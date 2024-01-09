True Detective: Night Country release date, cast, and where to stream it in India

One of HBO’s most acclaimed shows is making a comeback this year, with a new cast and creative team at the helm. True Detective: Night Country, season 4 of the anthology series, takes the mystery anthology series to Alaska, where it unravels the macabre and perplexing fate of a group of scientists who go missing from an arctic research centre.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis are the latest stars to co-lead the series, with original duo Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson also attached as executive producers.

Behind the camera, series creator Nic Pizzolatto has handed showrunner duties to Issa López, with the Mexican writer-director best known for her 2017 fantasy horror flick Tigers Are Not Afraid.

True Detective: Night Country looks to be just as chilling, with early attention going to the show’s allusions to sinister cults and the supernatural. Here’s everything we know so far.

True Detective: Night Country will start streaming on Jio Cinema in India on 15 January 2024. It will be available in English and Hindi.

In the UK, diehard fans have the option of watching the show at 2am in the morning, with the late-night premiere occurring simultaneously with the US debut.

However, most will probably opt to tune in at the more reasonable time of 9pm, when the episode will be shown once again on Sky Atlantic, or alternatively at their convenience on the streaming service NOW.

True Detective: Night Country cast – who stars in season 4?

The cast of True Detective: Night Country is led by celebrated talent Jodie Foster and professional boxer Kali Reis, for whom this is the most high-profile acting role to date.

They’ll play detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) with a difficult past who are forced to work together on a creepy new case, which rocks the remote, snowy town of Ennis, Alaska.

The supporting cast includes Killing Eve alum Fiona Shaw, who plays local woman Rose Aguineau, who claims to be able to see the dead, while former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston adopts an American accent to play rival cop Ted Corsaro.

John Hawkes plays Hank Prior, who has a history with Liz Danvers, while Finn Bennett is on board to play his son, Peter, who is a fresh-faced recent recruit to the local police force.

Isabella Star LaBlanc rounds out the main cast as Liz’s daughter, Leah, while Anna Lambe (Three Pines), Joel D Montgrand (Netflix’s upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender) and newcomer Aka Niviâna are confirmed for recurring roles.

What is True Detective: Night Country about?

While previous seasons of True Detective have been set in Louisiana, California and the Ozarks, this latest edition takes us to the fictional town of Ennis in Alaska – a far northern point which sees no sunlight at all in the peak of winter (hence the title).

This lends the show an eerie quality, with several characters citing a common tendency for the mind to play tricks while living under such unusually dark conditions.

Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro will find themselves drawn into a confusing case as eight scientists vanish from an arctic research centre, leaving no indication of how or why.

Although they have some disdain for each other, the duo will need to work together – utilising their distinct skills and knowledge – to piece together this creepy puzzle.

True Detective: Night Country trailer

Courtesy of Jio Cinema, the trailer for True Detective: Night Country is here to give you a taste of what’s in store. Watch now:

True Detective seasons 1 to 3 are available to stream on Jio Cinema.

