Watch these engaging movies starring the Deol brothers before they hit the Koffee couch

Despite being the kids of one of the biggest stars in the Bollywood industry, both Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol managed to create a niche for themselves all on their own. With several hits and a few flops, the two brothers so far have had quite a flourishing career. Both Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol have been a part of movies that have received cult classic status, and even after several decades, they are wooing the audience with their performances on the big screen and on OTT.

Sunny Deol made his entry in the industry opposite newcomer Amrita Singh in the romantic drama Betaab (1983), while Bobby Deol landed his first lead role in the blockbuster romance Barsaat in 1995. With so many years of experience, the brothers are now among the biggest names in the industry. Even after the small hiatus that Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol took in their respective careers, they bounced back like nothing. Bobby Deol impressed fans with his performance in films like Class of ’83 (2020), Love Hostel (2022) and more. Sunny Deol broke several records with his recently released Gadar 2. The film became the highest-grossing movie of his career and emerged as the year’s 3rd highest-grosser and one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Together, the brothers have also worked on several films that were a hit at the box office. From Dillagi (1999) to Apne (2007), they have worked together on films that have managed to make a mark. The brothers will soon be arriving on the epic couch of Koffee With Karan season 8, and this in itself is a good enough reason to watch these films starring the duo on screen.

8 must-watch films starring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol