Tamannaah Bhatia on how the queer community has enriched her life

Friends form an integral part of one’s lives. We learn and grow together. But, most of all, we become a part of each other’s worlds. We share ideas, thoughts and lessons we remember for a lifetime. But every time you meet someone new, their story and experiences enrich your live in many ways. Such has been the case for anyone who has been an ally and shared a close bond with someone from the queer community. The strength comes from the non-judgemental appearance, comfort and belonging. This is what Pride truly means and that’s what the community has taught people around the world.

Tamannaah Bhatia on how friends from queer community enhance her life and perspective:

Tamannaah Bhatia is an audience favourite. Be it her work, her amicable nature or the way she makes everyone feel comfortable around her. She believes all this comes because of her close friends, confidants and family. As an ally, she’s been an advocate for equal rights and choices, adding that there is nothing but love and warmth to offer to and for the community. And she’s truly learnt the meaning of belonging from her friends from the community.

Tamannaah Bhatia opened up on how her friends helped her to enrich her life and develop a greater understanding of the world.

Sharing how her friends from the pride community help her to enrich her life, Tamannaah said, “I think there is so much of beauty that they see and I feel its an interesting perspective. I always get a different perspective. At the same time I see a lot of freedom, a lot of love from their side and that is very warm for me. It’s a comfort space actually”