Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ season 2 release date, schedule, and more

Marvel fans are ready to be swept up by another set of wacky multiversal adventures in What If…? season 2, which imagines alternate versions of the characters we know and love.

The first season, released back in 2021, had a notable influence on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter going on to bag a live-action appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

The character will be back in action in What If…? season 2, where she’ll be faced with the twisted return of her lost love Steve Rogers in a storyline that mirrors Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

That episode will also build on the franchise’s Indigenous American representation – which began with Alaqua Cox’s debut as Echo – by introducing a new, original Mohawk character named Kahhori.

So, if you’re excited to see everything that Marvel’s What If…? season 2 has in store for you, read on for details and information about when each episode arrives on Disney Plus.

‘What If…?’ season 2 release date and schedule

In a break from their usual strategy, Marvel Studios is releasing episodes of What If…? season 2 daily from 22 to 30 December 2023.

The move represents a willingness to experiment as the franchise attempts to reconnect with viewers, which is also reflected in Echo’s binge-watch drop in January.

Here are the release dates for all ‘What If…?’ season 2 episodes:

Episode 1 – What If… Nebula joined the Nova Corps? – Friday 22 December 2023 Episode 2 – What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? – Saturday 23 December 2023 Episode 3 – What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas? – Sunday 24 December 2023 Episode 4 – What If… Iron Man Crashed Into the Grandmaster? – Monday 25 December 2023 (Christmas Day) Episode 5 – What If… Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper? – Tuesday 26 December 2023 Episode 6 – What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World? – Wednesday 27 December 2023 Episode 7 – What If… Hela Found the Ten Rings? – Thursday 28 December 2023 Episode 8 – What If… the Avengers Assembled in 1602? – Friday 29 December 2023 Episode 9 – What If… Strange Supreme Intervened? – Saturday 30 December 2023

What is the ‘What If…?’ season 2 release time?

Marvel’s What If…? season 2 is expected to drop on Disney Plus at the usual time of 1:30 PM IST, 12 AM PT, 3 AM ET and 8 AM GMT.

How many episodes are there in ‘What If…?’ season 2?

Matching the first edition, Marvel’s What If…? season 2 will consist of nine episodes in total.

The previous run featured largely self-contained stories with some overarching plot threads, all of which converged in an epic finale as a ragtag team of heroes faced an Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Ultron.

It’s quite possible that this latest outing will follow the same narrative structure – although details are scarce at the time of writing.

This story first appeared on Augustman India.

