12 brilliant holiday season gifts for foodies who love to cook at home

Your foodie friends are blessings in disguise. Be it introducing you to new restaurants or making you try new recipes they have cooked — you can always trust them with your taste buds. But do you do give them to them? Through gifts every foodie will appreciate and love.
What’s better than a regular chopping board? A personalised chopping board. With a round design, this wooden chopping board can also double up as a serving board. With its non-slip grip, this board is strong and well-made and makes for one of the best gifts for foodies.
Image: Courtesy IGP
These wine glasses from Ikea make for the perfect gifts for foodies this holiday season, and well, for all seasons. Wine glasses are a timeless piece and one can never have too many. This dishwasher-safe glass has a large bowl that helps the wine’s aromas and flavours to develop better and elevates your entire experience.
Image: Courtesy Ikea
Now get the perfect cup of frothy coffee every time with this milk frother from Ikea. If your foodie friend loves coffee as much as they love food, this is the eBay gift you can gift them. Perfect for both hot and cold milk, this frother is a saviour across all seasons.
Image: Courtesy Ikea
Anyone who loves cooking at home knows the importance of a spice box. It is a kitchen staple that a home cook cannot do without. This personalised square spice box will make one of the most amazing gifts for foodies who love to cook at home. With nine individual wooden square bowls and a wooden spoon, personalise this box for your foodie friends and watch them jump in glee!
Image: Courtesy IGP
The love affair between cooks and their knives is not new. A paring knife is a must-have for a home cook who would rather stay at home and cook their comfort food than go out and party. If you know a friend like that, this black paring knife is the ideal gift for them.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq
If there’s one thing a foodie loves more than cooking, it is the precision and details of recipes. For that, nothing better than precise measuring spoons to perfect the recipes. These golden measuring spoons not only serve but also look elegant and will be a brilliant addition to the kitchen of a home cook, making these the perfect gifts for foodies.
Image: Courtesy Tata Cliq
This handy kitchen trolley is every foodie’s delight. For the home cook who loves their fruits and vegetables to be fresh rather than frozen, this trolley with steel mesh racks is just what they need. It is portable, handy and all things amazing.
Image: Courtesy Ikea
Can there be anything better than making pizzas at home with your favourite toppings and double the amount than at a restaurant? If the answer is yes, this pizza oven is the perfect gift for foodies who love to cook at home. Get your foodie friend this oven and show up at their doorstep every time you crave good pizza.
Image: Courtesy Ubuy
Along with wine glasses, what a home also needs is a wine rack. And what can be more beautiful than this mounted wine rack that comes with glass holders and wine cork charms attached to it? Get this one for your foodie friends now!
Image: Courtesy Ubuy
If your life keeps dumping problems on you, make dumplings out of them. Use this bamboo steamer while at it and get the best juicy dumplings ever. It makes for the most ideal gifts for foodies.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
How can this list be complete without a barbeque grill? If you want endless barbeque nights filled with fun and laughter, just gift a grill to your foodie friends and watch them churn out delicious meat one after another.
Image: Courtesy Amazon
A coffee maker for the heavy coffee drinker. If your foodie friend is a coffee aficionado who likes barista-grade coffee for every cup, this coffee maker will make their day. And instead of paying for overpriced coffee, you can head over to their home when you want some good coffee.
Image: Courtesy Amazon