Battle the bulge with these diet-friendly keto rotis

Fad diet is largely gaining popularity because of its instant weight loss results and other health benefits. A study published in British Journal of Nutrition states that keto diet not only boosts weight loss but also reduces the risk of diseases. And because of the same, many are trying to change their meal patterns. However, there are still a number of myths surrounding keto which are stopping people from following the trend. One of them is, switching to something fancy and letting go of a normal Indian meal which includes rotis and veggies. Well, this is not true. Ketogenic diet easily allows you to shed extra kilos just by replacing your regular rotis with keto rotis.

7 keto rotis you need to incorporate in your diet for faster weight loss results

Keto roti made of coconut flour

Coconut flour is an ideal pick for the ones who’re looking forward to lose weight. Keto roti made from this flour is low in carbohydrates and can go with everything. All you need to do is, make a special dough by mixing 100 grams of coconut flour with 20 grams of psyllium husk powder (Isabgol) and 1 table spoon of ghee. Use this dough to prepare your rotis the regular way.

Keto naan

Keto naan is one of the yummiest options to pair your usual sabzi with. Loaded with cheese instead of regular flour, this type of Indian bread is a blend of toppings which include kalonji seeds, dried fenugreek seeds and white sesame seeds. However, the latter is optional to add. Keto naan has just 6 grams of carbs and can be enjoyed with almost any Indian vegetable.

Keto roti with avocado

As the name suggests, avocado roti is stuffed with the American superfruit. This keto roti is a perfect replacement to a whole wheat roti as avocado contains healthy fats. The fruit is a great option to cut down carbs making it an ideal ingredient for keto diet. Just mash some avocados and mix it with your dough. You can even add a hint of lemon to enhance its taste.

Keto roti with almond flour

The whole purpose of incorporating a keto diet in your routine is to have a balance of protein and healthy fat. Almond flour can prove to be helpful for weight loss as it contains high amount of protein, fibre, vitamin E and manganese. It is also gluten-free which makes it a good alternative to your regular flour. Just mix two cups of almond flour with 3 tablespoons of psyllium husk powder and 1 cup of flaxseed meal.

Keto roti with spinach

Spinach is one of the best veggies had in keto diet. It contains necessary nutrients like magnesium, B vitamins, vitamin K, vitamin A and vitamin C. Spinach has various health benefits like improves blood circulation, better heart health, balanced blood pressure and faster weight loss. Rotis made with this leafy green kneaded in the dough can provide you the required nutrition and can also satisfy your taste buds.

Keto masala roti

Masala roti is one of the best keto rotis to satiate your cravings. All those who miss parathas and regular rotis can simply pick this one for easier weight loss. Masala roti is made by adding turmeric powder, chilli powder, ajwain seeds in the dough. These spices are easily available in every Indian kitchen and help in preparing a protein and fibre-rich keto roti.

Keto roti with beetroot

This keto roti is a blend of beetroot and sesame seeds which can help wonders in shedding those extra kilos. Beetroot contains anti-inflammatory properties, protects cell health and even fights unhealthy fat. Meanwhile, sesame seeds are rich in iron and increase the flow of oxygen in your body. Overall, this roti is a healthy and a tasty choice for your breakfast table.

