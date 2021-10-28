5 new restaurants in Delhi that are perfect for festive family get-togethers

Diwali calls for being home-bound; it’s just part of the tradition to celebrate it at home with your loved ones. Although, it is a series of events before the festival of lights that make this time of the year full of merriment and gaiety. From playing cards to gifting hampers to dressing up in ethnic wear, we love the joy that Diwali summons. If you’re looking for new restaurants in Delhi to plan fun get-togethers, try out these five places.

A welcoming new addition to Commons of DLF Avenue in Saket, The Tangra Project is helmed by chef Vikramjit Roy. He promises to take you down the memory lane of not only Kolkata classics with his Ballygunge chic menu. But he also packs the nostalgia of the imperial glory of 19th century Calcutta when Hakkas from China settled in the Tangra region. This funky fusion leaves us with an elegant decor that reminisces Bengali vibes and contemporary food that pops a flavourful party in your mouth. Most recommended dishes include Gondhoraj Dumplings, Rabibarer Mutton, Chengdu Chicken Wontons, The Tangra Project Chili Chicken, and The Rose.

British at heart, but international by choice. The Claridges New Delhi recently relaunched Pickwick, a multi-cuisine restaurant inspired by English author Charles Dickens’ novel ‘The Pickwick Papers’. The restaurant displays classic British interiors, with illustrations from the novel as a tribute to the legendary author, which sneakily seeps into their menu. Besides their delicious British classic menu (featuring Bangers & Mash, Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Oven-baked Sea Bass, and more), they also have a sushi bar and some of the tastiest dim sums. To satiate your sweet-tooth cravings, order the 24K Gold English bread butter pudding and the Coconut Cream Caramel with fruit salsa.

Mensho Tokyo’s journey from Tokyo to Delhi is one for the books, not just for the world-famous chain but also for ramen lovers. Yes, if you love authentic ramen in a classic Tokyo-style broth, Mensho Tokyo in GK2 is where you should be. From the minimalist interiors that boast exquisite woodwork and monochrome theme to their one-of-a-kind communal dining area (like a Japanese restaurant), Mensho Tokyo brings to you the best of their country in ambience and on the platter. Must-trys include Chicken Gyozas, Spicy Lamb Ramen, Pork Donburi and Katsu Ramen.

Virat Kohli’s restaurant is all set to serve some good food and good vibes in Delhi with its latest launch at Mall Road, Civil Lines. A terrace seating and an alfresco dining area are ideal for dinner dates or family brunches, served with a side of comfort food. The masterstroke whips you their signature dishes like the Black and Fiery Chicken along with the Mushroom Googly Dimsums. With a crafted legacy, their kitchen chronicles experimenting with new dishes like Korean Chicken and Bamboo Cashew Nut Tofu, among others.

Now, something to order in when you don’t feel like dining out is Louis Burgers. Their foray into a Delhiites’ comfort food list is happening after their initial launch in Mumbai. The cloud kitchen by Zorawar Kalra of Massive Restaurants (Bo-Tai, Swan, Butter Delivery) is known for its juicy meaty burgers with a gold leaf (Louis Grand Royale burger), so order in a happy meal on a dull day.

