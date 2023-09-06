15 of the most underrated horror films that will keep you up all night

You may peek through your fingers, hold on to the person next to you or even scream to warn the actors entering the deserted castle, but there is no denying that horror films are one of the most exciting and loved movie genres. If you are a fan of great horror movies that are infused with an adrenaline rush and all things gory, unnerving and direful, some of the most underrated horror films will unearth a whole new diamond mine for you.

From psychological thrillers with a slow burn to horror dramas with gut-wrenching bloodbath scenes and jump scares, the horror genre has evolved with new ways of telling old ghost stories. Scary movies and horror anthologies that conjure malevolent spirits, or a story set in contemporary times with some gruesome murders, these underrated gems are not for the faint-hearted. However, for those who like taking the light-hearted route, horror comedies are a great option. Horror fans will also be excited to find some mind-bending thrillers and a zombie apocalypse on the list.

Whatever your preference is, if you enjoy a good dose of nerve-wracking thrill and bone-chilling suspense, the underrated horror movies are sure to tick all the right boxes.

Check out some of the most underrated horror movies that will put you in the mood for the spooky season

Bloody Hell (2020)

Directed by: Alister Grierson

Cast: Ben O’Toole, Meg Fraser, Caroline Craig, Matthew Sunderland

Synopsis: In an attempt to save the bank from an armed robbery, military veteran Rex (O’Toole) accidentally kills a woman and is sentenced to prison. At the end of his service, he decides to go to Finland to escape the past but the trip takes a dire turn when he ends up with a cannibal family.

Green Room (2016)

Directed by: Jeremy Saulnier

Cast: Patrick Stewart, Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots, Alia Shawkat

Synopsis: Punk rock band members Pat (Yelchin) and Sam (Shawkat) wind up a long and unsuccessful gig when they get a booking in the Oregon backwoods. When they become the sole witnesses to acts of violence backstage meted out by white skinheads, they have to fight for survival. As the club owner Darcy Banker (Stewart) and his gang hunt the two down, it is a life-or-death showdown.

About the film: This A24 production is one of those horror flicks that seamlessly incorporates humour yet keeps the haunting element alive, garnering positive reviews from critics.

Malevolent (2018)

Directed by: Olaf de Fleur Johannesson

Cast: Florence Pugh, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Georgina Bevan, Celia Imrie

Synopsis: Sibling duo Jackson (Lloyd-Hughes) and Angela (Pugh), run a fake ghostbusting enterprise, where they deceive the troubled with duped detecting equipment. However, when called upon to detect a real haunted location, they encounter a gruesome horror history and an evil dark spirit lurking behind them.

About the film: Malevolent comes ahead of the hit horror film Midsommar (2019) and paves the way for Pugh as a stunning horror actor. Despite mixed reviews, the film effectively draws the audience in with the hunting story.

Marrowbone (2017)

Directed by: Sergio G. Sánchez

Cast: Mia Goth, Anya Taylor-Joy, George MacKay, Charlie Heaton

Synopsis: After the loss of their mother, a young man and his three young siblings fear getting separated. They escape to a desolate farm but soon realise that there is a wicked and diabolical secret that keeps following them.

About the film: Marrowbone stars two of the most well-known horror stars — Goth and Taylor-Joy— and presents characters with whom the audience can sympathise.

Dead Snow (2009)

Directed by: Tommy Wirkola

Cast: Bjørn Sundquist, Jeppe Beck Laursen, Charlotte Frogner, Stig Frode Henriksen

Synopsis: A group of eight medical students take a trip up the cold deserted Norwegian mountains for some fun. But when one of the friends disappears, the group encounters a mysterious man, named Turgåer (Bjørn Sundquist), who tells them a horror tale about WWII soldiers and that there is a rumour that they are returning as zombies.

About the film: The dark horror comedy offers a fresh take on a zombie movie. The film also has an opening sequence that loosely reminds one of “The Thing” by John Carpenter which sets the mood.

The House That Jack Built (2018)

Directed by: Lars von Trier

Cast: Matt Dillon, Bruno Ganz, Uma Thurman, Jack McKenzie

Synopsis: Jack (Dillon), a skilled serial killer, recalls his doings over the past 12 years. The murders, explained from his point of view, are each seen as a work of art that contributes to his inner turmoil. As police intervention becomes inevitable, Jack takes up greater risks in life.

The Midnight Meat Train (2008)

Directed by: Ryûhei Kitamura

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Vinnie Jones, Leslie Bibb

Synopsis: Leon (Cooper) is a budding photographer who wanders around a subway station trying to capture photographs of passersby. Once, when he sees three guys attack a woman in a subway station, he rescues her but she mysteriously goes missing the next day. As he gets obsessed with the mystery of the increasing missing cases, Leon opens an evil Pandora’s box.

About the film: This scary film is adapted from the first volume of Clive Barker’s seminal short story collection Books of Blood.

Oculus (2013)

Directed by: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites, Katee Sackhoff

Synopsis: Kaylie Russell (Gillan) is on a mission to absolve her brother Tim Russell (Thwaites) who was arrested for murdering their family. Desperate to prove his innocence, she hatches a plan to show that the ominous happenings that had befallen the family were the doings of an evil antique mirror. As time bends on itself and high tension grapples the viewers with every passing minute, the final act unearths the daunting secrets of the family.

About the film: One of the best psychological thrillers, this underrated title is helmed by Flanagan who has directed other great horror films such as Hush, Doctor Sleep and Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House.

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

Directed by: Duncan Skiles

Cast: Dylan McDermott, Charlie Plummer, Samantha Mathis, Madisen Beaty

Synopsis: Donald ‘Don’ Burnside (McDermott) is a devout but strange family man who lives in a small town in Kentucky, USA. While the town is reeling from the wrath of a serial killer who strangled women and mercilessly killed them a decade ago, Donald’s son Tyler (Plummer), a boy scout, aims to make his father proud and lead a dedicated life. But, things go reverse when Tyler comes across a disturbing BDSM photo from the seat of Donald’s truck.

Would You Rather (2012)

Directed by: David Guy Levy

Cast: Brittany Snow, Jeffrey Combs, June Squibb

Synopsis: Iris (Snow) joins a group of seven other people to enter a game night at Shepard Lambrick’s (Combs) place to earn easy cash for her brother’s treatment. But the players soon realise the deadly twist each game entails, by which they have to kill or torture each other in every round.

About the film: Would You Rather deserves a mention as one of the best horror films for its brilliant portrayal of an eerie and tense atmosphere. If the games in Squid Game were tough to swallow, this movie had done something similar long ago.

Girl on The Third Floor (2019)

Directed by: Travis Stevens

Cast: CM Punk (Phil Brooks), Trieste Kelly Dunn, Sarah Brooks

Synopsis: Don Koch (Punk) moves into a new country house to start afresh with his pregnant wife Liz (Dunn). However, when creepy neighbours start pouring in, marbles begin to fall off the walls and the local pastor reveals the horrific history of the house. Don’s past criminal habits surface and a happy ending seems bleak for the couple.

Possessor (2020)

Directed by: Brandon Cronenberg

Cast: Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Rossif Sutherland

Synopsis: Tasya Vos (Riseborough) uses mind-hijacking technology to kill people for a secret company. For her latest task, Tasya’s target is a person assigned to collect data from smart home devices. But it is not as easy as it sounds. The line between reality and the subconscious begins to fade for her and she soon finds herself far removed from sanity.

About the film: While walking in the footsteps of his father and acclaimed director David Cronenberg, Brandon Cronenberg has made a niche for himself with his mind-bending narrative and visually attractive commentary, which shows in this body horror film. The film plays out with unseen turns as it merges the supernatural with elements of modern-day corporate professionals and technology.

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)

Directed by: Oz Perkins

Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Boynton, Emma Roberts, Lauren Holly, James Remar

Synopsis: Two girls, Kat (Shipka) and Rose (Boynton) are left behind in a Catholic boarding school during the winter break when their parents are unable to pick them up. Joan (Roberts) is a mentally disturbed patient who is taken in by a middle-aged couple — Bill (Remar) and Linda (Holly) to go to the same school. Kat and Rose discover something satanic lurking around the corner and a series of deadly events follow.

The Other Lamb (2019)

Directed by: Malgorzata Szumowska

Cast: Raffey Cassidy, Michiel Huisman, Isabelle Connolly, Kelly Campbell

Synopsis: Selah (Cassidy) is born into a cult where there are only women. These women are either Mothers or Sisters (nuns) and the cult group is led by a man referred to as Shepherd (Huisman). As Selah attains puberty, Shepherd takes a special interest in her and she begins to question his practices. As the group is evicted from their forested compound, the journey to find a new residing area raises doubts about Shepherd’s motives and things take a cold and deadly turn.

About the film: The Other Lamb is one of the underrated horror films that uses the cult trope and subverts it into something hideous and highly thought-provoking.

Session 9 (2001)

Directed by: Brad Anderson

Cast: David Caruso, Stephen Gevedon, Josh Lucas

Synopsis: An asbestos abatement team wins the bid to remove asbestos from an abandoned mental hospital. What started out as a rather simple job, was soon marred by the personal histories of the crew members. Working under intense pressure, the men find things spiralling out of hand as more dreary things hide among the walls than just asbestos.

(Hero and feature Image: Courtesy Green Room/ Photo by Scott Green – © 2016 – A24/ IMDb)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which is the No. 1 scariest movie in the world?

According to Rotten Tomatoes, some of the scariest movies in the world include The Exorcist (1973), Hereditary (2018), The Conjuring (2013), The Shining (1980) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974).

-What is the least horror movie?

Some of the least scary horror movies include The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Cannibal Holocaust (1980), The Blair Witch Project (1999), Bone Tomahawk (2015) and Carrie (1976).

-What is ranked the scariest horror movie?

According to Rotten Tomatoes ranking, The Exorcist (1973), Hereditary (2018), The Conjuring (2013), The Shining (1980) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), are some of the scariest horror films.

-What is the most underrated horror movie?

Some of the most underrrated horror films include The Midnight Meat Train (2008), Oculus (2013), and Girl on the Third Floor (2019).

– What makes a film underrated?

There are films which garner massive box office collections right from their release and are well received by both audiences and critics. These are termed as super hits. However, there are films which do not get the same response after release and are only appreciated much later by the same viewers. These are known as underrated films. One reason for this could be because the subject was ahead of it time for the viewers to understand. But, not every failed movie is underrated.

-What are your favourite horror movies that few know about?

Thirst (1979), Night of the Creeps (1986), Lake Mungo (2008), Possessor (2020) and The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015) can be some of the most underrated horror movies that you probably have missed.

-What is the most outrageous ’80s horror movie?

Some of the most outrageous horror movies of the 1980s include Evil Dead II (1987), Slugs: The Movie (1988), Troll (1986), Evilspeak (1981) and Possession (1981).