Taste the best cuisine at these newly opened restaurants in Goa

Wondering where to eat in Goa? Enjoy the best of food by visiting the hottest and the newest places in the state. This list will help you find the best restaurants the next time you are enjoying a vacation in Goa.

When one talks about beaches, the first place that comes to mind is Goa. This tiny state is not only famous for being the go-to party destination but is a great spot for a relaxing vacation. The stunning and picturesque scenery along with delicious food is what makes Goa such a great destination for Indian and international travellers. There is always something new and exciting happening in Goa, and if you are foodie then you would want to know all the new restaurants that have opened up in Goa lately.

Food is a big part of any trip. It doesn’t matter where you are planning to go for a vacation, eating lip-smacking food is a part of exploring the destination and learning about the culture. If you are a foodie, then you would even have a list of dishes or places jotted down that you may want to try on your travels.

Goa’s food scene keeps evolving, with new and innovative restaurants popping up every now and then. It can get difficult to keep up with the new openings, therefore this guide will help you know what’s the newest spot in town that foodies should check out. South Indian, Pan-Asian, Mexican, Italian – it doesn’t matter what cuisine is your preference, this guide covers it all.

Best new restaurants in Goa in January 2023

Kiko Beach

After the success of Kiko-Bā in Delhi, the pioneers of this Pan-Asian restaurant have decided to take things to the next level by opening a restaurant in Goa and, that to on the beach. Located in Morjim (North Goa), Kiko Beach aims to offer the finest delicacies from Asian cuisine. The bamboo walls, handcrafted roof and chic ambience give a bohemian vibe, fitting well with the beach aesthetic. You can enjoy the never-ending views of the open ocean along with sushi prepared from the freshest ingredients.

Address: H# 763/A Gawadewada, Morjim, Goa 403512

Timing: 12 pm – 1 am

Contact: +91 99711 33091

Cost for two: INR 3,000 approx.

Check them out here.

Hero and Feature Images: Courtesy of Alexey Turenkov from Unsplash