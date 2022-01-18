Binge Bengaluru’s first TV dinner, a five-course meal you can heat and eat at home

They brought you India’s first 100 percent organic single-origin coffee and are now elevating your at-home dining experience with their unique take on the American heat-and-serve meals, TV dinners. The new set meal at Araku promises an explosion of flavours, with plenty of room for experimentation.

Award-winning coffee producer Araku knows a thing or two about food. Their Bengaluru cafe has an imaginative menu featuring global names that are made with seasonal, local fare. This is in line with their philosophy of sustainability and giving back to the farmers. Their new TV dinner menu also reflects this theme, while adding a bit of fun to the otherwise routine experience of having a meal in front of the television. Curated by chef Rahul Sharma, the unique meals boast of several punchy, delicious flavours and Bengaluru locals can now get a taste of these by ordering in through AirMenus.

Araku’s fun TV dinner meals are portioned just right for the everyday television binge

The meals borrow from the American phenomenon of heat-and-serve meals, which were all the rage in the 1950s and continue to be a top choice for professionals who’d rather pop a frozen meal in the microwave than chop vegetables in the few hours they have to themselves. Marketed as the perfect accompaniment to a night of bingeing on a television show, advertisements presented images of families seated together while enjoying a show and savouring a bite from their dinner trays.

However, as the country begins to settle into the pandemic-established “new normal,” casual dinners in front of the television truly have replaced leisurely restaurant experiences with most being a mundane affair. Often, a salad and the week’s leftovers make it to the dinner plate, offering little variety and even less excitement. Araku’s new TV dinner reinvents the mundane at-home dining experience and brings restaurant-quality food to the everyday television binge party. The options here are plenty and the brand promises a fuss-free solution for the days you’d like a well proportioned, healthy, and delicious dinner, without having to put in any effort into choosing or making it.

Chef Rahul Sharma, whose experience ranges from Mumbai’s Masque to Noma in Copenhagen, has curated a menu of flavourful, handmade meals that make use of fresh ingredients. Reflecting on this, Sharma shares, “Our take on TV Dinner is perfectly seasonal and wholesome. All the produce comes from urban farms within a 300 km radius, and certain key ingredients from Araku, Andhra Pradesh. Plus, all the components of this meal are handmade and fresh!”

The five-course affair features unique options like miso chilli popcorn, udon noodles with fermented chilli sauce, sepia rice with squid ink, and fresh mizuna and tomato sourdough. To seal the deal on a sweet note is some tiramisu. Adding to this is a coffee of your choice. The team aims at refreshing the menu every week, so you’ll always have something new to look forward to. In the future, you might also be able to curate your own box of dinner by choosing items off of the menu that you’d like to taste. Aditi Dugar, Chief Advisor Araku Retail & Lifestyle, adds to this saying, “The TV Dinner is a nice way to shake up the mundane. We’re starting with set menus, but we hope to scale it up and make it a part of everyday life.”

The menu is available throughout the week and is priced at Rs 1,500.

For further information, visit here or call +91 79939 89888⁠

All images: Courtesy ARAKU Coffee India