Hwang Dong-hyuk to Ahn Gil-ho: Top K-drama directors you should know about

K-dramas have long been one of the key aspects of the Hallyu Wave that is constantly expanding worldwide. But have you ever wondered what some of the hit Korean drama titles like Crash Landing On You (2019), Squid Game (2021) and Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022) have in common? Well, they are all helmed by some of the most prolific K-drama directors.

The Korean Academy of Film Arts (KAFA), from which many of the leading directors of South Korea have emerged, has existed since the mid-1980s. However, it wasn’t until 1995 that a new Korean drama movement, teeming with fresh directors, novel perspectives and fewer episodes, took centre stage.

Most directors have their own individual styles. While Korean directors like Ahn Gil-ho inspire a passionate debate among K-drama lovers, others such as Hwang Dong-hyuk, garner a lot of importance as Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa once did, owing to his unique style of storytelling.

There are many master craftsmen in the form of brilliant Korean directors and K-dramas would not be what they are today without their compelling vision and hard work.

Here are some of the best directors ruling the K-drama scene

Hwang Dong-hyuk

Hwang Dong-hyuk’s impact on Korean dramas is unprecedented. He has sixteen awards to his credit for various works including Netflix hit Squid Game and The Fortress (2017). In 2022, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Hwang initially started finding his footing in the entertainment industry by creating short films in the 1990s. Some of his directorial gems include the 2004 short film titled Miracle Mile, which earned him an invite to the Cannes Film Festival, and his critically hit debut feature film, My Father (2007).

However, his most popular achievement in K-drama history is undoubtedly the survival drama series, Squid Game. The show explores Hwang’s consistent universal themes of death and faith that are inherent to societies.

While the global success of the series made him take home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series in a historic first, it has also prompted him to start working on a second season.

Hwang is also gearing up for his next film project titled Killing Old People Club. It is inspired by Italian novelist Umberto Eco’s Pape Satán Aleppe: Chronicles of a Liquid Society.

Lee Jae-kyu

South Korean director, Lee, is the man behind the international attention and excitement around Netflix’s Korean zombie series All of Us Are Dead.

Starting as assistant director in 1997, Lee worked for several MBC productions and later debuted as a director with the 2003 TV series Damo. The drama’s excellence and his directorial skills earned him a Baeksang Arts Award for Best New Director.

Lee is known for creating cinematically brilliant projects, and hit K-dramas such as Beethoven Virus (2008) and The King 2 Hearts (2012) are a testament to this.

Not to mention All Of Us Are Dead, which has been officially renewed for season 2. The news was made public during a 2022 Netflix Geeked Week, through a YouTube video featuring cast members Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hu, Lomon and Cho Yi-hyun.

Park shin-woo

This South Korean director and screenwriter made his directorial debut with Phantom in 2012.

As a director, Park is mostly known for drama series such as Queen of Ambition (2013), Angel Eyes (2014), Hyde Jekyll, Me (2015), Jealousy Incarnate (2016), Encounter (2018) and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020).

His well-crafted action sequences with a dedication to the backdrop and the collective psyche of his characters make him a K-drama director like no other.

He is set to direct the upcoming 2023 Netflix Series Ask The Stars, starring Pachinko (2022) fame Lee Min-ho.

Additionally, the director gained global recognition for his honest portrayal of the universal stigma and discrimination based on mental health in the Kim Soo-hyun-starrer It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.

Along with earning eight nominations at South Korea’s 57th Baeksang Arts Awards, the K-drama also received a nomination at the 49th International Emmy Awards in the Best TV Movie or Miniseries category.

Ahn Gil-ho

With heartwarming and meaningful K-dramas such as Rooftop Prince ( 2012), My Son-In-Law’s Woman (2016), Record of Youth (2020) and Happiness (2021) to his credit, Ahn is undoubtedly one of the most prolific Korean drama directors of all time.

Globally known for his 2022 murder mystery, The Glory, Ahn received accolades from critics and fans alike for shedding light on the recurring abuses among students in South Korean schools.

The series debuted at number three on Netflix’s Weekly Global Top 10 in the non-English TV show category for the 26th week, from December 2022 to 1 January 2023, with 25.41 million viewing hours.

Additionally, Ahn has received Best Director nominations at the Baeksang Art Awards for his 2017 and 2018 hit K-dramas — Stranger and Memories of the Alhambra, respectively.

Lee Jung-hyo

Lee established himself as one of the most successful Korean drama directors after giving the world the swoon-worthy romantic series Crash Landing On You, starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

The series, which has a 98 percent Rotten Tomatoes ranking, earned him the Best Director nomination at the 2020 Baeksang Awards.

Other directorial projects by Lee include amazing K-dramas like Heartless City (2013), A Witch’s Love (2014), My First Time (2015), The Good Wife (2016), Criminal Minds (2017), Life on Mars (2018) and Romance is a Bonus Book (2019).

One of Lee’s future projects is Netflix’s upcoming Korean webtoon adaptation, Doona!, starring K-pop idol Bae Suzy, a former member of the group Miss A.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Valerie Macon/AFP)