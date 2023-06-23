Tillotama Shome shares a beautiful conversation her mother had with her queer roommate

With people coming out and talking openly about their gender identity and preferences, one might find themselves curious to learn and unlearn a lot about the community. One way of catching up with it is to be vocal and open doors of communication with the queer community. Sharing ideas and a vocabulary may help you grasp different perspectives. It also widens your horizon, making you more approachable towards different people. Having overcome the inhibition and what changed her perspective, Tillotama Shome recalls and shares a beautiful exchange of dialogue between her queer friend and her mother, back in New York.

Tillotama Shome talks about the importance of dialogue with queer friends:

Tillotama Shome has been one of the most celebrated actors in the last few years. She’s loved by the audiences and the critics alike and she’s got herself a lot of cheerleaders from the queer community. Talking about how the community has helped her grow, she recalls spending a significant time in New York with a gay roommate. When we asked her how her friend enriched her understanding and perceptive of life, Tillotama shared a beautiful anecdote of her mother meeting her friend for the first time.

Sharing an exchange of dialogue between her mother and her roommate, Tillotama said, “I remember this conversation my mother had with my roommate who explained to her what his sexuality really means. For my mother, it was still a very new concept. I had briefed her and basically told her not to ask any questions. Sometimes I think we do not have the vocabulary and end up offending. So, I was so afraid of my mother meeting my gay roommate in New York that I asked her to stay silent. But my mother immediately asked my roommate when did he know he was gay, how will he have children, how does he have sex.

It was the first time, someone from that age and generation was actually curious without judgement. I was afraid of this conversation and was trying to ensure it does not happen. But I am glad it did happen.”

She further added, “This kind of intergenerational dialogue was so value-creating for my mother and my roommate. I have strong memories from that evening because I think it’s important to be heard and to be asked certain questions and not sit in your head with assumptions you have made based on a general wash of information. The idea of choosing a family is something I have learnt from my friends in the LGBTQ community. It’s quite a gift that you tend to choose your friends but, the idea of reinventing what a family means is quite powerful and precious.”