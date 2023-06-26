TAPS: Rohit Mehra on the award-winning tale of love and insecurity | Exclusive

After having worked on projects such as Dear Zindagi, Aisha, Guzaarish and Flesh, Rohit Mehra has earned rave reviews for his performance in TAPS which premiered at the KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival in June this year. TAPS, a film about love and self-discovery, showcases Rohit as Akshay, a character that’s both lovable and relatable. He teams up with Ullas Samrat, who plays Rohan, and they light up the screen together.

The film earned much praise and even bagged the KASHISH QDrishti Film Grant. Moreover, Rohit’s flair for the theatrical arts has shone in the supper theatre play Food Stories, directed by Amey Mehta. His artistic journey continues with his enthralling upcoming theatre project Siachen, directed by Makarand Deshpande and penned by Aditya Rawal. Siachen had a successful run at the iconic Prithvi Theatre from June 15 to June 18th this year.

In an exclusive conversation with Lifestyle Asia India, Rohit Mehra talks about taking up TAPS, Siachen and more:

Can you share with us your experience portraying the character of Akshay in the movie TAPS? How did you prepare for the role, and what aspects of the character resonated with you?

I couldn’t have asked for a better team to have worked with on this short film with a lot of heart. Arvind (Arvind Caulagi, the director) has poured his heart and soul into the script. The vulnerability he showed has naturally translated onto our performances too. The film is about regular mundane fights between any couple, in this case, they happen to be gay. The story of TAPS is very universal. We’ve all been there. Arvind made sure that it was also nuanced and detailed so it was very important to make sure the chemistry was real.

TAPS has been receiving a lot of positive attention and recently won the KASHISH QDrishti Film Grant. What do you think sets this film apart and makes it so compelling for audiences, regardless of their background or identity?

TAPS is a simple, slice-of-life depiction of a gay couple on their last night together. They are about to live apart on different continents cause work has taken one of them away to Baltimore. What follows is the insecurity and bickering as a result of the uncertainty that their relationship is about to test – regular long-distance relationship problems. It’s something every couple goes through – gay, straight, old, young, Indian, British, anyone. That’s what makes it so compelling because anyone and everyone can relate to it making you realise that LGBTQ relationships are not all that different from any other relationship. The LGBTQ community is asking for acceptance and normalisation and the film does just that by depicting a very normal relationship without preaching; which makes it stand out. It also leaves the audience with a warm fuzzy feeling the kind you get after having your favourite comfort food.

TAPS has been praised for its portrayal of LGBTQIA+ relationships and its exploration of love and identity. In your opinion, how important is it for the film industry to produce stories that authentically represent the experiences of the LGBTQIA+ community, and what impact do you hope TAPS will have on audiences?

The reaction from audiences and critics to TAPS has been overwhelming. People have appreciated it for its simplicity, and its portrayal of everyday relationship struggles while leaving them with a ray of hope. The warm hugs and love we received after its premiere at the Kashish Film Festival prove that it has struck a strong chord among all people and not just from the LGBTQI community.

For me, the process of making any art should be an inclusive one. Art is a place where people who seemingly might be different, come together to tell a story and realise that they aren’t different after all. At the crux of it humans are governed by very universal emotions. So films need to represent people from all walks of life. And the LGBTQI community has proved that they are not going to hold back. If films are meant to be a reflection of society, their depiction is necessary. Having said that an accurate depiction, not just for the sake of tokenism, is very important. Both Arvind and Sudhanshu are extremely talented filmmakers who have always represented the community with a lot of nuance and empathy. I remember watching Sudhanshu’s LOEV many years ago and being blown away by the film and the performances. Who knew that I’d get the chance to work on TAPS with him many years later?

As an actor, what challenges, if any, did you face while approaching the portrayal of an LGBTQIA+ character in TAPS? How did you ensure that the representation was sensitive, respectful, and true to the lived experiences of the community?

To begin with; I was in very safe hands to make sure the representation was sensitive and respectful. So I literally had to submit to Arvind’s vision and I always knew he was onto something. Right from the script level, Arvind was very clear about a normalised depiction of Akshay. So there was nothing extra I had to do to play ‘gay’. The process was quite self-reflective to find the similarities between me and Akshay and the relationship that Akshay and Rohan share is something we can all relate to. The challenge was to find the chemistry between Akshay and Rohan. I had met Ullas for the first time only a week before the shoot and the workshops and readings really helped to show that we had a relationship over a decade.

As an actor and theatremaker, you’ve had a diverse and successful career. What drives you to continually break barriers and explore new dimensions in storytelling? Are there any specific themes or types of characters you hope to explore in the future?

The desire to find connections between people who are seemingly different is what excites me most about my profession. Every time I step into the shoes of a new character, I realise how universal human nature is. I also try to explore a varied range of characters n mediums. I started with Theatre and that will always be my first love. I’ve also ventured into film, web, radio and even online content. Each of them has their challenges and perks. And I’m always excited to keep exploring and learning. Honestly, I’m going to be greedy and say I want to play as many different characters and themes as I can get to do. A sports biopic, a historical drama, a rom-com, a superhero franchise, bring it all!

Your theatre project, Siachen, sounds fascinating. Could you tell us a bit about the play and your role in it? What excites you the most about this particular production?

Siachen is a fictional survival drama about three Indian soldiers stuck on the Siachen Glacier; on the border of India and Pakistan. Siachen is the highest, coldest battlefield on earth but not a single bullet has been fired in that region for twenty years due to a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. And yet, so many soldiers posted there lose their lives due to extreme weather and altitude.

I play the character of Hussain who is a shepherd. It’s a very different character from the roles I’ve portrayed in the past and very important to the script as it represents the daily struggle of the local civilians who are caught amid this war between two countries.

I finally had the chance to work with Makarand Deshpande Sir who is a very creative artist and lovely person. I also got to work with Aditya Rawal, who has written and produced it. His talent, passion, drive and hunger for work is infectious. I got to act alongside Zahan Kapoor and a very talented cast.