The Night Manager part 2: How much did the cast earn from the show?

Starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles, The Night Manager part 1 became an instant hit amongst the fans. Thanks to the gripping plotline and stellar performances, the show became one of the most-watched shows on OTT. The success was such that The Night Manager cast had to return with Part 2 almost immediately.

After the release of part 1 in February 2023, The Night Manager part 2 is gearing up for a release on 30 June 2023. The audience is eagerly waiting to see what happens with Shantanu ‘Shaan’ Sengupta (Aditya Roy Kapur) and if he is able to nab Shailendra ‘Shelly’ Rungta (Anil Kapoor) after all the hard work. And as we begin the countdown for The Night Manager part 2‘s release, let us take a look at the budget of the show and the cast salary.

The Night Manager cast charged a whopping amount for the Disney+ Hotstar series

The Night Manager was reportedly made on a budget of USD 103 million approx. (INR 85 crore). The series has been shot in Shimla, Jaisalmer, Delhi, Mumbai, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Middle East.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Kapur is the protagonist of the show. He essays the role of Shantanu ‘Shaan’ Sengupta, a former Lieutenant in the Indian Navy. He works as a night manager in a star resort situated in Shimla. According to reports, The Night Manager cast member is getting USD 1 million approx. (INR 15 crore) for his role. Interestingly, this role was initially offered to Hrithik Roshan for USD 9 million approx. (INR 75 crore) salary but he said no to the role for reasons unknown.

Anil Kapoor

The Night Manager cast member received an income of USD 3 million approx. (INR 25 crore). He essays the role of the antagonist named Shailendra ‘Shelly’ Rungta. Wanted by RAW, Shelly is a mafia dealing with buying and smuggling of illegal arms.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita essays the role of Kaveri ‘K’ Dixit. She is Shailendra’s girlfriend. Dhulipala reportedly charged USD 2,43,832 (INR 2 crores) for her role.

Tillotama Shome

Tillotama essays the role of Lipika Saikia Rao. She is the RAW officer chasing Shailendra. She joins hands with Shaan to take down the mafia. The actress charged USD 79,245 (INR 65 lakh) for her role.

Saswata Chatterjee

Chatterjee plays the role of Brij Pal aka BJ in the show. He is Shelly’s right-hand man. The actor reportedly charged USD 42,670 (INR 35 lakh) for his role.

Ravi Behl

This cast member of The Night Manager series raked in USD 36,570 (INR 30 lakh) as his income from the show. He essays the role of Jaiveer ‘Jayu’ Singh, who is Shelly’s associate.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb