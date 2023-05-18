Get enchanted by Sobhita Dhulipala by watching 9 of her best movies and TV shows

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala always wanted to work in the film industry. She initially pursued a career in modelling and gained recognition when she won the title of Femina Miss India Earth in 2013. This achievement eased her way into the world of entertainment and Sobhita managed to be part of some great movies at TV shows. She made her acting debut with the critically acclaimed film, Raman Raghav 2.0, in 2016 and soon became a prominent name in the industry.

Since then, she has been lauded for her versatility and the ability to immerse herself in diverse roles. Sobhita Dhulipala has been part of multiple projects, but her breakthrough came with the 2019 Amazon Prime Video series Made in Heaven. Her portrayal of Tara Khanna, a wedding planner in Delhi, earned her widespread praise and recognition.

In addition to her remarkable television stint, the actress appeared in notable films such as Moothon, Ghost Stories, and Kaalakaandi. She managed to consistently impress the audience and critics with her ability to bring depth and authenticity to her characters.

Today, Sobhita Dhulipala’s acting career in movies and TV shows continues to flourish. She was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, the Tamil-language epic historical action-adventure film that released on 28 April 2023. She also worked on the much-talked-about show, The Night Manager, and is now gearing up to work on the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series.

Sobhita Dhulipala has a couple of more projects in her kitty that her fans are excited to see her in. The most-anticipated remains Made In Heaven Season 2. And while we wait to see her on screen again, here is a list of Sobhita Dhulipala movies and shows that you should check out.

Best movies and TV shows of Sobhita Dhulipala

With her talent, dedication, and ability to take on diverse roles, the actress is undoubtedly one of the most promising actresses in the Indian film industry today. Watch these movies of hers and we are sure you’d be impressed.