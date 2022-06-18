To dad, with love: Amp up your Father’s Day plans with these meals and hampers

Father’s Day is around the corner, and we believe there’s no better way to treat your first-ever superhero than with some scrumptious meal offers. And if you don’t know where to look, our guide will tell you the perfect meal spots and food hampers for your Father’s Day plans!

Father’s Day Plans: Check out these food hampers and meals

Father’s Day brunches

The Claridges, Delhi

The epitome of luxury and a go-to place for heavenly food, The Claridges has you and your father covered for a unique dining experience. Head to the alfresco dining settings art Sevilla or Claridges Garden and avail 20 per cent off on ala carte meals, or make your dad’s Father’s Day plans better by indulging him in a scrumptious brunch at Pickwick. This extravagant brunch also offers 2 per cent off for all patrons!

If you can’t step out, Tiffin by Claridges will deliver a special tiffin menu for you and your dad, filled with vegetarian and non-vegetarian set menus that will leave you wanting for more!

Brunch at Pickwick

Date: June 19, 2022

Timings: 12:30 pm- 3:30 pm

Price: INR 3,495 + taxes (for two)

Call: +92 88267 11551 (for reservations)

Alfresco dining at Sevilla and The Claridges Garden

Date: June 17 to 19, 2022

Timings: Sevilla – 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm; The Claridges Garden – 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Call: +91 98712 94834 (for reservations)

Tiffin by Claridges

Date: June 17 to 19, 2022

Timings: 12:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Price: INR 3,495 + taxes (for two)

Call: +91 99717 18208 (for queries)

Order online at Tiffin by Claridges.

Chowman, Delhi

This Father’s Day, celebrate the epitome of strength in your life – your father – with a delectable Chinese meal from Chowman. Their specially curated combo meal consists of wontons, momos, mixed vegetables in white sauce, kung pao, manchurian and a lot more. Opt for their ‘Meal for Dad’ and make your at-home conversations special this Father’s Day!

Date: June 19, 2022

Where: Chowman, East of Kailash and Noida (delivering across 6- 8kms distance from both outlets)

Price: Veg Combo – INR 899+ taxes, Non-Veg Combo – INR 1,199 + taxes (for two)

Time: 12:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Helpline: 1800 890 2150

Order online on Swiggy, Zomato or the Chowman app.

BrewDog, Mumbai

Father’s Day is almost here, and there’s no better way to toast your main man than with a chilled beer at BrewDog! Head there to enjoy the Great State Aleworks – Tap Takeover. Enjoy their refreshing Dryland Brut (Bajra Pale Ale), Even Flow (Dark Lager), Streetside (Guava Gose) Ebig Hop (West Coast IPA), Sunny England (New England IPA) or Faaaak It, the collaboration beer with Vir Das, in addition to BrewDog’s 20 + craft beers.

Date: June 18 and 19, 2022

Timings: 12:00 pm to 1:30 am

Venue: BrewDog Midtown Mumbai & BrewDog Bandra

1441 Pizzeria, Mumbai

Go on a date with your dad and plan some fun activities with your entire family this Father’s Day, as you take them out to one of the 1441 Pizzeria outlets in the city. Enjoy the ‘Make Your Own Pizzas’ session with a healthy twist, and indulge in fun banter and laughter as you relive memories from your childhood.

Date: June 19, 2022

Venue: All outlets of 1441 Pizzeria

Barbank, Mumbai

Dads deserve all the love and attention they can get, and there’s no better way to bestow the same upon him than with a special sundowner evening. Take him out for the evening and bond with him over beers and street style food trucks at Barbank, Juhu, and make his evening special!

Venue: Opposite Ramada Plaza, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049

Call: +91 91703 91703 (to RSVP)

145, Mumbai

145 is a casual neighbourhood bar and cafe that offers a chilled out, casual experience, with a global approach to food and beverages. So take your dad here and treat him to a complimentary beer and endless snooker games, and enjoy some fun times with him.

