Tiger 3: Release date, plot, cast & all about the thrilling YRF spyverse

With a promise to serve his country, Tiger said goodbye to the audience in 2017 with Tiger Zinda Hai. For five long years, fans kept asking Salman Khan and YRF if the actor was going to return with another film. After much anticipation and suspense, Tiger 3 was finally announced in March 2022. The fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, Tiger 3 is now just a few weeks away from its release.

To make things a little more exciting for the audience, the makers of Tiger 3 released an enthralling trailer for the film on 16 October. The film will mark the actor’s return as Avinash “Tiger” Singh Rathore, a RAW agent, for the third time after Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). So, are you excited to watch the movie? Here are all the details you need to know.

Everything you need to know about Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3

The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The action thriller is set after the events of War (2019) and Pathaan (2023) and is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The Salman Khan starrer is the most expensive project of Yash Raj Films till date.

What happened in Tiger Zinda Hai?

The second film from the Tiger franchise revolved around Tiger and Zoya rejoining forces with RAW and ISI with an aim to save a group of nurses, who were being held captive by ISC, an Iraqi terrorist organisation steered by Abu Usman. After completing the mission, Tiger informs RAW that he has returned to hiding, with a promise that he will be there to serve his country.

What is the plot of Tiger 3?

After the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, a revenge-seeking terrorist named Aatish makes it his mission to destroy Tiger and take away everything from him. To save his country, his family and his pride, Tiger’s mission this time is to get to the man before he destroys everything he loves.

When is Tiger 3 releasing?

The movie is slated to release in theatres on 12 November, coinciding with Diwali. The film will be available in standard and IMAX formats.

Who is returning for the third instalment?

Apart from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif (Zoya, Tiger’s wife and ex-ISI agent), Ranvir Shorey (Gopi Arya, Tiger’s former handler), Kumud Mishra (Rakesh Prasad Chaurasia, a hacker for RAW), Anant Vidhaat Sharma (Karan Rao, Shenoy’s assistant in RAW) and Sartaaj Kakkar (Junior, Tiger and Zoya’s son) will make a return onscreen.

Who are the new additions to the cast?

Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to essay the role of the antagonist, Aatish. Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan will also make a cameo appearance in the film. Apart from this, Vishal Jethwa, Revathi and Riddhi Dogra have also joined the cast as new characters.

What is the YRF Spy Universe about?

The introduction of the YRF Spy Universe began with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan (2023). Characters from both the Tiger franchise and War appeared in the film, dropping a hint about the Spy Universe. The crew will include various fictional RAW agents like Tiger, Zoya, Pathaan, Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan), Saurabh Patil (Tiger Shroff) and Rubai (Deepika Padukone). The sixth instalment in the spy universe and a sequel to War, YRF announced War 2 on 4 April 2023. A Tiger vs Pathaan standalone film is also in the pipeline with a vision to release it in 2025.

