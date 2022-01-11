10 tofu recipes that will delight meat and vegetarian lovers alike

This dish tastes as good as it looks. For this recipe, add tofu to salted boiling water and let it simmer for about two minutes. Take it out and cut the tofu into pieces. While still warm, soak the tofu pieces in a mixture of soy sauce, sesame oil and black pepper.

Once done, toss the pieces in cornstarch, and then fry the tofu pieces in very hot oil. Let it cook till the tofu’s edges turn golden. Keep them aside and reduce the oil in the skillet to a teaspoon. Add soy sauce, sesame oil, water, brown sugar and cornstarch to the skillet and keep stirring till the mix thickens. Now all you need to do is add the fried tofu to the sauce. Garnish with spring onions and serve hot.

If you want to add some vegetables to your dish, you can prepare them separately. Lightly fry some garlic and ginger in oil to remove the raw smell before adding vegetables like carrots and broccoli. Stir the mixture for about 10 minutes.

Image: Alesia Kozik/Pexels