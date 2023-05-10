Why Tillotama Shome believes writers are the backbone of the film industry | Exclusive

Earlier this month, Hollywood writers went on strike for the first time in 15 years over concerns regarding compensation, streaming residuals and regulations on AI writing. On Twitter and other social media platforms, the general public has been favourable towards the writers’ concerns because we are well aware that no show can become a success if the script is a mess. More than a month ago, before she was perhaps even aware of the impending strike, actress Tillotama Shome was raising the very same points in an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India.

“I really feel there’s not much actors can do unless the writers are writing it. And I don’t think there’s much advancement and improvement we can make unless we invest in our writers. We pay them better, we take care of them, and we give them time because if it’s not written, it’s not going to be seen. No matter how great an actor you may think you are, if it’s not written, if the script is not rich and nuanced and complex and fun and layered, it’s not going to lead to anything. When you give unrealistic timelines to writers, that’s when you start compromising. You see more age-appropriate roles now because writers are writing them with a sharper look at reality, you know? Women in their 40s do have desires and many do the same things that a woman in her 20s will be doing. And yet, the way she approaches these experiences will be different and we are finally embracing these complexities and the overall richness in differences because of our writers. This is why, say, a casting director can cast certain actors because otherwise, it’ll be like force-fitting,” she tells me via a Zoom call during her promotions for Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.

It’s heartening to hear Shome talk about these things, especially in a time when one is made to believe that no matter how well they write, they can be replaced because their articles aren’t ‘ranking’ or not fitting into some algorithm.

While the actress has been hugely popular in certain film circles for years now, she shot to fame in 2021 when her 2018 film, Sir, was released on Netflix. The romantic drama was highly appreciated, held the top spot on Netflix’s India charts and even led to Shome winning the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) at the 66th Filmfare Awards.

Everyone in the film industry will tell you that ‘content is king’ but it’s no secret that many good movies get overshadowed immensely because they do not feature marquee stars or come with obscene promotional budgets. For all intents and purposes, the pandemic seemed to change that and we suddenly witnessed the rise of good content in the public consciousness. She believes that a big reason behind this is the fact that while streaming platforms did democratise the space immensely, what people went through during the pandemic changed the way they looked at the world.

“Netflix had a very small film called Sir and you know, there was no marketing or PR around it but it started trending and stayed at number one for a while. It was quite a shocker. You know, that given that the film had no ‘big names’ attached to it and there was no PR, it still did well, and it was during the pandemic. And I really felt the response to that film was like there was a glitch in the algorithm, that there was something wrong. I do think that people went through a lot during those few years and I think we are yet to process what we really went through. And I think our tolerance and our sensitivity towards things changed dramatically. I think the kind of programming that people found themselves attracted to and found that they could pay attention to, changed because of the kind of suffering around, just the stress of the whole pandemic years. I do think that had a defining that was a defining reason,” she says.

But yet again, Shome strongly believes that none of this could have happened without the writers. The actress says that there are new kinds of writers coming into the fray. The people who are writing shows today are not necessarily from writing backgrounds.

“You know, they’re coming from different parts of India now and their stories and voices are so unique that for those kinds of voices to be portrayed, you needed different kinds of actors. Earlier one could have carried on with the status quo but there’s a whole new crew of writers coming from different parts of India . . . somebody with an MBA has come into it or an engineer has come into the industry as a writer. For instance, Tooth Pari‘s director, Pratim D. Gupta is a journalist and nobody can write what he has written. And these unique touches brought in by the writers need to be interpreted by actors who also come from a milieu that would best suit that experiment. So I think this is not just about the OTT boom or about the pandemic. I also do feel it’s about writers that are coming into our industry, changing the way we cast roles and changing the stories we want to tell,” she says.

When Shome came to Mumbai, she was 30 years old and many told her that she was in a twilight zone and that it would be tough for her to get work. She was neither young nor old, they said. And for a while, it seemed that the naysayers were right and that her ‘shelf life’ was over. But there was work and the work that she did in her 30s was amazing, to say the least.

“All the films that I did in my 30s were amazing whether it was Qissa with Anoop Singh or A Death in the Gunj with Konkona (Sen Sharma). There were just so many beautiful films that I did but there were really far and few. I think people weren’t writing for women of a certain age, the characters were either very young or very old and that has really changed. OTT has given a platform for various kinds of voices, but it has really come from the writers who’ve dared to write this kind of content that needs actors of different age groups. That’s why I think I have a job and that’s why I think I’m busier now than I ever have been, thanks to the writers and thanks to the platforms that are supporting such voices. If they don’t, it’s all over for all of us, you know, because that’s the genesis,” the actress says, with a smile.

In Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, Shome plays the role of Meera, a vampire who questions the status quo and how society expects one to behave. In many ways, Meera is just like Shome herself. I tell her the same and she pauses before answering.

“Well, one can hope that one continues to question the status quo so that one doesn’t get complacent and lets life get boring. One can only hope that one has the courage to constantly reinvent oneself and surround oneself with people who will call out the crap that one tends to fall into. And we all do, right? I mean, we are all trying our best, but we don’t know what prejudices and judgments we have just gathered over time until someone calls it out. I think it’s really important to expand one’s circle, not just from the point of view of building a network, but more from the point of view of meeting different kinds of people from different walks of life who can provide and offer another way of seeing things,” she says, signing off.