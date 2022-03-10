Healthy pregnancy 101: 9 risky foods to avoid when you are expecting

The journey to motherhood is a tough one. And one of the most difficult things to keep a check on while you’re pregnant is food. Whatever a mom-to-be eats directly affects the baby. Right from processed foods to alcohol, there is a long list of what to avoid during pregnancy.

Avoid these foods while pregnant

High mercury fish

High mercury fish is considered to be extremely dangerous during pregnancy. This is because, according to a study named Mercury exposure and children’s health, published in the National Institutes of Health, this type of fish is found in polluted waters and possesses major toxic elements. The high content of mercury found in fishes like swordfish, tuna, marlin, orange roughy, and more can impact kidneys, liver and other organs. Meanwhile, replace high mercury fishes with low mercury fishes like salmon, trout, cod, flounder, and more. These types of fish contain fatty acids, which are important during pregnancy.

Processed meat

Just like high mercury fishes, moms-to-be should strictly avoid undercooked and processed meats. This is because such kind of meat comes with a risk of infections from bacteria. Consuming such food can further risk your baby’s health and could even cause severe problems like blindness, disability and epilepsy. Processed meat comes in all forms, like lamb, chicken, pork, et cetera, therefore keep away from burger patties that have such processed meats.

Poached eggs

Poached eggs are considered raw eggs. Having eggs in such forms can be threatening as they can be contaminated with bacteria called Salmonella. This can cause issues like diarrhoea, fever, vomiting. Also, if pregnant women consume raw eggs, the problems can get severe, resulting in premature birth. Therefore, have pasteurised eggs during pregnancy to avoid the risk of health issues.

Caffeine

People are generally obsessed with their morning beverages like tea or coffee, but unfortunately, pregnant women should not consume caffeine. They are advised to avoid coffee as caffeine gets transferred to the placenta. And since caffeine can’t be metabolised, it can keep getting collected there, which can refrain the growth of the baby. Caffeine can even cause a high risk of an underweight baby during delivery.

Raw sprouts

Although sprouts are a good source of protein and fibre, but what has been healthy for you may not be that anymore. If you’re expecting a baby, raw sprouts are a big no-no. These might be affected by Salmonella named bacteria which gets very difficult to get rid of even with water. Raw sprouts like alfalfa, clover, radish, and mung bean can be kept at bay in order to avoid unnecessary health problems. Meanwhile, if at all you wish to consume sprouts, make sure they are well cooked and served hot.

Unpasteurized milk and dairy

As per a research titled Food-borne illnesses during pregnancy, raw and unpasteurised dairy like milk and cheese are loaded with harmful bacteria. These bacteria can easily occur in unpasteurised milk products and also juices. Such bacteria can cause life-threatening illnesses like infections for the unborn baby. Therefore, healthcare experts recommend having milk that has been pasteurised as it kills those harmful bacteria without minimising the nutritional value of the product.

Processed junk food

Expecting mothers are strictly advised to keep away from such foods to maintain their and their unborn baby’s health. Amidst pregnancy, it is recommended that a woman should have nutrition-packed meals that are rich in protein, calcium, iron, folate. In some cases, fats and carbs are also advised as slight weight gain is considered necessary. But, still processed junk food is not an option for it at all. Stick to leafy greens, fruits, healthy fats and carbs like whole grains, beans and more to eat appropriately. Otherwise, having risky foods can lead to the risk of diabetes and other birth complications.

Sushi

Just like high mercury fishes and unprocessed meats, sushi can also be a health hazard during pregnancy. Avoid eating seafoods like sashimi, sushi, oysters as they come with a high risk of contamination. However, if you still crave sushi, try its vegetarian variants. Also, seafoods like shrimp can be had but they need to be properly cooked. In order to add taste, one can include cucumbers, avocado, eel, et cetra to the meal.

Liver products

Avoid eating foods with liver or the ones that contain liver products like liver sausages, fresh liver oil. These items may have an excess amount of vitamin A which can directly harm you and your baby. Apart from these, it is even recommended that if one is having multivitamin supplements, they should strictly consult a doctor before consuming the high doses.

Hero Image: Courtesy Freepik; Featured Image: Courtesy Freepik