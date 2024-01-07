Gyeongseong Creature season 2: Is the mystery thriller being renewed for a second season?

Mystery thriller Gyeongseong Creature, which has swiftly made its way to the topmost watched content on Netflix globally. An interesting premise told at a nail-biting pace with powerful performances, it looks like the show is on its way to set new records. That leaves us with the million-dollar question, is there going to be a Gyeongseong Creature season 2? Let’s find out all about Gyeongseong Creature season 2 release date, cast, and more, shall we?

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 released on Netflix on 5 January, and with that it marked the end of season 1. The first season of the show was released in two parts, one in December 2023, comprising seven episodes, and the second part in January 2024, with the remaining three episodes. Entangled in politics and diplomatic bureaucracy, Part 2 of season 1 picks up right from where it left in Part 1. But will we get to see more of Jang Tae-Sang embarking upon a journey to save Gyeongseong from unforeseen monsters? Let’s find out everything about Gyeongseong Creature season 2 release date, cast, and others.

Can we expect Gyeongseong Creature season 2?

What did we see in season 1?

In season 1, we saw Tae-sang and his allies in Japan-occupied Gyeongseong trying to save people who were trapped as test subjects from a nearby hospital. Only much later they discover the dirty secrets of the Japanese government, where Japanese scientists are on a mission to create diabolical weapons of mass destruction. We saw Part 1 ends with the victims being freed, but also setting up for a gripping Part 2.

Is there going to be Gyeongseong Creature season 2?

As Part 2 has finally released, the next obvious question that fans will have is – is there going to be a second season? As a viewer, the way season 1 ends, chances of a second season aren’t bleak.

However, it is important to note that, as of today, Netflix has neither cancelled nor renewed the show for a second season. So there is no official confirmation on the second season.

Gyeongseong Creature season 2 release date

We saw the second part of Gyeongseong Creature release on 5 January 2024 and with that it wrapped up the first season. While fans anticipate there might be a sequel, there has been no official confirmation from Netflix about the release date or cast of Gyeongseong Creature season 2.

However, a lot of fan theories predict that if there is a sequel, it is expected to come out in 2025.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb