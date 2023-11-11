Sydney Sweeney movies and TV shows to watch if you loved her in Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney, who rose to fame for playing Cassie Howard in Euphoria, is hands down one of the most promising talents of our time. She aced the pivotal role in the series, making it one of her career-best performances. But, of course, her acting prowess goes beyond the portrayal of Cassie. Here’s a list of some more Sydney Sweeney movies and TV shows that you’ll enjoy while awaiting Euphoria‘s third season that’s slated to release in 2025.

Sweeney embarked on her acting career long before Euphoria happened. She was already riding high on success after playing Eden Spencer in The Handmaid’s Tale and Emaline Addario in Everything Sucks! The much-lauded high school drama, Euphoria, brought her well-deserved recognition. It landed her roles such as Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus, Juliet Lowe in Nocturne and Reality Winner in Reality, all of which left an impact on the viewers. The American actress also guest-starred in TV shows such as Grey’s Anatomy (2005- ) and Criminal Minds (2005- ).

Not to forget her sartorial sense of style that’s earned her eminence in the world of fashion and celebrity glamour. While she has portrayed a diverse range of characters and narratives on screen, her noteworthy red-carpet looks are equally avant-garde.

Sweeney has been nominated for and has won multiple awards throughout her career, including Primetime Emmy Awards, MTV Movie + TV Awards and People’s Choice Awards for her roles in The White Lotus, Clementine, Euphoria and Reality.

She’s prepping for her upcoming movies and shows such as Madame Web, Anyone But You, Euphoria season 3 and Immaculate.

Sydney Sweeney movies and TV shows to watch if you loved Euphoria

Reality (2023)

Directed by: Tina Satter

Other cast members: Josh Hamilton, Marchánt Davis, John Way, Benny Elledge

IMDb rating: 6.7

Synopsis: Reality Winner (Sweeney) is approached by two men as she returns home after running some errands and is taken in for investigation. She is interrogated in an empty room by Agent Garrick (Hamilton) and Agent Taylor (Davis), revealing a shocking turn of events. She is later charged and sentenced to imprisonment for leaking a classified report about Russian interference in the media.

About the movie: With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93 per cent, the American crime drama is based in Augusta, Georgia, and follows the real-life FBI interrogation transcript of the former Air Force veteran and NSA intelligence whistleblower Reality Winner. First premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on 18 February 2023, it is one of the most brilliant Sydney Sweeney movies on this list.

Americana (2023)

Directed by: Tony Tost

Other cast members: Paul Walter Hauser, Donald Cerrone, Halsey, Eric Dane, Harriet Sansom Harris, Toby Huss, Zahn McClarnon, Simon Rex, Derek Hinkey, Gavin Maddox Bergman

IMDb rating: 7.9

Synopsis: A rare Native American garment, Lakota Ghost Shirt, becomes highly coveted when it falls onto the black market. Penny Jo Poplin (Sweeney), along with Lefty Ledbetter (Hauser), tries to fetch it and sell it before others to make money and fulfil her dream of becoming a country singer.

About the movie: The movie was previously named National Anthem and takes pride in a 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its world premiere was held on 17 March 2023 as part of South by Southwest (SXSW) at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas. However, an official release date for the film at theatres and on OTTs is yet to be announced.

The Voyeurs (2021)

Directed by: Michael Mohan

Other cast members: Justice Smith, Ben Hardy, Jean Yoon, Cameo Adele, Katherine King So, Natasha Liu Bordizzo

IMDb rating: 6.1

Synopsis: A young romantic couple Pippa (Sweeney) and Thomas (Smith) move into their first apartment. Soon, they find themselves spying on another couple across the street out of curiosity and become obsessed with them. This leads them to unravel an unfortunate truth.

About the movie: As claimed by reviewers and critics, the movie is a palpable mix of Alfred Hitchcock’s film Rear Window and a dash of erotica. It is an erotic thriller that’s set in Montreal and has a 45 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

watch 'the voyeurs' on prime video

The White Lotus (2021)

Directed by: Mike White

Other cast members: Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Jon Gries, Fred Hechinger, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Molly Shannon

IMDb rating: 7.9

Synopsis: The show follows the lives of the guests vacationing at the luxurious Hawaiian resort, The White Lotus, for a week and its staff members. It’s a social satire that outlines how their lives entwine with each other’s and transform over the week. As a series of events unfold and darker truths about the visitors and the locals are revealed, it is shown that not everything that looks ideal on the outside actually is.

Sydney Sweeney’s role: In season 1 of the series, she plays Olivia Mossbacher, a frequently rude, unlikeable and complex college student, holidaying with her family and a friend at the resort.

About the show: Besides receiving multiple nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, the show bagged five wins, including the Best TV Movie, Limited or Anthology Series. The show has a 90 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

watch 'the white lotus' on jiocinema

Nocturne (2020)

Directed by: Zu Quirke

Other cast members: Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon, Ivan Shaw, Julie Benz, Rodney To, Ji Eun Hwang, Brandon Keener, JoNell Kennedy

IMDb rating: 5.7

Synopsis: Juliet Lowe (Sweeney), a pianist, wants to outshine her prodigy twin sister Vivian (Iseman). While trying to do so, Juliet comes across a mysterious, cryptic notebook of one of her deceased classmates that helps her on her way to greatness but at a Faustian bargain.

Sydney Sweeney’s role: With her vindictive, resentful, jealous and unconscionable role as Juliet, Sweeney manages to leave a commendable impression as a performer with this gripping tale.

About the movie: Nocturne is a supernatural horror film that was released as the fourth instalment in the Welcome To The Blumhouse anthology series by Amazon Studios. It has been nominated for the Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards under the Best Independent Film category and the Bucharest Film Awards for Best Original Score. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is 63 per cent.

watch 'nocturne' on prime video

Big Time Adolescence (2019)

Directed by: Jason Orley

Other cast members: Griffin Gluck, Pete Davidson, Oona Laurence, Jon Cryer, Thomas Barbusca, Colson Baker, Emily Arlook, Julia Murney, Nick Ziobro, Michel Devine, Andre Hyland

IMDb rating: 6.9

Synopsis: With characters Zeke (Davidson) and Mo (Gluck), this movie takes us on the journey of a college dropout trying to mentor a fragile 16-year-old and affecting his life adversely. However, his advice turns him into a drug dealer, and Zeke ends up sabotaging Mo’s life more than bettering it.

Sydney Sweeney’s role: Holly (Sweeney) is Zeke’s girlfriend who is also trying to find herself and her life path. However, she ends up leaving him while developing a connection with Mo.

About the movie: This Sydney Sweeney movie was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival 2019 and has fetched a score of 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

watch 'big time adolescence' on prime video

Everything Sucks! (2018)

Directed by: Michael Mohan and Ry Russo-Young

Other cast members: Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Quinn Liebling, Peyton Kennedy, Patch Darragh, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, Elijah Stevenson, Rio Mangini

IMDb rating: 7.5

Synopsis: Everything Sucks! is a parody depicting the teen culture of the 90s. It revolves around the lives of a group of teenagers of the A/V Club and Drama Club of Boring High School trying to make a movie together after their play gets cancelled. What follows is a classic high-school drama that involves crushes, rejections, growing up and discovering one’s own sexuality.

Sydney Sweeney’s role: Although Sweeney’s Emaline Addario is not a primary character, the role is essential to the storyline of the Netflix series, especially because she has a crush on one of the key characters, Kate (Kennedy).

About the show: The series is set in 1996 in the town of Boring, Oregon, and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 72 per cent. Creators Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan were searching for a photograph of a boring suburb to base their show on when they discovered the town of Boring. Yes, it’s a real city.

watch 'everything sucks!' on netflix

Sharp Objects (2018)

Directed by: Jean-Marc Vallée

Other cast members: Amy Adams, Chris Messina, Patricia Clarkson, Matt Craven, Eliza Scanlen, Henry Czerny, Miguel Sandoval, Madison Davenport, Taylor John Smith, Will Chase, Jackson Hurst, Lulu Wilson, Elizabeth Perkins, Sophia Lillis

IMDb rating: 8

Synopsis: Camille Preaker (Adams) is a troubled reporter who reluctantly returns from a mental health facility to her hometown. She aims to investigate the murders of two preteen girls; while she tries to uncover the truth, she is also forced to face and solve the psychological puzzle and demons of her own past.

Sydney Sweeney’s role: She plays the role of Alice, Camille’s roommate from the psychiatric hospital. Their scenes together appear in flashbacks to give us more insight into their relationship and Amy’s character’s background.

About the show: An American psychological-thriller HBO miniseries with a 92 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, Sharp Objects is based on Gillian Fylnn’s debut novel of the same name. It has won multiple Primetime Emmy, Critics Choice and Golden Globes nominations (to name a few), while also winning in various categories across such prestigious awards.

The Handmaid’s Tale (2018)

Directed by: Volker Schlöndorff

Other cast members: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, Amanda Brugel

IMDb rating: 8.4

Synopsis: Set in a post-Civil War world, fertile women are used as slaves for childbearing. Because of rising infertility rates, women in Gilead are extremely subjugated according to the new regime established by its government.

Sydney Sweeney’s role: She joined the series for its second season as Eden Spencer, a 15-year-old child bride married off to Commander Nick Blaine (Minghella). Her role has a major impact on the narratives of other characters.

About the show: Spanning five seasons, it’s a post-apocalyptic, dystopian show based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood and enjoys a score of 83 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The Hulu series takes pride in a whopping 280 nominations and 91 awards, including BAFTA Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globes.

watch 'the handmaid's tale' on prime video

(Main and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb)