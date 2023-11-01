Watch these engaging movies starring the Deol brothers before they hit the Koffee couch

Despite being the kids of one of the biggest stars in the Bollywood industry, both Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol managed to create a niche for themselves all on their own. With several hits and a few flops, the two brothers so far have had quite a flourishing career. Both Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol have been a part of movies that have received cult classic status, and even after several decades, they are wooing the audience with their performances on the big screen and on OTT.
Sunny Deol made his entry in the industry opposite newcomer Amrita Singh in the romantic drama Betaab (1983), while Bobby Deol landed his first lead role in the blockbuster romance Barsaat in 1995. With so many years of experience, the brothers are now among the biggest names in the industry. Even after the small hiatus that Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol took in their respective careers, they bounced back like nothing. Bobby Deol impressed fans with his performance in films like Class of ’83 (2020), Love Hostel (2022) and more. Sunny Deol broke several records with his recently released Gadar 2. The film became the highest-grossing movie of his career and emerged as the year’s 3rd highest-grosser and one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
Together, the brothers have also worked on several films that were a hit at the box office. From Dillagi (1999) to Apne (2007), they have worked together on films that have managed to make a mark. The brothers will soon be arriving on the epic couch of Koffee With Karan season 8, and this in itself is a good enough reason to watch these films starring the duo on screen.
8 must-watch films starring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol
Directed by: Sunny Deol
Other cast members: Urmila Matondkar, Dara Singh, Zohra Sehgal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Reema Lagoo
Release date: 19 November 1999
Synopsis: The story revolves around two brothers, Ranvir (Sunny Deol) and Rajvir (Bobby Deol). While Ranvir is a responsible elder brother, Rajvir loves to live carelessly. Shalini (Urmila Matondkar) falls in love with Rajvir, who ends up hurting her. She meets Ranvir, unaware he is Rajvir’s brother and eventually falls in love with him. This creates a rift between the two brothers when they realise that they both love the same woman.
More about the film: Dillagi is the first movie where Sunny Deol acted alongside his brother, Bobby Deol.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Guddu Dhanoa
Other cast members: Amrita Singh, Ranjan Koshal, Rahul Dev, Vicky Ahuja, Vivek Shauq, Aishwariya Rai, Divya Dutta, Sachin Khedekar, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor
Release date: 7 June 2002
Synopsis: Set in the mid-1920s in British India, the story follows freedom fighters Bhagat Singh (Bobby Deol) and Chandrashekhar Azad (Sunny Deol) who have only one mission in their mind which is freedom for India.
More about the film: 23rd March 1931: Shaheed and Rajkumar Santoshi’s film The Legend of Bhagat Singh, both based on Bhagat Singh, released on the same day. Both films failed at the box office.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Anil Sharma
Other cast members: Dharmendra, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, Javed Sheikh, Divya Dutta
Release date: 29 June 2007
Synopsis: The plot revolves around a disgraced ex-boxer Baldev Chaudhary (Dharmendra), who attempts to erase a stain upon his honour by training his son, Angad (Sunny Deol) to become a successful boxer. Financial pressure strains their relationship and that is when the younger son, Karan (Bobby Deol) steps in to fight in the ring. The incidents that follow bring the family closer.
More about the film: Footage from Dharmendra’s movie, Main Intequam Loonga (1982) was used as flashback scenes to show his career as a boxer in Apne.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Samir Karnik
Other cast members: Sohail Khan, Vatsal Sheth, Mohnish Bahl, Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Mithun Chakraborty, Dino Morea
Release date: 24 October 2008
Synopsis: Two film academy students, Ali (Vatsal Sheth) and Sameer (Sohail Khan) decide to make a documentary on why one must not join the Indian Armed Forces. They meet several ex-officers and their families during the shoot including a wheelchair-ridden Air Force pilot Sqn Leader Vikram Shergill (Sunny Deol). He narrates how his Army officer brother, Captain Dhananjay Shergill (Bobby Deol) of 18 Grenadiers died during a war. The stories change the minds of Ali and Sameer, who then decide to join the army themselves.
More about the film: The script of Heroes was slated to be a part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Samir Karnik
Other cast members: Dharmendra, Kulraj Randhawa, Nafisa Ali, Anupam Kher, Johny Lever, Puneet Issar, Mukul Dev
Release date: 14 January 2011
Synopsis: The story revolves around Paramvir Singh (Sunny Deol), his father Dharam Singh (Dharmendra) and his younger brother, Gajodhar (Bobby Deol). The estranged son reunites with his father and brother during his trip to Banaras. While Dharam never admits that he is Paramvir’s father, Paramvir does everything in his control to reconcile with his family which results in hilarious situations.
More about the film: The title of the movie was inspired by the song Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana from Dharmendra’s 1975 film Pratigya.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Other cast members: Dharmendra, Kristina Akheeva, Neha Sharma, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Johnny Lever
Release date: 7 June 2013
Synopsis: A sequel to Yamla Pagla Deewana, the story revolves around Dharam Singh (Dharmendra) and Gajodhar (Bobby Deol). They are still conning people when they meet Yograj Khanna (Annu Kapoor), a wealthy businessman. They devise a plan to get rich but are stopped by Paramvir Singh (Sunny Deol).
More about the film: This movie was originally titled Yamla Pagla Deewana Jawaana.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Shreyas Talpade
Other cast members: Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni, Samikssha Batnagar, Tripti Dimri
Release date: 8 September 2017
Synopsis: The plot of the film is inspired by a real-life incident about three men who found their pictures on a vasectomy poster. Jaagavar Chaudhary (Sunny Deol), Vinay Kumar Sharma (Bobby Deol) and Arjun Singh (Shreyas Talpade) decided to take action against this careless move which soon became a national story.
More about the film: The movie is an official remake of the Marathi film Poshter Boyz.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Directed by: Navaniat Singh
Other cast members: Dharmendra, Kriti Kharbanda, Binnu Dhillon, Mohan Kapoor, Asrani
Release date: 31 August 2018
Synopsis: The story revolves around two brothers, Puran (Sunny Deol) and Kala (Bobby Deol). They have a secret Ayurvedic medicine that can cure all ailments. A private pharmaceutical company approaches them to sell the secret of the medicine, but are sent off by Puran. This creates chaos where the two brothers come together to teach the wrongdoers a lesson.
More about the film: Salman Khan is a part of the movie as a narrator and he also has a cameo appearance.
Image Courtesy: IMDb
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Are Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol related?
The two are real brothers.
– Is Bobby Deol related to Dharmendra?
Dharmendra is Bobby and Sunny Deol’s father.
– Is Dharmendra Deol a Hindu?
Yes, Dharmendra is a Hindu.
– Who is the best friend of Sunny Deol?
Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar are his best friends.
Hero and Feature Images: Courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram