Find out which zodiac signs are destined to be extremely lucky in 2024

A year of abundance and prosperity for some, a year of misfortune and hardships for others – 2023 has been a rollercoaster of emotions for all of us. As we almost bid adieu to 2023, many of us are sorting our New Year resolutions and manifesting all things great – hoping that fortune favours us next. As we set foot into 365 days of new possibilities, it would be interesting to get a hint of what the stars have in store for us. While some of you are praying for new career highs and fortune, others are hoping to finally meet the love of their life and settle down. Whatever your desires are, the stars have already chosen to imbue luck on some souls in the coming year. The 2024 horoscope is filled with challenges and opportunities for each zodiac sign, however, some zodiacs are destined to be extremely lucky.

2024 commences on a bright note with the lucky planet Jupiter no longer in retrograde – making people feel optimistic for a bright future ahead. Furthermore, Mercury retrograde also comes to a closure in Sagittarius on January 1, indicating that goals, long-term plans and ideas will swing at full speed again. Some of the other major cosmic changes during the year include: Pluto going back to Aquarius on January 20, Uranus moving forward on January 27 and much more. Re-evaluating your old patterns could help you attract unexpected opportunities. 2024 is all about testing your luck and venturing outside your comfort zone! Let’s familiarise you with the zodiac signs that’ll be exceptionally lucky in 2024.

Five lucky zodiac signs that will thrive in 2024

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

2024 is transformational for you Aries, a year where you rewire yourself to become your best version. The sign has a lot of untapped potential, realising which will help them achieve everything they desire to accomplish. From increased social recognition and a strong impact on the community to progress in work and better health – the year looks good on you.

Your ruling planet Mars will join forces with Pluto in Aquarius on February 14, making you shine in your community. As for relationships, you might have a shaky start initially! But don’t worry as most single Arians have a bright chance at finding love eventually. The Aries season will be accompanied by a lunar eclipse on March 25 set to charge your relationship realm. It will be followed by a solar eclipse on April 8. You’re likely to embark on a new chapter in life, breaking free from all the negative energies you had unknowingly committed yourself to.

Towards the end, you can also expect a surge in financial opportunities and personal wealth. Potential promotions and job stability are also making their way to you, thanks to the presence of Saturn in your career house. Health-wise, minor issues may arise and you must also keep an eye out for your parents’ wellbeing. Lastly, family life seems harmonious and even your marital bonds will strengthen. Aries, 2024 is definitely your year!

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Taureans, 2024 is the year to grab as many opportunities as you can without the fear of failure. With Jupiter in your sign until the end of May, it’s the best time to maximise your potential, venture into new projects, take calculated risks and just be open to new experiences. Try to deeply commit yourself to professional goals and you’ll see the power you hold in impacting the world at large.

However, don’t expect your fortunes to turn overnight. Your growth will be slow and steady, so tread with patience and honesty for prosperity to knock at your door. You’ll not only hone your money-making skills but also build an influential network that’ll help you climb the ladder of success. March, April, and December will be the most prosperous months for you.

When the lunar eclipse in Libra takes place on March 25, you’re likely to spruce up your day-to-day schedule. It will be the best time to get energetic and efficient in your dealings. Lastly, September brings with it a lunar eclipse in your community area, transforming your social life and connections. The eclipse could also mark the end of a professional chapter and guide you to a new venture unexpectedly.

Prioritise your nutrition, engage in physical activity and meditate regularly to stay focused on your goals.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21)

When Jupiter visits you towards the end of May, be ready to feel its powerful vibrations that bring with them incredible opportunities and luck. Geminis, your inquisitive spirit will take you places in 2024 and your intuition will be your best guide in navigating this prosperous period. It’ll seem like the entire universe is conspiring in your favour – whether it’s finances, career or love.

If you’re working in the field of media or can harness the power of the internet, the upcoming year is great for influencing the masses and also expanding your knowledge of the world. Further, springtime (around March end/ April beginning) brings a change of heart and you could find yourself immersed in a new passion (professional or romantic). You’ll no longer shy away from taking control of your life, enjoying the extra luck and expansion. By the end of 2024, expect yourself to be a more confident, intellectual and influential person who can create an impact. Enjoy your time being the celestial favourite of 2024!

Capricorn (December 22 to January 20)

If the 2023 season has completely burnt you out, don’t worry! You’re almost out of the woods and ready to receive generous amounts of luck from Jupiter and Uranus. The planet of death and rebirth, Pluto, will finally be out of your way by January 20 and all the wishes you had to put off in the past might finally start to fructify in 2024. Expect something unconventional and new to lift your spirits – maybe an unexpected love affair could sweep you off your feet and even inspire a newfound creative passion. Expect this year to be filled with abundance and romance.

When it comes to fulfilling long-standing goals, April is your month. Inspiration will strike you like lightning, so you better stay attentive to opportunities and signals from the cosmos. Patience and perseverance are all you need to fulfil all your dreams. Capricorns, you’re surrounded by the fertile energy of the Earth, ideal for the birth of something in your life (including a child if you’re thinking of expanding your family). Even your artistic vision can reach newer heights in this regenerative period.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Pisces, it’s time to reap the rewards of your kindness. Jupiter will aid you in flourishing in matters of finance and family and your creative talents will finally shine in all spheres of life. Your ruling planet Neptune will enter your sign in 2024, filling you with creativity and passion. Whatever you do, always trust your spot-on intuition to never fall astray.

After May 1, Jupiter will further strengthen your finances and relationships and you might even end up feeling more positive about your in-laws. You are also likely to ace your job and there’s a chance of working internationally too. However, with Saturn’s presence throughout the year, you’ll have to be equally cautious with your finances. Even the health of your loved ones could be concerning. 2024 is the time to tune into your spiritual side, restore your imagination and just go with the flow. Luck will follow!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which zodiac signs are lucky in 2024?

Aries, Taurus, Capricorn, Gemini as well as Pisces zodiac signs will be lucky in 2024.

Is 2024 a lucky year?

According to the Chinese Horoscope, 2024 will be the Year of the Wood Dragon, which stands for good fortune and prosperity. So, 2024 is likely to be a lucky year.