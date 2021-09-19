Breakfasts We Love: All the reasons why you should start your day with a bowl of oats

A hearty bowl of oatmeal is just what you need to fill you up in the morning. This food item is popular amongst the fitness community, and there’s a myriad of ways to prepare it.

But what’s so special about oatmeal? First, is the fact that it’s nutritious; it’s a good source of fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. For a grain, it’s also high in protein packing as much as 16.9 grams of protein per 100 gram serving. This means it can fill you up longer than most types of breakfast.

Then there’s the fact that it’s easy to prepare. Stirring oats over the stove in the morning can be deeply meditative. For those who seek comfort in routine during these uncertain times, a simple oatmeal recipe could just be what you need to find your centre of gravity.

But here’s the thing, oatmeal is extremely flexible and there are multiple recipes out there to create tasty meals with it too.

Here’s our guide to getting more of the good stuff on your breakfast table.

Pick your oats

There are three types of oats to choose from: steel-cut oats, rolled oats, and of course, instant. While rolled and instant oats are the preferred choices, steel-cut oats are actually the healthiest out of the bunch. It’s less processed to give healthy nutrients with a chewier texture – most would use steel-cut oats in savoury soup dishes.

Rolled oats are whole grains that are steamed and then pressed with steel rollers. Why people would opt for rolled oats is due to their soft texture and creamier base as it absorbs easily. This is a popular choice to pair with your regular oatmeal, oat cookies and overnight oats recipes.

If you’ve used instant oatmeal before, don’t be guilty about it — we all did at some point. It cooks faster and is pretty straight forward to make, although it’s only healthier if you picked an unsweetened option if you still want the nutrients in your body.

Spice up your oats:

From sweet to savoury oats, here’s a guide for you to ace a good oatmeal dish. You’ll also learn how to prep it in various ways to your liking, whether with milk or water. We have our eye on the savoury oatmeal with eggs and spinach.

You can never go wrong with overnight oats, especially on days you have a hectic schedule. All you need is to spare some time the night before to prep your oats and enjoy it the next morning. Here are a few recipes you can enjoy and switch up every week.

Lastly, here’s something trendy to try: baked oatmeal. Yes, you read that right. Consider this a fancier upgrade to your regular oatmeal recipes to impress your partner on the weekends. Call it a filling breakfast or a sweet dessert, be sure to check it out and tell us you’re not drooling over the chocolatey goodness already.

Keep in mind that oatmeal doesn’t always have to be bland, pale and boring. Amp it up with your favourite fruits and spreads as toppings with cacao/protein powder of choice to make your mornings every single time.

Header image courtesy of Brooke Lark/ Unsplash. Hero image via Shutterstock