Venue: All outlets

Call: +91 79771 10080 (to RSVP)

Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, Mumbai

If Mexican flavours are what your dad loves, take him out on a scrumptious brunch at Poco Loco’s Sunday Brunch. Their Father’s Day Special Menu will elevate all your plans, with warm soups like Mexican Tortilla Veg/Chicken, starters such as Fried Arbi with Chimichurri Mayo, Creamy Cottage Cheese Bruschetta to Peri-Peri Cottage Cheese and so much more. Round it off with some delicious mains and desserts, and pair your meals with some refreshing beverages to make the most of your meal together.

Date: June 19, 2022

Venue: Poco Loco Tapas and Bar, Ground Floor, Off Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Marg, 21st Road, Khar, Mumbai

Price: INR 1,299 ++

Drifters Tap Station, Mumbai

This Father’s Day, head to Drifters Tap Station and indulge your dad in some craft beers and heady drinks. Enjoy unlimited lagers, cocktails and food, and raise a toast to the man who raised you to be the person you are today!

Venue: Drifters Tap Station, Shop no 1, Ganga Jamana Sangam building 24th Road, Linking Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai

Time: 12 PM – 4 PM

Price: INR 1,199 for unlimited lagers, cocktails and food

Call: +91 93228 92243

DoubleTree By Hilton Goa-Panaji

This father’s day, if an indulgent brunch surprise is on your mind, head to DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Panaji’s all-day dining outlet Comida. With delectable offerings, live music and access to exclusive recreational areas of the hotel, indulge your dad on his day and make Father’s Day a special one for him.

Date: June 19, 2022

Venue: Comida, DoubleTree by Hilton Goa – Panaji

Price: Non-alcoholic brunch priced at INR 1,250 exclusive of taxes per person; Alcoholic Brunch priced at INR 2,000 exclusive of taxes per person

Time: 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Call: +91 96079 75314 (for reservations)

Hotel Royal Orchid, Bengaluru

Hotel Royal Orchid Bangalore has designed a relaxed brunch in the lush green lawns for an unforgettable afternoon with your dad. With a gourmet global spread, live stations, a photo booth to capture these special moments, live music and a wide range of exciting beverages, treat your dad like the king he is and indulge in an array of cuisine, complete with laughter and banter.

Date: June 19, 2022

Price: INR 1,600 ++ onwards

Time: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Call: +91 99029 54007 / +91 99020 00022 (for reservations)

DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad

Fathers have always been the silent supporters, being your pillars of strength whenever you were weak and offering their shoulder for you to cry on when you were sad. They’ve come home bearing umpteen treats – from your favourite fruits and snacks to that one jacket you’ve been eyeing for long, and have always done the best they could to keep your dreams alive. So, as a token of appreciation, make some fun Father’s Day plans with him by taking him out on a scrumptious brunch at DoubleTree by Hilton, Pimpri Chinchwad. Indulge in Rogan Josh, Chaat, Sushi, Khow Suey, Dal Makhani and more, and polish off your meal with some delectable desserts. To make the experience more memorable, the place is playing live unplugged Bollywood music and giving out complimentary coupons to celebrate the big day!

What’s more, enjoy a flat 25% discount on the buffet for the father-child duo.

The Black Pearl Marathahalli, Bengaluru

This Father’s Day, The Black Pearl Marathahalli, Bengaluru is offering a special gift to the amazing dads out there. Treat your dad to a delicious buffet at the restaurant, which is themed around the popular Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. The five-course meal includes soups, salads, barbecues and a lot more. The restaurant is also organising an event in which they are offering 50 vouchers worth INR 500 each to those who submit the best WhatsApp quotes on ‘Why Love Your Father”. The event runs till June 20, 2022, and the vouchers can be redeemed anytime between July 15 till September 30.

