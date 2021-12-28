Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 12 brilliant holiday season gifts for foodies who love to cook at home
12 brilliant holiday season gifts for foodies who love to cook at home
Food & Drink
28 Dec 2021 01:00 PM

12 brilliant holiday season gifts for foodies who love to cook at home

Sreetama Basu
12 brilliant holiday season gifts for foodies who love to cook at home
Food & Drink
12 brilliant holiday season gifts for foodies who love to cook at home

Your foodie friends are blessings in disguise. Be it introducing you to new restaurants or making you try new recipes they have cooked — you can always trust them with your taste buds. But do you do give them to them? Through gifts every foodie will appreciate and love. 

Check out the ultimate guide to gifts for foodies

Jump To / Table of Contents

Personalised chopping board

1 /12

Personalised chopping board

What’s better than a regular chopping board? A personalised chopping board. With a round design, this wooden chopping board can also double up as a serving board. With its non-slip grip, this board is strong and well-made and makes for one of the best gifts for foodies.

Image: Courtesy IGP

Personalised chopping board
Price
Rs 725
Buy it here
Classy wine glasses

2 /12

Classy wine glasses

These wine glasses from Ikea make for the perfect gifts for foodies this holiday season, and well, for all seasons. Wine glasses are a timeless piece and one can never have too many. This dishwasher-safe glass has a large bowl that helps the wine’s aromas and flavours to develop better and elevates your entire experience.

Image: Courtesy Ikea

Classy wine glasses
Price
Rs 449 for a set of 6
Buy them here
Milk frother

3 /12

Milk frother

Now get the perfect cup of frothy coffee every time with this milk frother from Ikea. If your foodie friend loves coffee as much as they love food, this is the eBay gift you can gift them. Perfect for both hot and cold milk, this frother is a saviour across all seasons.

Image: Courtesy Ikea

Milk frother
Price
Rs 99
Buy it here
Spice box

4 /12

Spice box

Anyone who loves cooking at home knows the importance of a spice box. It is a kitchen staple that a home cook cannot do without. This personalised square spice box will make one of the most amazing gifts for foodies who love to cook at home. With nine individual wooden square bowls and a wooden spoon, personalise this box for your foodie friends and watch them jump in glee!

Image: Courtesy IGP

Spice box
Price
Rs 925
Buy it here
Black paring knife

5 /12

Black paring knife

The love affair between cooks and their knives is not new. A paring knife is a must-have for a home cook who would rather stay at home and cook their comfort food than go out and party. If you know a friend like that, this black paring knife is the ideal gift for them.

Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq

Black paring knife
Price
Rs 1,444
Buy it here
Measuring spoon set

6 /12

Measuring spoon set

If there’s one thing a foodie loves more than cooking, it is the precision and details of recipes. For that, nothing better than precise measuring spoons to perfect the recipes. These golden measuring spoons not only serve but also look elegant and will be a brilliant addition to the kitchen of a home cook, making these the perfect gifts for foodies.

Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq

Measuring spoon set
Price
Rs 599
Buy it here
Kitchen trolley

7 /12

Kitchen trolley

This handy kitchen trolley is every foodie’s delight. For the home cook who loves their fruits and vegetables to be fresh rather than frozen, this trolley with steel mesh racks is just what they need. It is portable, handy and all things amazing.

Image: Courtesy Ikea

Kitchen trolley
Price
Rs 4,990
Buy it here
Portable pizza baker

8 /12

Portable pizza baker

Can there be anything better than making pizzas at home with your favourite toppings and double the amount than at a restaurant? If the answer is yes, this pizza oven is the perfect gift for foodies who love to cook at home. Get your foodie friend this oven and show up at their doorstep every time you crave good pizza.

Image: Courtesy Ubuy

Portable pizza baker
Price
Rs 3,565
Buy it here
Mounted wine rack

9 /12

Mounted wine rack

Along with wine glasses, what a home also needs is a wine rack. And what can be more beautiful than this mounted wine rack that comes with glass holders and wine cork charms attached to it? Get this one for your foodie friends now!

Image: Courtesy Ubuy

Mounted wine rack
Price
Rs 3,109
Buy it here
Bamboo steamer

10 /12

Bamboo steamer

If your life keeps dumping problems on you, make dumplings out of them. Use this bamboo steamer while at it and get the best juicy dumplings ever. It makes for the most ideal gifts for foodies.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Bamboo steamer
Price
Rs 5,645
Buy it here
Barbeque grill

11 /12

Barbeque grill

How can this list be complete without a barbeque grill? If you want endless barbeque nights filled with fun and laughter, just gift a grill to your foodie friends and watch them churn out delicious meat one after another.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Barbeque grill
Price
Rs 2,230
Buy it here
Coffee maker

12 /12

Coffee maker

A coffee maker for the heavy coffee drinker. If your foodie friend is a coffee aficionado who likes barista-grade coffee for every cup, this coffee maker will make their day. And instead of paying for overpriced coffee, you can head over to their home when you want some good coffee.

Image: Courtesy Amazon

Coffee maker
Price
Rs 2,307
Buy it here
Food cooking at home Holiday gifting Gifting sets Gifting ideas
Sreetama Basu

A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Movies Culture Entertainment

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.