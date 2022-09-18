LSAEats Chef Avin Thaliath shares his food files and pantry secrets

This one’s dedicated to all the dessert enthusiasts out there as we have Chef Avin Thaliath getting candid and letting us into his culinary secrets and giving us a deeper insight into the baking world as a part of #LSAEats.

Fulfilling our sweet tooth fantasies and taking the bakery world by storm, Chef Avin Thaliath is here to give you the best of the bakery world. The co-founder and director of the Lavonne bakery a.k.a. Chef Avin Thaliath has carved himself a niche in the baking and pastry-making industry in India with his sheer dedication to his passion. Apart from giving his academy an esteemed stature, the said pastry chef is associated with valued governing bodies like WACS (World Association of Chef’s Society), SICA (South Indian Culinary Association), and IFCA (Indian Federation of Chefs Association) the ones who are credited to give us some of the most renowned and prized chefs from all across the globe.

There is no doubt in the fact that Chef Avin Thaliath leaves no stone unturned in unfurling his charm one dessert at a time! Speaking of which, apart from offering his sugar-licious wisdom to the aspiring chefs we had a chance to have him spill the beans on his food files. From what brings out the best in him, what catches his attention on the menu to an insight into his future projects, we decided to catch him candidly and blurt out some food facts that sure made our bellies crave first-hand access to his pantry.

In conversation with the baking maestro, Chef Avin Thaliath

Since there are a lot of aspiring chefs out there, what is that one piece of advice or a few tips that you would want them to know?

As a piece of advice, there is nothing much to give. But for me, I think attitude matters a lot. Cook with your heart and it is not an easy job. So there’s a lot of dedication. The majority of people, once they get into it, once they understand, feel that you know that this is not what they want to do. But the dedication to come on time, to do things wholeheartedly, I think that is the only advice that I want to give. So, cook with your heart, that matters as advice to them.

Any food trends that caught your attention recently?

The food trends that caught my attention or what I really wanted to do probably as a food trend is I just want to use ingredient which is there around me, about 50kms. If the particular ingredient is not available, I believe and I, strongly believe that it is not something that I should be consuming or I should be making. So making a local ingredient to a global level is a globalised-local. That is something that I think I would love to see as a food trend in the near future.

Everyone tends to have a list of favourite eating places, so tell us your top 5.

Favourite place in India, for sure my mother cuisine, one is “The Karavali”, Taj Gateway Hotels in Bangalore. Another one that I look forward to is “Bukhara” by ITC, in Delhi. I really love Chef Pillai’s restaurant in Bangalore again because of the friendship and because of the attitude that it is being taken to create menus there. Internationally, I really love the restaurant “The Peer” in Korea, and the the fifth one I think, I love the “Amaru”, the restaurant in Melbourne.

Baking hacks that made your life easy?

The top hack, I think I normally read the recipe from the last to the start. I think that will help me to understand the recipe a little better. And always I connect the science part of it with any given recipe so that, you know the mistakes I have done before, I will not repeat them while I’m doing a new recipe.

What’s the one dish you cook the most at home?

I love to cook and bake “nan khatai”. It is one of the recipes which are very close to my heart because my grandmother taught me, and probably that’s the first baking that I’ve done in my entire life, and I was also very young at that time. I still remember, and I can feel my grandmother every time I bake those.

5 ingredients that a chef who is starting out must have in their pantry?

Five ingredients that a chef who is starting out must have in the pantry, I think first is eggs as a baker, the second one is butter, and the third is flour, then salt, and sugar.

The most unconventional dish you have tried or cooked?

The most unconventional dish was probably when we were staying in a hostel, we used to bake a cake inside a cooker which is unconventional, unconventional at that point in time but I feel it is still unconventional but it is a very successful way of baking a cake in your house if you don’t have an oven.

Lastly, tell us something about the skills event in Switzerland.

46th version of Worldskills is happening in Switzerland for tourism and hospitality and India is participating in almost about 55 skills and we’re all set to go to Switzerland as part of the competition and it is happening from the 7th of October till 17th and the two candidates whom we’re training, one for bakery and one for patisserie. A patisserie is going to be represented by Nandita Saxena and a bakery by Pratham Sharma, from India. It’s happening at Richmont, Lucerne from the 7th to the 17th.

Feature and Hero image courtesy: @chef_avin/IG.