Experience the best of Goa by checking out these newly opened bars

Imagine – you are relaxing in the tropical weather of Goa while sipping on a refreshing cocktail – sounds like a dream, right? You can make this dream come true by checking out the newest bars that have opened in Goa.

Goa may be the smallest state in India, but its reputation is world-famous. Travellers from all corners flock to Goa to enjoy its relaxing and fun lifestyle. The pristine beaches, the vibrant culture and the delicious food make Goa a dream destination. That’s not all, Goa is also famous for its tavern culture. The bar is where people come together as a community, and bond over a drink or two. This guide will help you know which is the newest and the coolest bar in Goa.

Surrounded by the Arabian Sea, Goa has some of the most beautiful beaches in India. People love to travel to this tropical state during the winter to escape the cold and enjoy the warm sun along with the sea breeze. Because Goa is such a popular destination, it keeps evolving and upgrading, with new places to explore and enjoy. With new restaurants and cafes popping up almost every month, the liquor scene is not that far behind. Whatever your choice of poison may be, you can enjoy them at these watering holes.

Best new bars in Goa:

Azule

North Goa is famous for its crazy nightlife and party scenes. The newest addition to happening places in Goa is Azule. Located on Ashwem beach in Morjim, the restaurant-cum-bar is all about enjoying a refreshing cocktail along with some delicious food while relaxing in the sun. Azule’s boho-chic ambience is inspired by the beach, with beachside seating and wooden gazebos. The menu has everything, ranging from salads, pizzas, pasta and even Indian dishes.

Address: Azule Goa Plot no 224/1-A Ground floor. Ashvem, Mandrem, Goa 403512

Timings: 9 am – 1 am

Contact: +91 82638 54129

Cost for two: INR 2,500 approx.

Shiori Goa

Enjoy Japanese culture in the tropical climate of Goa at this Yakitori bar in North Goa. Located in Siolim, Shiori is the latest venture from SinQ hospitality, who were also the brains behind Goa’s SinQ nightclub. The menu at Shiori is specially curated to give the one-of-a-kind Japanese street bar, you can enjoy lip-smacking Japanese grills and satay and pair them with their rich choice of cocktails and beers.

Address: JQJ7+FW7, Siolim, Goa 403519

Timings: 12 pm – 3 pm, 7 pm – 12:30 pm

Contact: +91 88050 02432

Cost for two: INR 2,000 approx.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy of THAM YUAN YUAN from Pixabay