Date: June 19, 2022

Venue: The Black Pearl, Marathahalli, 6th Floor Swamy Lagoto Building, 7, Outer Ring Rd, above Kia Motors, Kadubeesanahalli, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

Time: 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm to 11:45 pm

Father’s Day food hampers

The Sassy Teaspoon

Treat your dad to a sweet surprise this Father’s Day with The Sassy Teaspoon’s special coffee sponge cake, made especially for your dear dad. The velvety-soft sponge cake is coated with a potent and delicious coffee glaze and garnished with whiskey macarons, to give your dad the ultimate flavourful experience. The cake is layered with a mascarpone mousse for a decadent, indulgent mouthfeel – need we say more?

Order in or visit The Sassy Teaspoon’s outlets near you to pick up this yummy treat.

Price: INR 745 + taxes

VAHDAM India

Jazz up your dad’s morning chai with this loving hamper from VAHDAM India. Their gift box comes with 24 tea bags of their bestselling teas, such as India’s Original Masala Chai, Organic Himalayan Green Tea, English Breakfast Black Tea and Earl Grey Black Tea.

Price: INR 799

Buy here.

Butterfly Ayurveda

Celebrate this Father’s day with tailor-made gifts by Butterfly Ayurveda, to give his health a boost, without compromising on flavour. Choose from among their many hampers: Hearty & Healthy – Heart strong + Diabe choice: For the dad who’s always on the hunt for healthy alternatives; Kadak Mornings – Desi Masala Chai + Fruit & Nut: For the dad who loves his morning cuppa the desi way, with some delicious cookies; and the Shaam Mastani Combo – Shubh Saanjh Chai + Ajwain Cookies: Perfect for the ‘munchkin’ dad who follows Snack-O-Clock!

Buy online on butterflyayurveda.com.

IST Hard Seltzer

This Father’s Day, shower some love on the man you can always count on! Gift him a wooden grazing box adorned with flowers and filled with some delicious treats, such as a Pink Pitaya Mini Summer Bowl, a bag each of rose and pistachio granola and chaat spiced seed mix, jars of vegan herbed ricotta, basil pesto and zaatar sorghum crackers, two vegan and gluten-free butter croissants, cookie dough bliss balls, grapes and two bottles of IST Hard Seltzers – Grapefruit & Lime. Price: INR 1,875 DM them on Instagram to place an order. Available in Mumbai and Goa

The Binge

If your love language is food, there’s no better gift for your dad than The Binge’s latest collection – The Carnival of Exotics Range. Gift your dad the most exquisite variety of delicate ornamental dates, dried fruits, and nuts, that are nutritious, ethically sourced and flavourful!

Price: INR 1,100

Buy here.

Mr Jerry’s

This Father’s Day, jazz up your plans by gifting him MR JERRY’s ready-to-serve cocktail range, to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home. The brand has six unique, distinct flavours to appease to various palates. The 500 ml bottles make roughly five drinks each, and are a great addition to your leisurely evening with your dad.

Price: INR 550 (Goa); INR 715 (Delhi); INR 1,250 (Mumbai) and INR 1,300 (Bengaluru)

Know more here.

Zinque India

Want to spoil with the perfect cake but can’t pick just one? Zinque India has curated a special box of four assorted eggless cheesecakes to make your Father’s Day plans truly special. Choose from their flavours or customise the box according to your needs, and give your dad the indulgent treat he truly deserves!

Order online here.

Sushi & More

Indulge your dad this Father’s Day with a special sushi platter, which will make your lunch (or dinner) plans at home even more special. Check out the brand’s assortment of varieties and opt for what your dad likes, ensuring he has the best meal ever!

Price: INR 500/- onwards

Order here.

Coppetto Artisan

What’s your dad’s favourite gelato flavour? Whatever it may be, Coppetto Artisan will have it for you! From chocolate, coffee, fresh fruits, dry fruits to lemons, capture your dad’s heart with heavenly flavours like their remarkable Sicillian Pistachio, Dark Chocolate, Raspberry Sorbet, Ferrero Rocher, Salted Caramel and not forgetting the must-have flavour of the month – Peanut Butter Chocolate and gel-lato more. The sweet, sour and savoury flavours will make your Father’s Day plans and celebrations all the more special!

