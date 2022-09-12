Celebrate like a Bengali with these delicious foods this Durga Puja

The nine days of Navratri mean a lot of things to different communities across India. But for us Bengalis, it is the sight of Maa Durga along with kaash phool, the therapeutic sound of dhaak, and the most non-negotiable part, *drum rolls* food! Here are some of the most authentic Bengali foods to try during Durga Puja.

As goddess Durga is all set to descend from her heavenly abode in Kailash, Bengalis are gearing up for their most-awaited festival of the year. Five days of unlimited fun and unabashed hogging on delicacies. Bengalis during Durga Puja are truly inexhaustible. Moreover, when the offerings are so diverse in nature and taste, how can you blame the gourmands? If you are looking to spend the festival in Kolkata, here are a list of must-try Bengali foods during Durga Puja.

Bengali foods to try during Durga Puja 2022

Luchi-chholar dal

The simplest, yet one of the most flavoursome must-try Bengali food during Durga Puja. Simple on the palette, yet bursting with flavours, this is one of the most loved Bengali breakfasts to start your day with during the festivities. Complete with coconut chunks, the chholar dal is a treat for your taste buds.

Radhaballavi-Aloor dom

Another favourite Bengali breakfast, the radhaballavi is loaded with mashed dals and spices and the niramish (vegetarian) aloor dom is a class apart! Almost looks like a luchi, but only a foodie at heart knows that radhaballavi is different from luchi (flat bread).

Bhog er khichuri with beguni and lyabra

An Ashtami-special bhog of khichuri, an eggplant fritter and a mixed veg, this is a different emotion for Bengalis. A true Bengali knows that bhog er khichuri tastes way different from regular khichuri. Pair it up with a dollop of ghee and you are good to go!

Kathi roll

The greasy rolls of Kolkata is a favourite all across the city. But during the five days of pujo, this becomes an absolute must-try Bengali food. Loaded with succulent chunks of chicken or mutton, crunchy onions and finished off with some street-style ketchup and a dash of bhaja moshla, this is for satiating the hunger pangs between meals.

Bengali-style Chinese

There’s authentic Chinese that you get at high-end restaurants, then there’s Indo-Chinese, and then there’s Bengali Chinese. Popularised by Kolkata’s very own Chinatown, Tangra, Kolkata Chinese is the school of Chinese cuisine all Bengali kids grew up with. In fact, that’s the only kind of Chinese we know. If you are in Kolkata this festive season, this is a must-try Bengali food during Durga Puja.

Basanti pulao-kosha mangsho

Bengalis love their rice. Period. Especially if it’s made with aromatic gobindobhog rice, loaded with ghee and dry fruits. And of course, the spicy, juicy pieces of mutton in a spicy semi-gravy, kosha mangsho is BFFs with basanti pulao.

Kolkata biryani

Let’s not even get into a biryani war. Durga puja and Kolkata biryani go hand-in-hand and there’s no two ways about it. During Durga pujo, you will find every biryani joint in the city overflowing with people and that bears testimony to the fact that for a Bengali, there’s no other winner in biryanis.

Chop and cutlets

Our eternal favourite snacks, chop and cutlet are not just Durga Puja specials. It is to be gorged on at all times throughout the year, but Durga Puja is special for all chop-cutlet and some adda (quick conversations).

Daab chingri

Bengalis love their fish. So much so that they have categorised their prawns and shrimps as fish too. This exotic dish comes with succulent prawns cooked inside a coconut and served with it. Daab chingri tastes just as amazing as it looks.

Chhanar dalna

Cottage cheese koftas in a tomato-based light gravy. Each state has its own variation of this dish, but when in Kolkata, chhanar dalna becomes a must-try Bengali food during Durga Puja.

Chitol machh er muitha

A pure Bengali delicacy, this one of the authentic Bengali fish curries that you have to try. Chital fish nuggets are cooked in spicy onion-tomato gravy and served with steamed rice.

Chingri malaikari

A Bengali fish with Malaysian roots, this is prawns cooked in a rich gravy of tomato and coconut milk. The coconut milk is the game-changing ingredient in this dish and that makes all the difference. Pair it with steamed rice or Bengali pulao to enjoy all the flavours.

Machher kalia

A regular Bengali fish curry that you will find in every Bengali household every day of the year, this dish becomes extra special during puja. Katla fish cooked in a tomato-onion gravy along with some yogurt, is a must-try authentic Bengali food during Durga Puja.

Aloo posto

If you thought Kolkata was all about meat and non-vegetarian items, wait till you try the vegetarian dishes here. Aloo posto is one of the stars of vegetarian cuisine in Kolkata. Simple and unpretentious, it is diced potatoes cooked with poppy seeds paste and is an absolute must-have.

Kochupata chingri

Blending a saag with prawns to create a lip-smacking dish is something that only Bengalis can do. One of the absolute best Bengali foods to try at Durga Puja, head to any famous Bengali restaurant in the city to get a whiff of this legendary dish.

Darjeeling-style momos

Kolkata has its own momos. Stuffed with mashed and minced chicken filling, paired with a spicy momo chutney and finished off with a bowl of piping hot chicken clear soup, the fandom of these momos is too high. If you are a fan of momos, we would highly recommend you trying out momos in Kolkata.

Mishti doi

Whether or not you are from the city, you have definitely heard of this Bengali delicacy. One of the top things to eat in Kolkata is mishti doi, which is creamy, silky and will melt in your mouth.

Conclusion

Durga Puja in Kolkata is incomplete without its food. If you haven’t witnessed the madness of it yet, there’s no way reading about it online will do any justice to this extravaganza.

Hero Image: Courtesy Sarmistha Bera, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons; Featured Image: Courtesy kolkatasutra/Instagram