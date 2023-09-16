Stream-worthy shows and movies featuring South Korean superstar Yeo Jin Goo

Dubbed the ‘nation’s little brother,’ Yeo Jin Goo delved into acting at the young age of eight. Cut to 18 years later and the South Korean celebrity has quite the impressive, extensive filmography to his name. We’re looking at a few titles that deserve a spot in your weekend watchlist.

Since 2005, the roll credits for several TV shows and movies in the Korean entertainment industry have featured the name ‘Yeo Jin Goo.’ At just 17, the actor celebrated 10 years of his career in the spotlight — which included several versatile roles as well as the Best Young Actor title at the 2008 SBS Drama Awards, amongst other laurels. With each new title, his popularity and acting prowess grew — his youthful charm earning him the moniker ‘nation’s little brother.’

When asked about what he aspires to be as an artist by Korea Joongang Daily, he noted. “An irreplaceable one. I want people to think I am an original actor, incomparable to any other.” He further added, “My one and only idol is the late Australian actor Heath Ledger, who played the psychopathic character the Joker in The Dark Knight. Like Ledger, I want to straddle the line between good and evil. I want to express the complexity of humans through my acting in the future.” He held firm on this resolution, delving into a myriad of emotions with his projects, the latest of which is the upcoming romance Ditto. If you’ve yet to be acquainted with him, here are a few titles that are on our radar.

Best TV shows and movies starring Yeo Jin Goo

The Moon Embracing the Sun

Directed by: Kim Do-hoon, Lee Seong-jun

Cast: Kim Soo-hyun, Han Ga-in, Jung Il-woo, Kim Min-seo

Release date: 4 January, 2012

Episodes: 22

Synopsis: In the Joseon dynasty, a queen dowager attempts to clear the path to the throne for her son by ordering an assassination. However, the act has a witness who escapes with the help of a pregnant royal and promises to look after her child. However, she is soon captured and sent to execution — asking a shaman friend to watch over the toddler. The latter, Heo Yeon Woo (Han Ga In), grows up to be an intelligent woman who meets and falls in love with the Crown Prince Lee Hwon (younger played by Yeo Jin-Goo, older played by Kim Soo Hyun). Scheming and politics lead to her death. However, she’s saved by the shaman — losing her memories due to the trauma and beginning life as a shaman. Things take a turn when she’s called to the palace to cure the king of an illness.

About the show: The show was dubbed Korea’s ‘national drama,’ with wildly-high viewership ratings. Naturally, despite already having several titles in his filmography, Yeo Jin-goo truly became a household name with this royal role. He also won the Best Young Actor title at the 2012 MBC Drama Awards for his performance. Reflecting on his experience, he told Asia Economy that he’d grown as an actor. “Few years ago, I had to imagine horrible things happening to my family to stimulate my emotions. But this time, the script itself was enough to make me cry. So now I feel less guilty towards my parents (laugh).”

Hwayi: A Monster Boy

Directed by: Jang Joon-hwan

Cast: Kim Yoon-seok, Yeo Jin-goo

Release date: 9 October, 2013

Synopsis: A five-member crime organisation raises an infant after a kidnapping gone wrong. The child — Hwayi (played by Yeo Jin-goo) — grows up learning tricks of the trade from them, mastering martial arts, guns, driving, and scheming, and more. He longs, however, to head to school and lead a normal life. Instead, he finds himself engaging in his adopted fathers’ business, shooting a person on his first rodeo only to discover it was his biological father. Coping with grief, he vows revenge on the people that drove him to his ill fate.

About the movie: Yeo Jin-goo’s compelling performance of this emotionally challenging, gritty role earned him rave reviews. And a string of awards — Best New Actor at the 21st Korean Culture and Entertainment Awards and 33rd Korean Association of Film Critics Awards, 14th Director’s Cut Awards, and 5th KOFRA Film Awards. Then 16, he was also the youngest male actor to bag the Best New Actor title in Blue Dragon Film Awards history. In an interview with Korea Joongang Daily, he reflected on these laurels. “Well, it felt surreal to win those awards. I had never expected to win that many. I felt grateful to be nominated along with such great actors. I feel the responsibility to be a better actor.”

Orange Marmalade

Directed by: Lee Hyung-min, Choi Sung-bum

Cast: Yeo Jin-goo, Kim Seolhyun, Lee Jong-hyun, Gil Eun-hye

Release date: 15 May, 2015

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: In a world where vampires and humans coexist, the former no longer rely on human blood for sustenance. However, the latter continue to view them with suspicion, leading many to live in hiding or risk being ostracised. One such vampire is teenager Baek Ma-ri (played by Kim Seolhyun) who’s been driven away from several neighbourhoods. Determined to settle down for once, she decides to keep a low profile. That is until she meets and kisses the neck of Jung Jae-min (played by Yeo Jin-goo) and falls for him. The latter — who has a tumultuous past with vampires and dislikes them — also takes to her without knowing her true identity.

