s Inferno season 3: All details about release date, cast and where to watch

Sushmita Mahanta

Netflix’s hit South Korean reality TV series Single’s Inferno is all set for a third instalment and will see a fresh batch of singles in search of love on Saseungbong-do, one of Korea’s uninhabited islands.

While the first season of the dating series became one of the first Korean reality shows to make it into Netflix‘s Global Top 10 list, the second season received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Consequently, produced by Kim Jae-won, season 3 promises to captivate viewers with new twists, passion and possible romance.

Everything to know about season 3 of Single’s Inferno

When and where to watch Single’s Inferno season 3?

Single’s Inferno season 3 will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Episodes one and two of the upcoming season will premiere on the OTT platform at 3:00 am ET (8:00 am GMT) on 12 December 2023.

Who is on the hosting panel?

Image credit: Netflix

Single’s Inferno season 3 will bring back its original hosts — Korean celebrities and TV personalities Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Hanhae and Kyuhyun.

Meanwhile, Kim Jin-young, aka Dex, who made a splash in season 2, will also be seen joining the hosting panel as a special host.

Who is in the cast?

While details of the official 12 cast members of Single’s Inferno season 3 are yet to be revealed, the Netflix teaser, which dropped on 15 November 2023, shows multiple stunning singles gearing up for the upcoming series.

One among them was even described by the panel of hosts as a BLACKPINK Jennie look-alike.

Single’s Inferno season 3: What’s it about?

The Korean TV show will follow the same format as the previous seasons, where the hottest and most flirty singles will be seen searching for love on a deserted island. Here, the only way to escape the unfavourable ‘Inferno’ island is to find the right match for a romantic night in ‘Paradise’ — a luxurious island where the contestants can enjoy dates and fun activities.

Furthermore, details about the total episode count for the third season are still under wraps. However, the makers of the show shared that they agree with viewers’ feedback on the first two seasons and believe that 10 episodes were too short to develop a meaningful connection. So, fans of the dating series might just be in for more than that in the show’s third instalment.

According to Netflix’s unscripted lead for Korea, Yoo Ki-hwan, the ‘Paradise’ island in season 3 will also act as an “intimate place where the couples have a chance to dive deeper into each other’s emotions, elevating the romance.”

(Hero and featured image credit: Netflix)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Will there be a season 3 of Single’s Inferno?

Yes, season 3 of Single’s Inferno premieres on Netflix at 3:00 am ET (8:00 am GMT) on 12 December 2023.

– What time does Single’s Inferno season 3 come out?

Season 3 of the dating series will premiere on Netflix at 3:00 am ET (8:00 am GMT) on 12 December 2023.

– How many seasons does Single’s Inferno have?

As of 2023, Single’s Inferno has three seasons.

Streaming Netflix new series Single's Inferno korean reality series
<i>Single’s Inferno</i> season 3: All details about release date, cast and where to watch

Sushmita Mahanta

A PhD research scholar, Sushmita is a full-time writer and a part time poet. Notepads are Sushmita's one true love -- the unbothered victims drowned in the ink of her pen. An avid fan of K-pop and K-dramas, she mostly writes about Korean culture and entertainment. When not writing, Sushmita is dancing, reading, collecting books, learning about fashion, art, motion pictures, and appreciating BTS.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.