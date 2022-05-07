Restaurants in Gangtok you must visit during your Sikkim trip

If you are in the mood to enjoy some live rock music by popular northeastern bands, Gangtok Groove is where you should be. Go there for their burgers and pizzas. They also serve great Korean food. Try their Bibimbap Rice Bowl, Mandu Guk Dumpling Soup, Sundubu Jiggae, Jjajangmyeon, and Pajeon.

Where: Above Pantaloons, New Market, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Gangtok

Image courtesy: ringkugiri/Instagram