Get enchanted by Sobhita Dhulipala by watching 9 of her best movies and TV shows

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala always wanted to work in the film industry. She initially pursued a career in modelling and gained recognition when she won the title of Femina Miss India Earth in 2013. This achievement eased her way into the world of entertainment and Sobhita managed to be part of some great movies at TV shows. She made her acting debut with the critically acclaimed film, Raman Raghav 2.0, in 2016 and soon became a prominent name in the industry.
Since then, she has been lauded for her versatility and the ability to immerse herself in diverse roles. Sobhita Dhulipala has been part of multiple projects, but her breakthrough came with the 2019 Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven. Her portrayal of Tara Khanna, a wedding planner in Delhi, earned her widespread praise and recognition.
In addition to her remarkable television stint, the actress appeared in notable films such as Moothon, Ghost Stories, and Kaalakaandi. She managed to consistently impress the audience and critics with her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters.
Today, Sobhita Dhulipala’s acting career in movies and TV shows continues to flourish. She was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, the Tamil-language epic historical action-adventure film that released on 28 April 2023. She also worked on the much-talked-about show, The Night Manager, and is now gearing up to work on the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series.
Sobhita Dhulipala has a couple of more projects in her kitty that her fans are excited to see her in. The most-anticipated remains Made In Heaven Season 2. And while we wait to see her on screen again, here is a list of Sobhita Dhulipala movies and shows that you should check out.
Best movies and TV shows of Sobhita Dhulipala
With her talent, dedication, and ability to take on diverse roles, the actress is undoubtedly one of the most promising actresses in the Indian film industry today. Watch these movies of hers and we are sure you’d be impressed.
Directed by: Anurag Kashyap
Other cast members: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal
Release date: 24 June 2016
Synopsis: This psychological thriller is loosely based on the notorious serial killer Raman Raghav. Sobhita Dhulipala portrays Simmy, the girlfriend of a cop who becomes entangled in the twisted cat-and-mouse game between the police and the psychopathic killer.
More about the film: Raman Raghav 2.0 premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. It was also screened at the 2016 Sydney Film Festival, the Singapore International Film Festival, the Fantasia International Film Festival, the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
Directed by: Sashi Kiran Tikka
Other cast members: Adivi Sesh, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Supriya Yarlagadda, Vennela Kishore, Anish Kuruvilla, Rakesh Varre
Release date: 3 August 2018
Synopsis: This Telugu spy-thriller follows the life of a young spy named Gopi who seeks revenge against those responsible for his father’s death. Sobhita essays the role of Dr Sameera Rao, an M.A. psychology graduate from Harvard University, in the film. Gopi falls in love with her, only to find out that she actually is Sameera Sheikh, a member of a terrorist group called Al-Mujahideen.
More about the film: The sequel of the film, tentatively titled, G2, is under development.
Created by: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti
Directed by: Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair, Alankrita Shrivastava
Other cast members: Arjun Mathur Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi.
Release date: 8 March 2019
Synopsis: This Amazon Prime Video series follows the lives of two wedding planners in Delhi, Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra. Through their professional and personal journeys, the show explores the complexities of Indian weddings and delves into societal issues such as class, gender, and sexuality.
More about the show: Work on the second season was supposed to kickstart in April 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming for the second season finally wrapped up in April 2022
Directed by: Ribhu Dasgupta
Other cast members: Emraan Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishekh Khan
Release date: 27 September 2019
Synopsis: This Netflix series follows the journey of a former Indian intelligence agent named Kabir Anand and an unsanctioned mission he embarks on in Baluchistan, the very place where his partner died during another mission in the past. Sobhita Dhulipala portrays the role of Isha Khanna, a RAW agent who assists Kabir in a covert mission.
More about the show: The episode titles of Bard of Blood are quotations from Shakespearean plays.
Directed by: Geetu Mohandas
Other cast members: Nivin Pauly, Shashank Arora, Melissa Raju Thomas, Sanjana Dipu, Roshan Mathew
Release date: 8 November 2019
Synopsis: The story of Moothon revolves around a 14-year-old child, Mulla from Lakshadweep. He decides to travel to Mumbai to find his moothon (elder brother), Akbar, who left the island for Mumbai many years ago. In this Malayalam-language film, Dhulipala essayed the role of Anjali, a pivotal character who connects the protagonist to his missing brother.
More about the film: The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and received a positive critical response.
Directed by: Jeethu Joseph
Other cast members: Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika
Release date: 13 December 2019
Synopsis: The story of this mystery thriller film revolves around the investigation of the missing dead body of Maya Verma. The suspense builds up as hidden secrets and motives are gradually revealed.
More about the film: The Body is the official remake of a 2012 Spanish film with the same name. It was unofficially remade as Game in Kannada and Oru Melliya Kodu in Tamil in 2016.
Directed by: Anurag Kashyap
Other cast members: Zachary Braz, Sagar Arya, Pavail Gulati
Release date: 1 January 2020
Synopsis: This anthology film is a collection of four different horror stories directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. Sobhita Dhulipala appears in Anurag’s film which explores supernatural elements and psychological tension. Her character, Neha, is a paranoid, pregnant woman. She babysits her late sister’s kid, Ansh, and things get weird when she loses sight of what is real around her.
More about the show: Ghost Stories is the third part of the three anthology films from Johar, Banerjee, Akhtar and Kashyap, being preceded by Bombay Talkies in 2013 and Lust Stories in 2018.
Directed by: Srinath Rajendran
Other cast members: Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shine Tom Chacko, Sunny Wayne, Bharath, Tovino Thomas, Shivajith
Release date: 12 November 2021
Synopsis: This highly anticipated Malayalam-language biographical crime film is based on the life of Sukumara Kurup, a notorious criminal from Kerala. Sobhita Dhulipala essays the role of Sharadamma, who is the daughter of Sukumara’s family’s old maid, in the film. The two fall in love and get married to live their lives together.
More about the film:Kurup became the first Indian film to have non-fungible token (NFT) collectables.
Directed by: Sashi Kiran Tikka
Other cast members: Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma
Release date: 24 May 2022
Synopsis: The biographical film is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a courageous Indian army officer who bravely fought Pakistani terrorists when they attacked the Taj Palace, Mumbai in 2008. Sobhita essays the role of guest, Pramoda Reddy, who gets entrapped inside the hotel during the attacks. She helps in rescuing a British tourist’s young daughter, named Shirley.
More about the film: The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages.