Date: June 19, 2022

Venue: Coppetto Artisan Gelato (Bandra & Chowpatty)

Price: On Request

The Bread Bar

This Father’s Day, celebrate your superhero with The Bread Bar’s menu, curated specially for your hardworking dad. Enjoy the Sticky Whisky Caramel Cake and Caramelised Nuts, the Orange and Dark Chocolate Marble Cake, Masala Chai Sable in a pack of four representing warm and comforting, and the Cherry Pistachio Pie. Or, but them all in a specially gift-wrapped hamper, the Super Hero Dad!

Date: June 17 to 19, 2022

Venue: The Bread Bar, Unit No. 2, Shah Industrial Estate, Deonar Village Road, Chembur

Time: 8:30 am to 8:00 pm

Order here.

La Folie

It’s time to pamper your dad with a thoughtful Father’s Day gift, and what’s better than La Folie’s exquisite craft chocolate bars, artisanal bonbons, ganaches and pralines, cookies and more? From bespoke flavour to customised packaging and stamped initials on pralines and ganaches, these make for creative and loving gifts for your superhero.

Order here.

Burma Burma

This Father’s Day, pamper your dad with a one-of-its-kind package from Burma Burma, loaded with Burmese flavours – snacks, condiments and more – to pack a flavourful punch and satiate hunger pangs. Made from traditional recipes that have been perfected over the years, these ingredients are everything one needs to make some of your favourite Burmese dishes at home. The box consists of Khao Suey Curry Paste, Lotus Stem Chips, Burmese Seasoning (Hot and Spicy) and a Crunchy Nuts Mix, to make your dad’s snack time delicious and his meals extra special.

Shop here.

Le15 Patisserie

There’s no better treat than a hamper from Le15, and the patisserie has curated a Father’s Day special box just for your main man. Kick off the celebrations with their Dark Chocolate Heart Macarons, all in our Father’s Day Macaron Box or choose our adorable Dad And Me Mini Cake Box with the most decadent Nutella Mini Cheesecake and Biscoff Mini Cheesecake. For something lighter, opt for the Father’s Day Cupcake Box, filled with corny ‘dad jokes’ as a reminder of his sense of humour and awesomeness!

Date: Available for pre-orders from June 10, 22 on their website, and on June 18 and 19 across all outlets

Price: Father’s Day Macaron Box of 6 – INR 650; Happy Father’s Day Cupcake Box of 6 – INR 405; Dad and Me Mini Cake Box of 2 – INR 850; Father’s Day Gift Box – INR 1,385; #1 Dad Box – INR 555

Rahasya Vodka

If your dad loves his evening drink as much as you do, gift him a bottle of Rahasya Vodka. The India-infused spirit lends itself into refreshing cocktails or straight on ice, making it the perfect choice for both him and you to sip on after work.

Rahasya is available in Goa, Pondicherry, Maharashtra, Silvassa and Daman.

Price (for 750ml bottle): INR 850 for In Goa; INR 1,850 Maharashtra; INR 700 Daman and Diu

Truffle & Co

Father’s Day is almost here, and there’s no better time than now to show him your appreciation and love. And what better way to do that with a truffle box with treats infused with his favourite drinks? Truffle & Co. has curated a limited-edition truffle box, made with 18-year-old single malt truffles. Smoky notes combine with a lustrous texture to create a truffle he will never forget.

Price: 500 – 2500

Call: +91 82872 16506 (to order)

Order via Instagram.

Available pan-India

The Baker’s Dozen

Cherish the bond you share with your dad and make his Father’s Day plans all the more special with the specially curated hamper by The Baker’s Dozen. The hamper, comprising of a pancake mix, dark chocolate cookies and coffee cake, is priced at INR 608, but you can avail the same at a discounted price of INR 449 by using the discount code HFD25, which offers a 25 per cent discount.

Order here.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Drifters Tap Station