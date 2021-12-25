Check out 5 socially inclusive cafes in India making a difference

The world is continuously inventing models to help the underprivileged live with dignity. Likewise, these socially inclusive cafes in India are employing the disadvantaged.

Social inequality has always been a pressing issue for India. Especially when it comes to survivors and differently-abled people. People with abusive pasts have always faced difficulties in going back to the normalcy of life. In most cases, it is because of the deep instilled trauma within them, society’s lack of acceptance and empathy, or sometimes it could simply be the lack of job opportunities. Similarly, differently-abled people struggle to be a part of the earning section of society due to their physical limitations or sometimes due to the prevalent myths and taboos.

Therefore, it is crucial we make contributions towards making the world an easier place to live in for the disadvantaged.

Taking the lead in making these contributions are these five socially inclusive cafes in India that have made remarkable marks through their staffing policy. By employing the hearing and speech impaired, acid attack survivors, burn survivors, and the HIV Positive community, these cafes continue to make their lives better.

Here are 5 socially inclusive cafes in India