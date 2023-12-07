The Archies movie review: Agastya Nanda & gang gets a mixed reaction from fans

The Archies movie on Netflix is one of the biggest OTT releases currently. From a stellar cast to a phenomenal director, the film has all the right elements to become a superhit release. After months of promotion and suspense, the team of The Archies movie is finally ready to show the world their talent and narrate a classic story, and the early reviews of this OTT flick suggest that the story of the teen gang will keep you entertained throughout.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies movie is now streaming on Netflix. The OTT film marks the acting debut of many star kids including Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Their performances in this musical story are getting mixed reaction by the audience as more and more reviews for The Archies movie are pouring in. Let’s see what everyone is saying.

The Archies movie review: Has the cast of the Netflix film made a mark?

The audience has waited for the release of the movie for quite a long time which added to their anticipation. So, as soon as the OTT film released on Netflix, many people rushed to Twitter (X) to talk about it. Here’s what they had to say:

#thearchies was an exceptionally remarkable musical film directed by the highly skilled @zoieakhtar. The narrative was masterfully conveyed, with a seamless integration of artistic elements that can only be described as truly poetic.”The entire ensemble of actors delivered… pic.twitter.com/vgRr7sF9pJ — atlee (@Atlee_dir) December 7, 2023

Everything looks slightly forced. The person playing Mrs Lodge and Veronica Lodge is most cringe. Least impressionable character sadly happens to be #SuhanaKhan. #TheArchies — Alex (@lexgeorgev) December 7, 2023

#TheArchies (Set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.)#TheArchiesOnNetflix review 3⭐#SuhanaKhan #KhushiKapoor #ZoyaAkhtar ⭐⭐⭐✨#AgastyaNanda pic.twitter.com/TVP7UXl7Cu — The Last man (@the_last_man00) December 7, 2023

#TheArchies me ye bacche aise Baat kar rhe hai jaise Inko saalon se khana hi nai mila hai — Shalalala (aspiring corpse) (@fodnicha_bhaat) December 7, 2023

#TheArchies on Netflix is a disaster! Zoya Akhtar direction butchers the original comic story.Nepo kids like #SuhanaKhan,#KhushiKapoor, #AgastyaNanda etc can’t speak Hindi properly or act. Total time waste, avoid it! Few positives : side characters act better, set design is good pic.twitter.com/CK4ZYlhG8q — Filmyverse (@itsfilmyverse) December 7, 2023

#TheArchies is a decent movie, but for optimal enjoyment, I recommend watching it in English. The nepo kids performance in Hindi lacks the finesse found in the English dub. Like seriously HINDI VERSION feels so wannabe and lacks authenticity 2.5/5 — Satyajeet Singh (@osatyao) December 7, 2023

What is the film about?

The teen musical comedy film is an Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, set in an Anglo-Indian hill station in the year 1964. The protagonist Archie along with his gang including Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton explore friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion as young teens while trying to save the future of Riverdale from developers who plan to demolish a beloved park.

Who plays who in the Hindi adaptation?

Agastya Nanda essays the role of Archie Andrews in the Netflix movie. Khushi Kapoor is seen as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Aditi Saigal as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. The film also stars Koel Purie, Santana Roach, Rudra Mahuvarkar, Tara Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Luke Kenny and Alyy Khan in key roles.

Is the movie worth a watch?

The Twitter reviews of The Archies movie indicate that Zoya Akhtar has managed to make an enjoyable film with an interesting story but it lacks in some or the other way. So you might want to cancel your plans and watch this Netflix film this weekend if only you are keen to see the new kids in town.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is The Archies movie available on Netflix?

Yes, it is.

– Has The Archies been released?

Yes, the film has been released on Netflix.

– Is The Archies a movie or series?

The Archies is a movie with a story based on the Archie Comics.

– Who is the daughter of SRK in The Archies movie?

Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. She essays the role of Veronica Lodge.

