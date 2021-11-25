7 bakeries in Mumbai that will make your Christmas even sweeter

Though quite younger than the bakeries we’ve just listed, the Sassy Teaspoon has cultivated its own loyal fan following, with locations in Mumbai and Pune. Once you try their festive menu, you’ll be craving more all year. Their menus last year featured a spiced apple chutney, deliciously plump, rum-soaked fruit cake with marzipan and fondant, fruit and nut Christmas cake, and Champagne Macarons. We wonder if its founder, Rachel Goenka, is going to be offering some new additions this year — either way, we cannot wait!

@sassyteaspoon/Instagram