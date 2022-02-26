10 Bengali fish recipes you must try that every Bengali swears by

Bengalis and their obsession with fish are not new to the world. From the land where meals are not complete without a fish curry, it is obvious that the state will have a long list of its Bengali fish recipes. We are here with the best fish recipes from Bengal that a Bengali household is incomplete without.

Bengali fish recipes to try at home

Shorshe Ilish – Hilsa cooked in mustard paste

The king of fish, Hilsa, is a Bengali favourite. There’s a myth that a Bengali spends all his monthly salary on hilsas, and it’s not far from the truth. Bring two Bengali favourites – mustard and Hilsa fish together and trust them to weave magic. This is a simple recipe for the monsoons and packed with so much flavour that you can’t get enough of this.

Chingri Malaikari- Prawns in coconut milk

Another Bengali household favourite is prawns or shrimps. Prawns fall under the fish category in West Bengal, so the Bengali fish recipes made with prawns are endless. This one particularly originated from Malaysia, hence the name ‘malaikari’. The dish uses the subtle flavours of coconut milk and onion paste and is generally reserved for special occasions and festivals.

Maach Kalia – Fish Kalia

This is a simple Bengali fish recipe where both the gravy and the fish are the stars of the dish. Generally found during Bengali weddings, Fish Kalia is also a regular in Bengali households on a daily basis. The best part about this dish is that you don’t need any fancy, expensive fish for this.

Doi Maach- Fish in yoghurt gravy

There’s something about yoghurt-based gravies, and when it’s teamed up with the flavours of fish, there’s magic. There are many variations to this recipe, and almost every family has their version of doi maach. But in all those recipes, the doi or the yoghurt remains constant, which adds a sour, sweet and pungent kick to the entire dish.

Daab Chingri – Prawns cooked in tender coconut

This dish was a staple at fancy Bengali restaurants, but now they have reached the common Bengali households as well. This unique prawn dish is cooked inside a tender coconut and results in a flavourful prawn and coconut gravy. This is one of those Bengali fish recipes loved by one and all.

Macher Jhol – Fish Curry

We can’t have an article about Bengali fish recipes and not include the fish curry. The good ol’ fish curry is a staple for the everyday regular Bengali lunch and sometimes dinners. Like doi maach, fish curry, too, has many variations. But the classic recipe is all about the fish, the potato and the gravy.

Gondhoraj Machh – Fish cooked in Gondhoraj lime

The love affair of Bengalis and Gondhoraj lime goes way back. Gondhoraj lime is a variety of kaffir lime known for its distinct flavour and aroma. Add that to a fish gravy, and you have a recipe that’s light, subtle and rich in flavours.

Macher Tok – Fish cooked in tamarind paste

Tok is essentially a chutney made with tamarind paste. Trust Bengalis to make a chutney out of fish too. Macher tok is a fish recipe where the gravy is made out of tamarind paste, thus giving a tangy, sweet and sour taste to the entire dish.

Ilish Bhapa – Steamed Hilsa

They say that you don’t mess with the king. That is probably true for this Bengali fish recipe. Keeping all the flavours of the hilsa intact, this is a recipe where the fish needs to be steamed and paired with hot steamed rice. It keeps the original flavour and aroma of the fish intact and even enhances it.

