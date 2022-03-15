A guide to the 10 most Instagrammable desserts across restaurants in India

A treat for your taste buds and social media feeds, these Instagrammable desserts in India are exquisitely plated and deliciously decadent.

Flip over to the last few pages of a restaurant and you’re bound to find the usual medley of mousses, brownies, and ice creams. This algorithm of desserts, while fool-proof, is slowly being replaced by new, more innovative approaches. Pastry chefs over at a few spots across the country have put on their creative toque blanches to come up with eye-popping creations that are as artistic as they are delectable. We’re talking theatrical pull me up cakes, edible flower pots, and earthy mushrooms made out of chocolate. Not only do these add that bit of pizazz to the final course of a meal, but are worthy of being captured for the ‘gram. And if a picture were worth a thousand calories, these would single-handedly nullify the work of most healthy diet plans.

But if you’re on board to surrender to the gods of all things sweet, build up an appetite, brush up on those smartphone photography skills, and head on over to these restaurants in India that serve up Instagrammable desserts that will rake up those likes and comments.

10 Instagrammable desserts in India that are almost too pretty to eat

Tiramisu: Moner, Mumbai

This elegant dessert bar, with its teal, soft velvet seating, pink decor, and quirky murals, promises an Insta-worthy experience right as you step through the door. Led by decorated chef Freny Fernandes, the passion project has savoury delights like pastas and soups that are exquisitely plated. However, the star of the show is the dessert menu with Instagrammable desserts, featuring the likes of caramel apple and the popular Jardin du Rose.

The tiramisu, shaped like a coffee bean, is a conceptual and flavourful delight. Classic meets contemporary in this dessert which features layers of mascarpone and espresso mousse, Joconde biscuit soaked in espresso, and 60 percent dark chocolate ganache. The base is a delightful, crispy chocolate feuilletine number.

Address: Shop 4, Darvesh Royale, Perry Road, Near Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Contact: +91 77700 14123

Image: Courtesy Moner

The Forbidden Fruit: Chin Chin Chu, Mumbai

A cheery pan-Asian restaurant with an extensive menu, Chin Chin Chu is known for its crispy prawn cheung fun, Balinese curry, and dumplings. However, its dessert menu is both imaginative and fun, with their eye-popping tiramisu and red velvet creations being quite popular.

What comes out on top is their must-try Forbidden Fruit, which features a ripe red apple perched atop a bed of chocolate soil. Encased in milk chocolate is their take on a chocolate mousse. Fresh berries complete the jaw-dropping dessert, and lend that bit of tang that compliments the richness of cocoa.

Address: Ground Floor, Navaratan Apartment, AB Nair Road, Near Juhu Post Office, Near Juhu, Mumbai

Contact: +91 73046 22886

Sinful Raspberry Panna Cotta: Epitome, Mumbai

Fine dining by day, party club by night, Epitome serves up plant-based fare. Popular on the menu are their green Thai curry, beetroot hummus, and spicy dragon sushi. Their desserts up the ante on fine dining, with delicate creations like Lotus guava crunch cake, mango cheesecake, and Lotus strawberry cheesecake.

The sinful raspberry panna cotta, as the name suggests is an indulgent feast, with tart, sweet berries in a silky smooth panna cotta delicately shaped like a rose, on a bed of chocolate soil. Garnished with crunchy branch-like numbers and fresh fruit, this one’s unmissable.

Address: Mathuradas Mill Compound, N.M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Contact: +91 79000 45577

Chocolate Raspberry Sphere: Hakkasan, Mumbai

Contemporary presentation meets traditional techniques at this fine dining establishment in Mumbai. Hakkasan’s most popular creations include their pak choi dumplings, stir fried chicken, pepper squid, and duck salad.

Another highly-recommended option on the menu is their chocolate raspberry sphere. An elegant chocolate orb sits on a bed of moist cake crumble. Silky, smooth hot chocolate ganache is poured over the decadent dessert, to reveal a raspberry celebration. Fresh raspberries and a side of vanilla ice-cream completes the dessert.

