10 of the best supernatural romance Korean dramas that are a must-watch

From the popular fantasy romance Hotel Del Luna (2019) to the Lee Seung-gi starrer horror Korean drama A Korean Odyssey (2017), here are some of the best supernatural romance K-dramas that are sure to transport you to a whole other realm of reality.

Be it goblins, mermaids, vampires or foxes with nine tails — otherworldly beings are an essential part of the various elements of K-dramas. Blending supernatural elements with other genres such as romance, historical and comedy, most South Korean fantasy shows revolve around mythical creatures and individuals with the ability to see them.

The sub-genre often gives typical love stories interesting twists to create shows like My Love From the Star (2013) and Lovers of the Red Sky (2021). Meanwhile, other shows, such as the 2023 series Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938 and the Netflix K-drama The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016), are heavily influenced by Korean folktales.

Additionally, K-dramas like Memorist (2020) — where the protagonist uses his superpower to solve a new crime every week — remind viewers of top-rated Western crime fantasy thrillers such as American TV shows Supernatural (2005-2020) and Lucifer (2016-2021).

Not to forget, with a 9.7 rating, the 2016 supernatural romance Goblin, still remains the highest-rated K-drama on the American video streaming platform Viki.

Unmissable supernatural romance K-dramas to watch