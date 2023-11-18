The true story that inspired the plot of R Madhavan’s Netflix show The Railway Men

Amongst the many OTT web series that are lined up for release this week, YRF’s The Railway Men has managed to create the maximum buzz. The trailer of the four-episode Netflix series already captured the attention of the audience, and tomorrow with its release, The Railway Men is expected to become the talk of the town in no time.

Starring Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma and Babil Khan in key roles, the series is based on a true story that shook India. It narrates the tale of four men working in Indian railways, who helped stranded people survive the aftermath of the horrendous Bhopal Gas Tragedy that took place in 1984. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the YRF show is a must-watch for everyone who loves grilling thriller stories. But before you tune in to watch the Netflix web series on OTT, get familiar with the true story behind the plot of The Railway Men.

The incident that builds the plot of the Netflix web series ‘The Railway Men’

R Madhavan will be seen in the role of Rati Pandey, the General Manager of Central Railways; Babil Khan will be seen as Imad Riaz, the young, inexperienced loco pilot; Kay Kay Menon will essay the role of Iftekaar Siddiqui, the stationmaster of Bhopal Junction; and Divyenndu essays the role Constable Balwant Yadav in the show.

The real story of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy

The Netflix series, The Railway Men is based on the Bhopal Gas Tragedy that occurred on the night of 2-3 December in 1984. It started at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant, which was built in 1969 to produce the pesticide Sevin, when a toxic gas named methyl isocyanate (MIC) leaked from a storage tank, exposing thousands of residents to deadly fumes.

What caused the gas leak?

The immediate cause of the disaster was the entry of water into the MIC storage tank, leading to a chemical reaction that released a large amount of toxic gas. The plant lacked adequate safety measures, including proper storage and emergency preparedness. The gas spread rapidly through the densely populated neighbourhoods surrounding the plant, causing widespread panic and chaos. An excerpt of how the leak happened will be a part of the Netflix thriller web series, The Railway Men.

How did the tragedy affect the people?

The consequences were devastating. Thousands of people died within the first few days, and the long-term effects led to additional deaths and chronic health problems for survivors. The aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy included widespread outrage and demands for justice. Union Carbide Corporation, the US-based parent company, faced legal actions and settled with the Indian government for USD 470 million in 1989. However, critics argued that the settlement was inadequate and did not fully address the extent of the human suffering and environmental damage that was caused due to their carelessness.

Considered to be the world’s worst industrial disaster, it is estimated that more than 500,000 people in the small towns around the plant were affected by the gas leak. The trailer of the OTT show, The Railway Men also portrays how these men helped save several lives of the people who were affected by the gas leak, making it an interesting watch.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Where can I watch The Railway Men OTT series?

The show can be watched on Netflix.

– Is The Railway Man web series available on Netflix?

It will be available on the OTT platform from 18 November.

– Is The Railway Man on Amazon Prime?

No, it is not.

– Is it worth watching The Railway Men?

The reviews of the show are not in yet but the trailer of The Railway Men looks promising.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy IMDb