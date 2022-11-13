Add sweet and savoury flavours to your breakfast with these nut butters

Eat it with oats or toast — there’s more to nut butters than peanut butter.

There’s no reason to diss peanut butter like that as it contains the highest amount of protein, and so, it is the most trending nut butter among fitness freaks. However, if you’re looking to get fitter and healthier, getting hooked on just one type is not enough. Try adding almond butter ( the healthiest), walnut butter (rich in omega-3 fatty acids), cashew butter (vegan dessert lovers), macadamia nut (low-carb), pecan butter (rich in manganese), hazelnut butter (great alternative to peanut allergies), and more to your diet. And since our favourite stores around the city might be inaccessible due to the lockdown, here’s a list of online stores that are selling creamy and crunchy, rich in texture, nut butters.

Butters & More makes jars of nut butters that are healthy and 100 percent vegan. Made with natural stevia extract, these jars of butters are also keto and diabetic-friendly. You can choose from their lightly toasted pistachio butter, vegan mix seed butter, indulgent coconut butter and cashew butter, creamy hazelnut butter, and more.

Want to make hummus at home tahini-included? You can order their rich tahini butter with no sugar. They also deliver chocolate spreads, including almond butter, hazelnut butter, and peanut butter. The Butternut Co. also curate keto box combos and vegan box combos, a perfect and healthy gift. And if you are feeling fancy, try their energy balls.

Organic and unsweetened, Jus Amazin offers ample nut butters in combos. But besides the usual nut butters, they also offer condensed almond milk made with jaggery and peanut flax chutney. Their nut butters are more preferred if you’re looking for savoury eateries more than just sweet brunches on a Sunday noon.

This Hyderabad-based brand offers a wide variety of healthy snacks, including nut butters such as Brazil nut butter, almond nut butter, hazelnut butter, pumpkin seeds nut butter, and more. Apart from these, they also have millet packs, granola packs, all-natural stone-ground nut butters, vegan trail mixes. These are all travel-friendly and make a perfect snack from hiking breaks.

Another one on the list that’s vegan and unsweetened is All Over Nuts. Their products are more suited for those on the keto diet and their nut butters are also stone-ground and slow-roasted for the best flavour. You can pick from coconut butter, jaggery butter, and also check out their range of dark chocolate butters ranging from 50 percent dark chocolate to 99 percent dark chocolate.

High in protein and tasty! Doesn’t that sound like heaven after a HIIT workout? Since 2016, Happy Jars has been delivering goodness to your homes. Whether you’re into protein shakes or oatmeals, Happy Jars have got you covered. You can order jaggery peanut butter, chocolate nut butters, and also look out for happy deals.

They sell flavour bombs in jars that will explode in your mouth. Serving all across India, Native Tongue sauces are locally sourced and handmade by Ruchira Sonalkar. They offer a range of freshly-made artisan nut butters, fresh fruit preserves, sauces, spreads, and gourmet condiments. NativeTongue’s ambrosial sauces and spreads make food look as good as it tastes. Their delivery usually takes 2-6 days.

Now for something that focuses more on fun foods than healthy foods. DiSano brings a range of healthy and delicious products from across the globe straight to your kitchen. Besides their unsweetened peanut butter, you can also order essentials such as pastas, oats, coconut oil, healthy juices, and more.

All images: Courtesy brands; Hero image: Courtesy Getty