About the show: Yeo Jin-Goo’s performance was hailed by critics and fans alike, earning him nominations in the Best New Actor and Popularity Category in the 2015 KBS Drama Awards. Korea Times quoted him saying, “This is my first time to star in a romantic drama as a leading character..I will remind viewers of their forgotten feelings of first love through the drama.” He further noted that it was easy to step into the shoes of Jung Jae-min. “Orange Marmalade is a teenage drama and I am the character’s age. I don’t have to think about acting out certain feelings. I naturally showed my feelings on the spot as I read the script with my partner Seol Hyun.”

Warriors Of The Dawn

Directed by: Jeong Yoon-cheol

Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Yeo Jin-goo, Kim Mu-yeol

Release date: 31 May, 2017

Synopsis: When Japanese forces invade, the king flees to the Ming Empire, leaving Prince Gwanghaegun (played by Yeo Jin-goo) in his stead. The newly-appointed leader now has to confront his foes. To do so, he employs proxy soldiers, those who are paid to serve the military on behalf of others. In the process he meets their leader To-woo (played by Lee Jung-jae).

About the movie: The film was well received by critics and earned Yeo Jin-goo a nomination in the Most Popular Actor category in the 2018 Baeksang Arts Awards. Speaking about his character to Korea Herald, the star noted that the prince had no idea how to govern a country. “But later, as he earns the trust (of the people), he comes to discover empathy for his people that even he did not know he had,” he said before adding that he switched his usually emotionally-charged performance with a more subtle delivery. “I wanted a performance that was like a softly running stream..Like a piece of silk that is waving. … I wanted to show that inner change that (Gwanghaegun) himself experiences for the first time.”

The Crowned Clown

Directed by: Kim Hee-won

Cast: Yeo Jin-goo, Kim Sang-kyung, Lee Se-young

Release date: 7 January, 2019

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: In the Joseon period — amidst power struggles and turmoil — a king (played by Yeo Jin-goo) evades assassination possibilities by placing a lookalike clown on the throne. The latter gathers allies quickly and settles into his role well, confusing the royal’s enemies in the process.

About the show: The drama was a wild success, garnering high ratings. Yeo Jin-goo earned a nomination in the Best Actor category at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards for his role. Reflecting on his experience with the character, the star stated to Korea Times, “The series’ director, Kim Hee-won, would throw me on the set and tell me to express the character however I want, without giving me any directions.” He added that this helped his creative process. “Now, I have finally settled on my style of acting… which is to have a clear separation between me and the character. I learned that the more I separate myself from the character, the better I can get into the character on the set.”

Hotel Del Luna

Directed by: Oh Choong-hwan

Cast: IU, Yeo Jin-goo, Shin Jung-keun, Bae Hae-sun

Episodes: 16

Release date: 13 July 2019

Synopsis: An establishment that serves the dead is led by CEO Jang Man-Wol (played by IU) who’s cursed to remain there forever to atone for her sins. Her only escape? To find someone who’s committed greater crimes than her. Things take a turn when the upright Goo Chang-Sung (played by Yeo Jin-goo) is forced to join her as a manager due to a deal his father had made.

About the show: This drama was a commercial success, propelling both leads into global headlines. Speaking to Forbes, Yeo Jin-goo noted, “I took the role because I was curious about what would happen in this mysterious place. Indeed, I was deeply impressed by the character Gu Chan-Sung. I tried to imagine that if I was a man who can see ghosts, I would probably ask them about their life and sufferings. The world is full of secrets that nobody knows—that’s what the character Mr. Noh in the drama said, and I really want to unfold those secrets by myself.”

Beyond Evil

Directed by: Shim Na-yeon

Cast: Shin Ha-kyun, Yeo Jin-goo

Release date: 19 February, 2021

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Two bold policemen from the Munju Police Station — the eccentric Lee Dong-sik (played by Shin Ha-kyun) and the capable Han Joo-won (played by Yeo Jin-goo) — break the law to nab a serial killer. In the process,they question their own morality and that of others around them.

About the show: The drama had jaw-dropping viewer ratings. Reflecting on his experience on set, Yeo Jin-goo stated to Korea Times, “The story doesn’t solely revolve around who the killer is. I liked how the writer, Kim Su-jin, combined different genres together,” he said. “Finding the perpetrator is important, but the relationships between the characters and townspeople are also delicately woven into the story.”

