Restaurants in Gangtok you must visit during your Sikkim trip
07 May 2022 03:00 PM

Restaurants in Gangtok you must visit during your Sikkim trip

Karan Kaushik
Gangtok is a town with a cosmopolitan vibe and boasts quite a few good shopping complexes, nightclubs, pubs, karaoke nights, and places with live music. The city is blessed with a rich culinary heritage too. Foodies will love to explore the city and its myriad gastronomical offerings. Here are some of the best restaurants in Gangtok that you must visit on your summer trip.

Restaurants in Gangtok you must explore on your Sikkim trip

Taste of Tibet

Taste of Tibet

One of the most popular and pocket-friendly restaurants in Gangtok, Taste of Tibet, as its name suggests, dishes out authentic Tibetan delicacies. They serve delicious Chinese too. Try their Pork Curry, Pork Momos, Pork Bhatuk Thukpa, and American Chopsuey. Expect a little waiting on weekends. The simple restaurant is also quite popular among the locals.

Where: Above Style Check, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Arithang, Gangtok

Image courtesy: alice_lonemoon/Instagram

The Dragon Wok

The Dragon Wok

What attracts guests to this plush Chinese restaurant are the twin dragon statues that adorn its exterior, right in the middle of the bustling MG Road. The restaurant offers ample seating area and a relaxed atmosphere. They have separate menus for Japanese and Chinese. Try their Veg Sushi, Dry Pork Ribs, and Tingmo. They have an extensive bar menu too.

Where: Above Bata, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Arithang, Gangtok

Image courtesy: 02sikkim_vies/Instagram

 

Nimtho

Nimtho

This elegantly-decorated restaurant serves delectable Nepalese, Sikkimese, and Tibetan fare. They have Instagram-worthy corners, where you’d find mud walls dotted with traditional utensils. Patrons love their Mutton Pakku, a slow-cooked Nepali delicacy. You must also try Buff Choila, Piro Aloo, Bhuteko Mutton, Chicken Karchi Marchi, Buff Sukati, Nepali Chicken Curry, and Churpi Pisyako.

Where: Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Vishal Gaon, Gangtok

Image courtesy: onujmanna/Instagram

Roll House

Roll House

Don’t we all love taking those small snack breaks while enjoying a shopping spree on vacation? If you feel a little peckish while shopping for traditional handicrafts and stylish woollens at MG Road, grab a yummy roll at Roll House. This popular kitchenette serves the best rolls in town. Bestsellers include Paneer Rolls, Chicken Rolls, and Mutton Rolls.

Where: Beside Lifeline Medical, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Arithang, Gangtok

Image courtesy: mitzi_blogs/Instagram

Cafe Fiction

Cafe Fiction

Bibliophiles will just love spending hours at this cosy and chic cafe, thanks to their impressive book collection. In fact, on the floor above this restaurant, you will find Gangtok’s most-loved bookstore Rachna Bookstore. The cafe is perfect for enjoying pastries, cakes, sandwiches, and waffles with some freshly-brewed coffee or a cup of Sikkimese tea. They also host open mics and poetry sessions.

Where: Jeewan Theeng Marg, Upper Sichey, Sungava, Gangtok

Image courtesy: liberalbookclub_sikkim

Shuffle Momos 

Shuffle Momos 

You can’t claim to have visited northeast India if you missed out on a plate of fresh momos. When in Gangtok, satiate your momo cravings at the aesthetic Shuffle Momos. The beautiful and fancy cafe is a paradise for lovers of dumplings. Apart from momos, do try their chef’s special recipes like Japanese Sobo Noodles, Buckwheat Noodles with Chicken and Delicious Veggies, Cheese Potato Nuggets, and Indonesian Prawn Rice with Chicken Satay.

Where: Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Arithang, Gangtok

Image courtesy: Subhankar Saha/Instagram

Mu Kimchi

Mu Kimchi

This Korean restaurant is a must-visit when in Gangtok. The restaurant is reached after climbing 80 steps. The interior features original bamboo ceilings and woven wicker lamps. The bass-heavy music adds to the mood. Vegans will love their Mushroom bulgogi set. Popular dishes include Kimbap, Kimchi Pancake, Mandu, and Kimchi jiggae. Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented vegetables.

Where: Vishal Gaon, Gangtok, Sikkim

Image courtesy: mu_kimchi/Instagram

Hamro Bhansa Ghar

Hamro Bhansa Ghar

If you wish to try mouthwatering and authentic Nepalese food, head to Hamro Bhansa Ghar. Order their Pork Thali and Chicken Thali for the best culinary experience. Guests love their spicy and tangy Sandheko Chicken too. You may also try their signature HB Special Thakali Thali. For starters, go for their Chicken Gizat and Mutton Sekuwa.

Where: Tibet Road, Arithang, Gangtok

Image courtesy: thegoodfoodbro/Instagram

Gangtok Groove

Gangtok Groove

If you are in the mood to enjoy some live rock music by popular northeastern bands, Gangtok Groove is where you should be. Go there for their burgers and pizzas. They also serve great Korean food. Try their Bibimbap Rice Bowl, Mandu Guk Dumpling Soup, Sundubu Jiggae, Jjajangmyeon, and Pajeon.

Where: Above Pantaloons, New Market, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Gangtok

Image courtesy: ringkugiri/Instagram

Rasoi Veg Restaurant 

Rasoi Veg Restaurant 

This is for those of you who can’t help but search for your everyday food no matter which corner of the country you travel to. If you think the traditional food of Sikkim is not your cup of tea, head to Rasoi near the Tourism Counter at MG Road. They serve your usual north Indian and south Indian fare. Try their paneer dishes and dosas. The ambience is airy and spacious.

Where: Above Travel Division, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Arithang, Gangtok

Image courtesy: rasoigtk/Instagram

