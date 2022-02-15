A grab-and-go Indian thali roll is what we need, thanks to Bambai Meal Rolls

On the heels of the lip-smacking success of his eponymous butter chicken, chef Saransh Goila pays homage to the city of dreams with Bambai Meal Rolls.

Eliminating the need for forks and spoons, these rolls come with all the delicious flavours that would feature on a classic Indian thali and merge the luxury of a gourmet meal with the convenience of a grab-and-go snack.

Bambai Meal Rolls by Chef Saransh Goila feature an eclectic mix of ingredients

Mumbai has accumulated a wealth of culinary treasures through the scores of migrants who call the city their home. A melting pot of cultures, the food scene here is best described as a giant buffet of traditional cooking styles and unique gastronomic creations. The new range of meal rolls by chef Saransh Goila and Vivek Sahani, founders of the popular Goila Butter Chicken, capture this essence of the city’s food culture and place it in the palm of your hands. Paying homage to the diversity of the city and its distinctive work ethic, these aim to change the way locals eat, one bite at a time.

Each of these rolls come with a range of classic Indian flavours and feature all the different components you’d find on your lunch and dinner table at home. We’re talking flavoured rice, curry-leaf flavoured hung-yoghurt, assorted pickles, roti, and fresh salad all rolled into one delicious whole-wheat or maida wrap.

On the menu are options like Andhra gongura meal roll, ghee roast meal roll, Bombay tawa meal roll, Chettinad masala meal roll, and Tikka snack roll. Vegetarians get to choose between paneer, potato, and soya chaap while non-vegetarians can experiment with chicken, mutton keema, chicken, or mutton seekh.

Goila reflects on his new venture and his playful take on classic Indian flavours. “All my friends are from different parts of India, so it’s sort of a dedication to all of them. It was a lot of fun to create these recipes. I reached out to housewives and sadak chefs that I had met in these particular cities and the recipes have been inspired by them, and they were very kind to share these with me.” He further added that he’d been meaning to do something apart from butter chicken for a long time now, “Of course, I showcase a lot of recipes and regional content on my Instagram and as a content creator and food creator, but as a chef I wanted to play around with more flavours.”

Each flavour-packed roll weighs 300-400 grams and is priced anywhere between Rs 300-350. If you’re working towards a fitness goal or are just trying to eat healthier, double your veggies and meat and swap the rice for millets and maida wrap for a whole wheat one. You could also go with a snack roll which satiates those with a small appetite and comes without rice.

The convenience of a meal in a roll makes it easy to get through the hustle of the city without compromising on health. You could munch on one while on a film set, at your desk while chasing a deadline, or in your cab while commuting from Lower Parel to Colaba. All you need is an appetite. Goila is quite thrilled to help satiate the hunger of Mumbaikars with a gourmet twist. “I’m very excited to showcase these new dishes to my audience and hopefully they’ll love this concept of meal rolls which is exactly like a mini thali rolled into one giant roll,” he said.

All images: Courtesy Bambai Meal Rolls