Who is Gauri Sawant? The activist who inspired the story of Sushmita Sen’s Taali

After a considerably long hiatus, Sushmita Sen has made a comeback with an OTT debut. She starred in Disney+ Hotstar’s crime thriller Aarya in 2020. The web show was a massive hit, making the show a great medium for her to return to the small screen. Ever since, fans of the star wondered what she would be doing next. Sushmita finally announced in July 2023 that she will be seen in another web series titled Taali.

The makers of Taali recently released the trailer of the show which created a lot of noise on the internet. However, Sushmita is not the only reason why people are excited for the JioCinema show. The series is based on the true story of Gauri Sawant, who is a popular transgender activist from Mumbai. She is known to be the voice of the community and Taali will tell her inspiring story. Let’s get to know her better.

The courageous tale of Gauri Sawant, the hero of Sushmita Sen starrer Taali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

The series will follow the momentous incident from the life of the transgender activist and the struggles she faced during her fight to get transgenders recognised at the third gender. The show will release on the streaming platform on 15 August 2023.

Who is Gauri Sawant?

Sawant is the first transgender activist in India and director of Sakhi Char Chowghi. The organisation helps people belonging to the transgender community and people suffering from HIV/AIDS. Gauri is also the goodwill ambassador of the Election Commission in Maharashtra.

Her journey of becoming Gauri Sawant

Born in Pune, Sawant was born as Ganesh. Her grandmother raised her after her mother died when she was seven years old. Since his father was a police officer and she did not want to bring shame to him, Sawant decided to leave her house at the age of 15. Gauri always felt more inclined towards the feminine side of her personality and took the decision to embrace this side of hers. She adopted the name Shreegauri Sawant then. Taali will showcase a few glimpses of her transformation in the series.

Her gracious achievements

Gauri established the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust in 2000 to help the people of her community. The non-profit organisation provides counselling to transgender people and endorses safe sex practices in the community. She also fought for the adoption rights of transgender people. In fact, she became the first transgender person to file a petition for this in the Supreme Court of India. Another major petition filed by Gauri was the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case where she urged the Supreme Court to recognise transgender as the third gender.

Personal life of Gauri

Separated from her biological family, Gauri Sawant found a home amongst the community members. She also adopted a 4-year-old girl in 2008 after the girl’s mother, who was a sex worker, died from AIDS. The young girl was left an orphan, ready to be sold in the sex-trafficking industry but Sawant saved her her.

More about Taali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Taali is directed by National Film Awards-winning director, Ravi Jadhav. Talking about the titular role, Sushmita Sen said in a statement, “When I was first approached for Taali, in my mind it was an instant yes, however, I took six and a half months to come on board officially. I knew I wanted to be absolutely prepared, well-read and researched to take up a critical and significant responsibility like this one.”

The actress continued, “Shreegauri Sawant is an admirable human being, I connect with her in so many aspects, and I’m fortunate to have got the opportunity to live through her incredible life, through this series. The road ahead to inclusivity is a long one, and I’m certain Taali is a force that will help spearhead this shift in the consciousness.”

Hero Image: Courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram; Feature Image: Courtesy Gauri Sawant/Instagram