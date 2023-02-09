Amazonia celebrates the wild side of life with sumptuous and experiential dining

A welcomed addition to the ever-growing BKC foodie scene, Amazonia will charm you with its carnival spirit, luxurious dining, sublime gastronomic paradise, and slick tropical entertainment with an exotic-modern twist.

Amazonia is a modern interpretation of the vast beauty and cultural diversity of the Amazon region. It lets you be curious, wild, and secretive all at once, channelling your inner explorer. A treat for the senses, guests will be amazed at the hidden secrets waiting to be discovered. With a small jungle’s worth of plants and clever designs to evoke the atmosphere of a South American forest, there is an undeniable sense of grandeur inside. The five distinct but vividly connected areas leave an impression of intimacy while maintaining the lively atmosphere.

From the restaurant’s textured ceiling and glass facade, which steams different shades of sunlight, to the velvety-coloured fringed lampshades that hang above dimly lit booths and the mezzanine dining area, every corner in the restaurant is all a lesson in carefully considered maximalism. Amazonia is all very “shrubbery chic” with a glamorous tropical vibe having exotic plants and enormous animals everywhere that serve as centrepieces and section dividers.

“While remaining deeply modern, I love to reimagine what excellence and creativity can look like across our restaurants to strengthen our appeal as a sensational dining destination for all our guests. Inspired by my travels to the Amazon, a magical and mystical vast land full of frondescence, water bodies, and vivid, exotic species, Amazonia brings the spirit of carnival into the world of luxury dining and stimulating entertainment. The focus was on recreating the expanse in design by contrasting it with surprising little exotic elements, open to be found by anyone actually looking for them “, says Prasuk Jain, Owner of Amazonia.

As an all-day dining restaurant, Amazonia treats dining as an art and offers delicious cuisine

from around the world with a sophisticated sensibility. Encouraging experimentation and sharing to satiate the pickiest of appetites, the versatile menu is divided into Korean, Thai and Italian including salads, grills, sushi, bites, fish and meat.

The culinary highlights at Amazonia include:

Grilled Polenta & Cottage Cheese, Amazonia Chicken Chili Oil Dumplings, Kimchi Yakisoba, Kyui Wakame No Amazu-Ae, Amazonia Matcha Crème Brulee.

Unique flavour combinations are featured on the drinks menu. Cocktails and Mocktails with fun fusions include Mexican Little Pamlo, Brazilian Samba, Cuban Pain Curer, Amazonia Siesta, Namakemono, Jhon Rose About Girl, and Ovant Ticklet, as well as rotating classics like the Manhattan and Margarita and more.

Hero And Featured Image: Courtesy Amazonia