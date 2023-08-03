The riveting true story behind Netflix’s upcoming docu-series The Hunt for Veerappan

Netflix has been backing several true crime stories over the past few years. Shows like Dahmer, Indian Predator, Delhi Crime, and more have been drawing the audience to the streaming platform in great numbers. Adding to the exhaustive list is another docu-series that will talk about one of the most notorious criminals in India. Titled The Hunt for Veerappan, the docu-series will uncover the true story of what went behind catching this infamous criminal we all famously know as Veerappan.

The Netflix docu-series will premiere on the streaming platform on 4 August 2023. The four-part series will talk about the untold and unheard stories about the Indian terrorist Veerappan. Directed by debutant Selvamani Selvaraj, the series will also have firsthand accounts from people close to Veerappan. The story that unravels the true incidents from the life of this criminal makes The Hunt for Veerappan a must-watch show.

The true story behind ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ is spine-chilling

Veerappan’s mastery of guerrilla-warfare strategies helped evade and eliminate threats for years.#TheHuntForVeerappan, premieres 4th August! Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/g2nchmh9QK — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 2, 2023

Koose Munisamy Veerappan became notoriously famous as one of the most-dreaded Indian bandit turned terrorist. Active for 36 years, he was a wanted criminal who used to kidnap major politicians for ransom. The crimes he committed included poaching of elephants in the scrub lands and forests, and sandalwood smuggling in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. The Indian terrorist was also wanted for killing approximately 184 people mostly including police officers and forest officials.

The early life of Veerappan

Born into a Tamil family, Veerappan was raised in Gopinatham, Kollegal, Coimbatore District (Madras State). He got married to Muthulakshmi in 1990, who solely got hitched to Veerappan because of his “notoriety and moustache”. The couple were blessed with two daughters — Vidya Rani (born in 1990) and Prabha (born in 1993).

Crimes committed by Veerappan

The Hunt Of Veerappan will talk about the true story behind all the crimes he had committed. It all started when Veerappan began assisting his uncle Saalvai Gounder in the illegal poaching of elephant tusks, and sandalwood and ivory smuggling. For the next twenty-five years of his life, Veerappan along with other poachers killed nearly 3,000 elephants. But he did not just stop at that.

The criminal committed his first murder at the age of 17. He was nabbed by the police for the first time in 1972. He, however, continued to kill people who opposed the illegal activities that he was a part of. Most of his killings were of police officers, forest officials, and informants.

In 1987, he killed a Sathyamangalam Taluka forest officer named Chidambaram. This incident made the Indian Government take note of his activities. Things became even more serious when he murdered a senior IFS officer, Pandillapalli Srinivas in 1991. Veerappan continued the massacre and managed to escape from one state to another because of political instability.

The Palar blast incident

Veerappan got into a practice of killing anyone and everyone whom he suspected to be a police informer. For the very same reason, he murdered a Bandari person whom he suspected of being a police informer. To investigate the case, a 41-member team of police officers and forestry officials was assembled in Mettur. To get rid of these officials, the bandit planned a blast at Palar, near Malai Mahadeswara Hills (present-day Chamarajanagar District, Karnataka) which killed 22 members of the team. This was Veerappan’s sole largest mass killing incident.

The catching of Veerappan

The Hunt of Veerappan will unravel the true story behind the catching of the notorious criminal. The event took place in 1992 when the Karnataka and the Tamil Nadu governments formed a Special Task Force (STF) to catch Veerappan. The Indian terrorist had already killed several members of the police fraternity, so the Special Task Force made sure that they counter-attacked Veerappan’s clan. They managed to nab most of his team members and reduced his gang to just five members. On top of that, they held meetings with Gopinatham villagers and announced an INR 5 crore bounty against Veerappan’s arrest. Veerappan’s wife, Muthulakshmi, was also arrested in 1993.

The kidnapping of Kannada star Rajkumar

Rajkumar had arrived in Dodda Gajanur for his housewarming ceremony when Veerappan abducted him along with three other people. Public outcry and brutality took over all of Bangalore and other Karnataka cities. With the help of the Tamil Nadu government, Karanataka’s Chief Minister then tried to negotiate with Veerappan. R. Gopal, an editor of the Tamil magazine Nakkeeran, acted as a mediator during these negotiations. Veerappan made three demands: justice for Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery Water dispute, to make Tamil the second official language of Karnataka, and to release a few Tamil political prisoners jailed in Tamil Nadu. Rajkumar was held hostage for 108 days. He was released unharmed in November 2000. INR 20 crore was paid by the Karnataka government for his release.

The demise of the former minister of Karnataka, Nagappa

Two years after the Rajkumar incident, Veerappan abducted H. Nagappa, from his village in Kamagere in 2002. He had some personal vendetta with the former Agricultural Marketing minister. The Special Task Force sort out Kerala Police’s help to nab Veerappan. However, they failed to do so and found Nagappa dead in a Karnataka forest three months later. The bounty to catch the criminal was then increased to INR 15 crore by the Karnataka state government.

Continued crimes

Veerappan was indestructible and the Special Task Force could never catch hold of him. For several years after the Nagappa incident, he kept abducting police officials and famous personalities to demand ransom money. It is said that the criminal buried large amounts of money in various parts of Burude forests. The police managed to recover INR 3.3 million from his gang members. Tamil National Retrieval Troops (TNRT), Tamil Nadu Liberation Army and other such unlawful organisations even helped him gain a Robin Hood image and draft terms for negotiations.

The final act: Operation Cocoon

The Tamil Nadu Special Task Force managed to finally kill Veerappan in an encounter named Operation Cocoon in 2004. The incident took place near the village of Papparapatti in Dharmapuri district, Tamil Nadu. It so happened that an undercover policeman lured Veerappan and his men into an ambulance on the pretence of them getting medical treatment. The Special Task Force surrounded the ambulance and killed the gangster in an ensuing gunfight. The encounter was headed by K Vijayakumar. The true story of this incident will be a crucial part of The Hunt of Veerappan. Veerappan’s team members including Sethukuli Govindan, Chandre Gowdar and Sethumani were also killed in the operation.

Several people, who often referred to Veerappan as ‘Vana kaavalan’, mourned his death. People considered him a local hero and the Robin Hood of Tamil Nadu. Human Rights activists also protested against the encounter. Several activists claimed under the banner of the Centre for Protection of Civil Liberties (CPCL) that Veerappan was tortured by the police and murdered after ill-treatment. The notorious criminal was buried at Moolakkadu near Mettur in Tamil Nadu. People in large numbers turned out for the burial.

Several Kannada films have been made on Veerappan’s story including titles like Veerappan (1991), Attahasa (2012), and Killing Veerappan (2016). Several books have also been written about the man.

Hero and Feature Images: Courtesy Netflix India/Twitter