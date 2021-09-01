6 new restaurants in Bengaluru that we’re trying out in September

Bengaluru is slowly but surely recovering, and it can be seen in the many interesting restaurants that have opened doors in the city. Here is a look at the best new restaurants in Bengaluru that you should place on your to-visit list.

Lore was an idea that founder Kaushik Raju and co-founder Chef Johnson Ebenezer began working on after meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. COVID had other plans and pushed them to turn to a more sustainable idea and that effort saw the birth of Farmlore, a 37-acre farm at Sathnur Village, Bagalur, where natural farming and sustainable living are at the forefront of a Chef’s Table where cooking is done over pruned wood and follows a philosophy that celebrates the locavore. What’s grown at the farm dictates the menu, and the menu changes every day in accordance to the foraging and the harvest, it celebrates seasonality and endorses eclecticism. The restaurant is an 18-seater and offers a 10-course tasting menu available only on pre-booking.

Price: Rs 5,000 per person

Hopshaus Taproom & Kitchen

Hophaus now comes to Indiranagar (the first outlet being in Whitefield). Chef Vikas Seth and his team have developed a compact food menu that features international as well as local Indian delicacies with a touch of modernity. The menu pays as much attention to the sourcing of local ingredients as also slow-cooked food preparation methods. Alongside the tavern-style food menu and a draught beer collection on tap is a list of Haus cocktails by Beverage Manager Robert Hospet. He keeps his bar sustainable using fresh, local produce, and zero-waste techniques. Indigenous spices, botanical ingredients and homemade bitters are used to create handcrafted cocktails with seasonal flavours.

Price: Rs 1,200++ for two

Reservations: +91 77189 87022 / 96060 71430

Zyng

Bengaluru loves a good pan-Asian restaurant. Here is a new one added to the culinary landscape of the city. With some wonderful rooftop ambience overlooking a premier star hotel, Zyng offers some classics like Hainanese Chicken Rice, Bibimbap tofu, Singapore Black Pepper Crab and a whole lot more. There is even a touch of Malay Tamil influenced food on the menu that you should check out. The cocktail menu completes the picture, making the perfect recipe for a long and leisurely meal.

Price: Rs 1,000++ for 2

Reservations: 080 47483219

Hanoi

Bengaluru food aficionados now have a fabulous option for authentic Vietnamese cuisine at Hanoi, Indiranagar. The cuisine offers a combination of the ngũ vi (the five basic taste elements), with flavours that represent one or more of the elements. At Hanoi, one can indulge in traditional Vietnamese dishes such as Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls, Bahn Ram (dumplings), Bahn Pho and Jasmine Rice. Also on offer are innovative set menus. It also includes a unique Vietnamese coffee and dessert selection.

Price: Rs 1,200++ for 2

Reservations: 080 41405599/+91 91088 01480

Chowman

The popular Chinese restaurant from Kolkata launched their first dine-in in Bengaluru in Kalyan Nagar. Serving some of their all-time favourites such as Golden Fried Prawn, Pan-Fried Chilli Paneer, Kung Pao Chicken and delicacies like General Tso’s Chicken, Gondhoraj Lime noodles, Fried Chilli Squid to Crab Meat in Chilli Basil Sauce, this decade-old brand is dishing out food that will be loved by all.

Price: Rs 800/- + taxes for 2

Reservations: +91 80415 21019

Biryani by Kilo, a premium biryani and kebab chain has launched its outlets at Koramangala, Sarjapura and Akshay Nagar in Bengaluru. The Koramangala dine-in marks the brand’s first outlet in the city. The restaurant offers a wonderful vibe along with traditional Nizami dishes covering a repertoire of biryanis, kebabs, kormas and desserts like phirni. Folks availing of delivery will have biryanis dum cooked in handis and delivered to them ensuring that when you break the seal you have a piping hot fresh meal.