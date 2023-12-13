All Taylor Swift songs reportedly written about ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Sadly for all Swifties, Taylor Swift couldn’t survive the 2023 ‘breakup season’! While we surely had ‘teardrops on our guitar’ after learning about the end of Taylor Swift’s six-year-long relationship with Joe Alwyn, the singer currently seems to be having quite a gala time with her ‘guy on the Chiefs’ aka NFL hottie Travis Kelce. Nonetheless, Taylor’s long romance with Joe inspired a trail of chart-breaking songs, paying homage to the heartache, joy and bittersweet moments that transpired throughout their love story. The large fandom of Swifties has dug out all the sneaky song references pointing at Joe Alwyn – from the actor’s blue eyes and accent to reminiscing about the couple’s time together in Camden, Soho and whatnot.

For all ‘Taywyn’ shippers who want a good cry to mourn the end of their romance, we’ve compiled a list of all of Swift’s songs dedicated to this relationship.

The notoriously private couple dated for six years starting in 2016 — an incredibly productive time for Taylor’s songwriting journey. The singer released some of her most memorable hits to date during this time, including the albums Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights. Well, we don’t even blame Taylor, because Joe is quite the muse we won’t mind drawing inspiration from! While the relationship had run its course, the songs haven’t! Get ready for a (musical) rollercoaster of emotions as we take you through Taylor’s catalogue of songs rumoured to be about Joe Alwyn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (‘ ) (@swizzle_swiftie)

Every Taylor Swift song reportedly dedicated to ex Joe Alwyn

. . . Ready For It?

Lyrics: “Some boys are tryin’ too hard, he don’t try at all though / Younger than my exes, but he act like such a man, so.”

This song is almost like Taylor Swift asking Joe Alwyn if he’s ready to embark on the epic and adventurous romantic ride that’s about to start. Ready For It documents the early stages of their relationship, including how they had a slow and steady start as they wanted things to last. Talking about the lyrics ‘Younger than my exes’, did you know Alwyn is 10 years younger than Tom Hiddleston and seven years younger than Calvin Harris – both of whom she dated before the English actor?

If the lyrics weren’t enough, Ready For It’s music video has several easter eggs hinting at Joe. The code Taylor uses at the beginning of the video just HAPPENS to be Joe’s birthday, while his name is also included in Chinese characters on one of the walls. Coincidence? Definitely not.

End Game

Lyrics: “And I can’t let you go, your handprints on my soul / It’s like your eyes are liquor, it’s like your body is gold.”

A recurring theme in many of Taylor’s songs about Joe is the hope of staying with this person forever. Just as the name suggests, End Game is all about Taylor declaring that she wants Joe to be her ride-or-die. Swift also talks about how her ‘big reputation’ could hinder her under-the-radar romance with Alwyn. Coming to the music video, it’s hard not to talk about Taylor’s ‘J’ necklace, hinting at Joe. Moreover, the video is set in London, which is where Alwyn is from.

Lavender Haze

Lyrics: “All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride. The only kinda girl they see is a one-night or a wife.”

Taylor herself confirmed how the song is an ode to Joe in an Instagram video. Talking about the first track on Midnights, Swift stated, “If the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it.” She continued, “My relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff—and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

Taylor’s desire to protect their relationship from public scrutiny is the main inspiration behind Lavender Haze. Taylor stresses the importance of keeping their love bubble private so that the outside forces don’t ruin it. The song’s title comes from a phrase popularly used in the 1950s, something that Taylor first heard while watching Mad Men. The singer also mentioned that Lavender Haze means an “all-encompassing love glow.” No brownie points for guessing where this glow was coming from!

Delicate

Lyrics: “My reputation’s never been worse, so / You must like me for me”, “Dark jeans and your Nikes, look at you / Oh, damn, never seen that color blue/ Just think of the fun things we could do.”

Considered to be the song revealing the origin of the Taywyn relationship, Delicate reveals that their romance began when Taylor’s reputation was crumbling (thanks to her infamous feud with Kanye West). The singer talks about falling in love with someone when her public image was at an all-time low, worrying whether it would turn him off. Taylor also references their secret dive bar first date, hints at the gorgeous “colour blue” hue of Joe’s eyes and whatnot. The lyrics talking about the guy wearing “Dark jeans and your Nikes,” is also a clear reference to Alwyn. The actor has often sported this ensemble while strutting out with Taylor.

Gorgeous

Lyrics: “If you’ve got a girlfriend, I’m jealous of her, but if you’re single that’s honestly worse.”

When Taylor says she avoided Joe because he was too “cool” and “gorgeous”, we couldn’t agree more! The song is reportedly about the first time Taylor set eyes on Alwyn at the 2016 Met Gala, and how she was left speechless with his good looks.

The lyrics “And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us / He’s in the club doing, I don’t know what” seemingly talk about DJ Calvin Harris, who Taylor was dating at that time. Despite having a boyfriend, Taylor was too smitten by Joe’s “ocean blue eyes” to think of anything else.

King of My Heart

Lyrics: We met a few weeks ago / Now you try on callin’ me ‘baby’ like tryin’ on clothes”, “Cause all the boys and their expensive cars / With their Range Rovers and their Jaguars / Never took me quite where you do.”

Taylor doesn’t shy away from confessing how different Joe was from her ex-beaus Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston – who reportedly drove a Range Rover and a Jaguar respectively at that time. That’s a lot of shade there! Declaring that Alwyn’s the one she’s been waiting for, Taylor again sheds light on how she wants to keep the relationship secret for as long as they can. Joe was the ‘king’ of her heart, someone she could enjoy the little joys of life with away from the facade of ‘fancy stuff’ her exes were surrounded by.

Call It What You Want

Lyrics: “Cause my baby’s fit like a daydream / Walkin’ with his head down, I’m the one he’s walkin’ to / So call it what you want, yeah, call it what you want to.” “I recall late November, holdin’ my breath / Slowly I said / You don’t need to save me / But would you run away with me?”

Despite facing the worst downfall in her career, Taylor was still thriving in her personal life – thanks to Joe’s companionship. The most obvious Joe reference is in the lyrics “I recall late November, holdin’ my breath / Slowly I said / You don’t need to save me / But would you run away with me?” The lyrics apparently refer to the time when Taylor attended the screening of Alwyn’s film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk in November 2016. The singer also mentions how she wants to “wear his initial on a chain round my neck” – a nod to the ‘J’ pendant she was spotted wearing.

New Year’s Day

Lyrics: “You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi / I can tell that it’s gonna be a long road / I’ll be there if you’re the toast of the town, babe / Or if you strike out and you’re crawling home.”

Ever loved someone who wants to be with you “forevermore”? That’s how deeply lovestruck Taylor Swift was as she sailed through the good and the bad times with Joe Alwyn. Taylor talks about wanting to be with her love during “midnights, but also accompany him to “clean up bottles on New Year’s Day.” The singer established that she was in the relationship for the long haul. If that’s not true love, what is?

Cruel Summer

Lyrics: “I’m drunk in the back of the car / And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar / Said, ‘I’m fine,’ but it wasn’t true / I don’t wanna keep secrets just to keep you.” “I screamed for whatever it’s worth / ‘I love you,’ ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard?”

Taylor was in two minds, fighting her feelings for Alwyn while navigating her relationship with Tom Hiddleston (around May 2016). An honest account of the singer’s inner turmoil, Cruel Summer details the moment of epiphany for Taylor when she realised that she’d caught deep feelings for Joe. Her overpowering feelings for Joe almost broke her soul and Taylor finally confessed her love, ending her misery once and for all. Towards the end of the song, Taylor’s declaration of love goes like this – “And I screamed for whatever it’s worth / ‘I love you,’ ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard?”

Lover

Lyrics: “With every guitar string scar on my hand, I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover” “I’m highly suspicious that everyone who sees you wants you / I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, but I want ’em all.”

In the title track of her 2019 album Lover, Taylor hinted at her intent to marry Joe, revealing how serious things were getting between the two. Further, the reference to loving her partner for three years also highlights their 2016 dating anniversary. Lover cemented its position as the ultimate wedding ballad, dethroning the hot favourites like Ed Sheeran‘s Perfect and Thinking Out Loud. The song is all about Taylor and Joe building their romantic abode together, playing by their own rules and shutting out the external noise.

Talking about the song NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert Series, Taylor said, “There’s a line in the song that I’m really proud of, and the line says, ‘With every guitar string scar in my hand, I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover,’ and that line is really special to me because I’ve spent quite a bit of time writing break-up songs.”

Paper Rings

Lyrics: “I’m with you even if it makes me blue / Which takes me back / To the colour that we painted your brother’s wall / Honey, without all the exes, fights, and flaws / We wouldn’t be standing here so tall.”

The singer admits to doing some serious stalking after meeting Joe for the first time, and rightly so. Given how lowkey the actor is, there’s an absolute dearth of information on him on the internet. We get you, Taylor! Paper Rings is another track that talks about the singer’s long-term intent of being with Alwyn, so much so that she’ll marry him with something as simple as Paper Rings. There’s another reference to a real-life instance where the duo painted his brother’s room blue together. It’s also the second song after Lover that hints at their secret marriage/ engagement.

Cornelia Street

Lyrics: “Back when we were card sharks, playing games / I thought you were leading me on / I packed my bags, left Cornelia Street / Before you even knew I was gone.”

Set at her former West Village home which was the love birds’ nestle in the initial days of their relationship, Cornelia Street expands on Taylor’s fear of losing Alwyn one day. In the chorus, Taylor states that she’s hopeful their love will never end. However, if it does, she’ll ‘never walk Cornelia Street again’.

London Boy

Lyrics: “But something happened, I heard him laughing / I saw the dimples first and then I heard the accent / They say home is where the heart is / But that’s not where mine lives / You know I love a London boy.”

If the title doesn’t already give it away, the Joe-heavy lyrics surely do. From his laughter and dimpled smile to his accent – Taylor is gushing over her lover while bluntly admitting “You know I love a London boy.” Taylor talks about the time spent in and around various parts of Joe’s hometown as she fell head over heels for her London Boy.

Which one’s your favourite pick?

(Hero image: Courtesy taylorswift/ joe.alwyn/ Instagram)

(Feature image: Courtesy taylorswift/ Instagram)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which songs did Taylor Swift write about Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift has reportedly written many songs about ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, including Ready For It, End Game, Gorgeous, Lover and more.

Is the album Reputation about Joe Alwyn ?

Reputation was the first album where Taylor Swift spoke about her relationship with Joe.

Is New Year’s Day about Joe Alwyn ?

New Year’s Day has multiple references that point towards Joe Alwyn, making it one of Taylor’s dedications to him.