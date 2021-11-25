7 bakeries in Mumbai that will make your Christmas even sweeter

What is Christmas without some mouthwatering sweet treats? Hit up these seven bakeries in Mumbai to get the best Christmas cakes.
7 bakeries in Mumbai to check out this Christmas
The Carvalho family has been serving delicious baked goods to Mumbaikars for five generations, and we trust them when it comes Christmas cakes. Since 1908, the American Express Bakery has remained a family business, and its recipes carry the Carvalho’s (and Mumbai’s) history. Every yuletide season, the bakery gets deep into preparation. There is a lot to choose from – the Dundee cake, a traditional Scottish Christmas cake which is allegedly one of Queen Elizabeth’s favourites, the fruity pies, apple pie and plum pudding.
From Iran to India, the baking legacy has been carried on by the Zend Family. Despite its unassuming visage, the Yazdani Bakery shouldn’t be underestimated. Set up in 1950, it has become a cult classic in the city. Every Christmas, it brings out the classic rum-plum cake that always rises to the occasion.
So clearly charming old bakeries hold a special place in our hearts. But we would be remiss if ignore Chef Mehernosh’s Celebrations Fine Confections. From when it first opened its doors in 1987, its moreish cakes have brought in people from all over. Make sure you get your hands on their plum cake or their special creation, the PudCake because the bakery gets incredibly busy during the holiday season. Fun fact: Chef Mehernosh started the bakery at the age of 15!
Though quite younger than the bakeries we’ve just listed, the Sassy Teaspoon has cultivated its own loyal fan following, with locations in Mumbai and Pune. Once you try their festive menu, you’ll be craving more all year. Their menus last year featured a spiced apple chutney, deliciously plump, rum-soaked fruit cake with marzipan and fondant, fruit and nut Christmas cake, and Champagne Macarons. We wonder if its founder, Rachel Goenka, is going to be offering some new additions this year — either way, we cannot wait!
Known for bespoke artisanal desserts, Toshin Chocolate Patisserie in Chembur serves beautiful treats that look almost too good to eat. While the macaroons and pralines are constantly raved about, you have to try out their Christmas creations, such as their velvety version of the Pina Colada called The Empress, The Bottocino, the dark chocolate tart or the Raspberry compote with frozen Gianduja, served with a cloud of cotton candy.
Serving some of the finest handmade breads in India, Mag St. Bread Co has to be your Christmas staple. Every year, they release an advent calendar. They help you count the days to your favourite holiday by sending in a goodie every day for 25 days. You can also check out their traditional stollen, Panettones, gingerbread cookies, and mulled wine.
This small quaint café in Bandra West is renowned for its cute customised cakes. Every holiday, from Halloween to Thanksgiving, they roll out their special menus. Christmas is no less, with gingerbread houses, a gingerbread cake with a cinnamon and cream cheese frosting, an English fruit cake, and so much more. Make sure you order in advance!
