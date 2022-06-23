7 popular and effective diets to help you stay in shape at all times

Taking care of ourselves should be the most important thing for us. A fit body reduces the chances of contracting most diseases. And one of the many ways to have a healthy body is to adopt diets that are best for us.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that a healthy diet protects us from chronic non-communicable diseases including heart disease, diabetes and cancer. According to the WHO, a healthy diet includes consuming foods such as wheat, barley, meat, fish, eggs, lentils, cassava, vegetables and fruits.

Why healthy diets are essential

From regular exercise to following a consistent sleep schedule, people are consciously adopting better lifestyle choices with a zeal far more than before. Balancing one’s food intake plays a critical role in this. Healthy foods provide energy and sustenance, helping the essential organs of the body function like a well-oiled engine.

The overall purpose of a perfect dietary regimen is to regulate the calorie intake for the body. Calories are indicators of energy in the food. An average body may need around 2000 calories per day to maintain the body weight. The number of calories also varies according to age, gender and physical activity. Not all foods have calories in them, meaning that they are useless for the body. Such foods include pizza, energy drinks, cakes and biscuits among others. Which is why avoiding them is best for the body.

But an effective dietary regimen does not merely mean eating the right kind of food in the right quantity. It also means consuming them in a well-organised, time-bound manner. So, planning is essential for some of the most popular and effective diets we know.

The right diet for your body can help you stay fit or reduce weight. While some, such as the paleo, are tailored for weight loss, others like the DASH diet are designed to alleviate problems like hypertension. Some of these diets have also been embraced by Hollywood celebrities like Halle Berry, who swears by the keto diet, and Penélope Cruz, who prefers the Mediterranean diet.

Here’s a look at seven of the best diets that can help you achieve your body goals.

ALSO READ: How to challenge your body and mind so you stay sharp and live longer

Here’s a look at seven of the best diets that can help you achieve your body goals.

(Main image: NHLBI/ Facebook; Featured image: cleanfoodcrush/ Facebook)