Address: 2nd Floor, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Near Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Contact: +91 83558 77777

Vegan Chocolate Pull-Me Cake: Bastian, Mumbai

Known for being favoured by celebrities, Bastian serves up American comfort food. The Sunday brunches are popular here and the seafood is considered to be the best in the city. Recommended off the menu are their butter-poached lobster, mud crabs, breakfast tacos, and cheesecakes.

Their vegan chocolate pull-me cake sells like hot cakes and is one of the most sought-after creations at the restaurant. Featuring a vegan sponge, roasted nuts, and seasonal compote, the dessert’s decadence is complemented by refreshing notes of fruit. You’ll want to whip out your phones before you pull-up the casing of the cake. A smooth chocolate glaze delicately drapes the dessert, making for a theatrical experience.

Address: B/1, New Kamal Building, Opposite National College, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Contact: +91 70450 83714

Chocolate Mushroom: Ophelia, Delhi

Located in the heart of Delhi, Ophelia offers a flavourful journey through its culinary creations. From Turkish to Italian, the range of cocktails and dishes ensure you’re spoilt for choice. Recommended off the menu are the beetroot risotto, pan seared salmon, chicken shish kebabs, and funghi pizza.

Their chocolate mushroom dessert is a stunning, ‘gram-worthy creation that’s sculpted in the shape of a woody mushroom. Featured here is a dark chocolate mousse, stuffed with a rum ball with Belgian chocolate as well as Philadelphia cream cheese for a smooth end to the meal. Fresh fruits complete the dessert.

Address: 50-B, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Contact: +91 73035 27007

Blueberry Pavlova: Laudree, Delhi

A one-stop destination for French savoury delights as well as macarons, pastries, and chocolates, Laduree has some of the most delicate culinary creations in town. Recommended here are the omelette with turkey ham and herbs, chicken vol-au-vent, and profiterole with cream puff pastry.

A latest addition to their menu, the blueberry pavlova, is a lotus-like floral wonder. Featured here is a biscuit macaron, black fruit compote, and lime panna cotta, with a flamed meringue confit lime, black currant, and fresh blueberry. The minimal dessert doesn’t need any filters!

Address: Ladurée, shop 17 B, Khan Market, New Delhi, Delhi

Contact: +91 89888 88811

Textures of Coconut: Raahi, Bengaluru

Centrally located, elegant restaurant with bold and unique culinary creations, Raahi is most known for specialty cocktails and dishes that spotlight seasonal, local ingredients. Popular options include the palak paneer khasta, mutton seekh kebabs, peri peri chicken tikka, and Sindhi mutton curry.

Guests rave about their coconut dessert, Textures of Coconut, which features a vanilla sponge, coconut water jelly, creme anglaise, and coconut espuma. Light and balanced, the not-too-sweet dessert comes in a coconut bowl and is dusted with mint.

Address Raahi, 15, Madras Bank Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Contact: +91 80489 09678

Chocolate Flower Pot: SpiceKlub, Bengaluru

Adding a unique spin on the expression, “dinner and a show,” this restaurant specialises in theatrical gastronomic creations. Think pani puri served with test tubes and deconstructed pav bhaji presented in a fondue pot. The bhel infused with nitrogen and dahi vada with a caviar twist are popular as well.

For dessert is a jaw-dropping, playful Belgian couverture chocolate flower pot that’s edible. Chocolate shovels sit on top of pistachio and chocolate soil. The pot itself is an indulgent chocolate creation that’s filled with gooey chocolate ganache, rasmalai, and a saffron mousse.

Address: 18, Richmond Town, Convent Road, Near Residency Road, Bangalore

Contact: +91 98863 91000

Rasmalai Tiramisu: Suzy Q By 1522, Bengaluru

Centrally-located, laidback, and sophisticated, Suzy Q by 1522 is the place to go for contemporary Indian and international fare. Recommended here are their pizzas and salads, all served in pretty, Instagrammable crockery.

Their dessert menu features an Instagrammable delicate, minimal rasmalai tiramisu which is a deconstructed kaleidoscope of flavours and textures. Mascarpone and coffee mousse is complemented by mini rasmalai soaked in Baileys Irish cream.

Address: Express Building, Queens Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Contact: +91 80472 50088

Which of these Instagrammable desserts do you look forward to indulging in?

Feature image: Courtesy Ophelia ; Hero image: Courtesy Chin Chin Chu